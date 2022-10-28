ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cw34.com

Arrest made in 2021 double shooting of two teenagers in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach been charged with the murder of one teeanger and the shooting of another. The West Palm Beach Police Department said 20-year-old Cemari Dee Daniels shot two teenagers at an apartment on Grant Street on December 18, 2021. Just after 9 p.m., officers found a 17-year-old boy dead in the apartment parking lot and a 16-year-old boy was found wounded a block away on Adams Street. The victims' names were withheld under Marsy's Law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter

VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tesla driver operated motor vehicle in 'careless manner' in crash that killed 4: FHP

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators released new information on a crash that killed four people in Stuart. The crash on Oct. 18 involved a Tesla and a Chrysler minivan carrying a couple that just celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. Both vehicles had a solid green light when the Chrysler minivan made a left turn from US 1 (Federal Highway) to 14th Street when the Tesla crashed into the right front of the Chrysler.
STUART, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman charged with fleeing, reckless driving, cocaine possession

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies in Sebastian, Florida. Kristina Marie Cleveland, of Sebastian, was charged with felony flee & elude, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked driver’s license, failing to leave info after a crash, resisting arrest, three counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and cocaine possession.
SEBASTIAN, FL
cw34.com

92-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a 92-year-old man in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1044 NW 7th Street, in a neighborhood just south of Glades Road. Investigators say a black sedan was...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Statute Honoring Fallen Fort Pierce Police Officers Unveiled

Fort Pierce - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The Fort Pierce Police Department unveiled a statue of the late Sgt. Danny Parrish during a ceremony honoring Fort Pierce Police. fallen officers last week. The statue has been dubbed 'The Hero'. It stands in front of the entrance to the Fort Pierce...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

Endangered 71-year-old woman found safe by PBSO

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Atine Coupet has been found safe. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for an endangered elderly woman from Palm Beach County. Deputies said 71-year-old Atine Coupet was last seen near Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach on Monday. Coupet is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

