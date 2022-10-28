Read full article on original website
cw34.com
DUI suspect 'fell to the ground, causing injury to his face,' police say
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A young DUI suspect involved in a crash fell to the ground before investigators could run him through a roadside sobriety test, according to police officers at the scene. The arrest report by a Palm Springs police officer said they were investigating some sort...
cw34.com
Man caught on camera stealing wheels from car at auto shop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man stole four limited edition wheels from a car at an auto shop in Port St. Lucie and put them on his own car. In mid-October, police arrested 46-year-old Garrett Stephen Geisz on charges of grand theft and burglary. Investigators...
cw34.com
Arrest made in 2021 double shooting of two teenagers in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach been charged with the murder of one teeanger and the shooting of another. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 20-year-old Cemari Dee Daniels shot two teenagers at an apartment on Grant Street on December 18, 2021. Just after 9 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old boy dead in the apartment parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was found wounded a block away on Adams Street. The victims' names were withheld under Marsy's Law.
veronews.com
Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter
VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say
A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to Port St. Lucie police.
cw34.com
Tesla driver operated motor vehicle in 'careless manner' in crash that killed 4: FHP
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released new information on a crash that killed four people in Stuart. The crash on Oct. 18 involved a Tesla and a Chrysler minivan carrying a couple that just celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Both vehicles had a solid green light when the Chrysler minivan made a left turn from US 1 (Federal Highway) to 14th Street when the Tesla crashed into the right front of the Chrysler.
Girl, 14, Knocked Unconscious During Fight In Seven Bridges Delray Beach, Police Investigate
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- A fight between two teenage girls in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges left one of the girls, just 14, unconscious. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that it is investigating the fight caught on camera. Watch the video of the fight here.
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman charged with fleeing, reckless driving, cocaine possession
A 40-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies in Sebastian, Florida. Kristina Marie Cleveland, of Sebastian, was charged with felony flee & elude, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked driver’s license, failing to leave info after a crash, resisting arrest, three counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and cocaine possession.
cw34.com
92-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a 92-year-old man in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1044 NW 7th Street, in a neighborhood just south of Glades Road. Investigators say a black sedan was...
Treasure Coast Man Arrested After Standoff With Deputies
The girlfriend of 23-year old Edgerrin Billie told police dispatchers that she and her 3-year old daughter escaped the home after the suspect threatened to kill them with a butcher knife.
cw34.com
IRC Sheriff unveils new PTSD awareness truck with resources available for deputies
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is working to improve mental health in the law enforcement community. Sheriff Eric Flowers, along with a group of local partners, unveiled a new squad vehicle Tuesday afternoon marked with a list of resources available for deputies dealing with stress associated with the job.
cw34.com
Motorcycle, SUV crash near PBIA, killing Greenacres man, 30, PBSO says; two other injured
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old Greenacres man was killed after midnight Sunday when a car turned in front of his motorcycle on Military Trail in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Kenju Konn was riding south on Military at about 12:45...
wqcs.org
Statute Honoring Fallen Fort Pierce Police Officers Unveiled
Fort Pierce - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department unveiled a statue of the late Sgt. Danny Parrish during a ceremony honoring Fort Pierce Police. fallen officers last week. The statue has been dubbed 'The Hero'. It stands in front of the entrance to the Fort Pierce...
WPBF News 25
cw34.com
Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
He fled from a crash as his passenger died and never called for help, PBSO says. Now he's in jail.
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten days before what would have been Jennifer Fortin's 30th birthday, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death. Deputies arrested Gary Dana Grieser Jr. Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash...
Wellington man, 52, dies in Interstate 95 crash near Boynton Beach, FHP says
BOYNTON BEACH — A 52-year-old Wellington man was killed early Sunday in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The unidentified man was traveling southbound at about 5:10 a.m. when he lost control of his car, troopers said. The car...
