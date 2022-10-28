Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
What is Pennsylvania State Food?
- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
abc27.com
Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1
(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
Turkey prices; Powerball numbers; World Series schedule: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. High: 70; Low: 51. Cloudy with showers. Turkey prices: If you can find the turkey you want, your Thanksgiving centerpiece could cost more than usual, thanks to avian flu and inflation. $10M hole: An affordable housing complex in Harrisburg is...
DCNR set to flood eastern Pa. stream for whitewater boaters
Millions of gallons of water will rush down Tohickon Creek on Nov. 5-6 when the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) releases water from Lake Nockamixon. The rush of water from the dam in Nockamixon State Park will create whitewater boating conditions downstream through Ralph Stover State Park...
fox8tv.com
Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands
The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate new Lancaster County preschool classrooms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Officials gathered to participate in a classroom visit, press conference, and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at Manheim Township’s Brecht Elementary School.
Several Pennsylvania tickets win large Powerball prizes
Although no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s Powerball drawing, there were several tickets sold in Pennsylvania with large payouts. The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and Powerball 13, with an optional Power Play of 3. Three Pennsylvania players matched four of five numbers, the...
WGAL
Pennsylvania starts annual home heating assistance program, LIHEAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amid historic inflation and rising fuel prices, Pennsylvania is kicking off its home heating assistance program, LIHEAP. Experts say Pennsylvanians need to prepare to pay more to heat our homes this winter. While paying those bills may be tougher than ever for some, you can get...
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball
One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Debate discussion
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg area is dropping his lawsuit against the justice department. He will also talk about an impeachment attempt that is now underway against Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner.
abc27.com
PA Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice
Pennsylvania is among the top ten states in the U.S for pumpkin production. It is also quite the contributor to the pumpkin SPICE craze. This includes all sorts of products, even non-edible ones. Here is the list that we featured on the Halloween edition of Good Day PA. Pumpkin Spice...
Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of...
Pennsylvania state health insurance marketplace open enrollment begins November 1
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The 2023 open enrollment period through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official online health insurance marketplace, begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office. Through Pennie, Pennsylvanians can apply for, compare plans for, and enroll in health coverage all in one place. “Obtaining affordable, quality health care has never been easier in Pennsylvania […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania voters still waiting for mail-in ballots as deadlines approach
(WHTM) – November 1 is the deadline for Pennsylvania voters to request a mail-in or absentee ballot. With a deadline of 8 p.m. on November 8, time is running out not only for voters to return their ballot, but even receive one. According to data from the Pennsylvania Department...
Record online lottery prize won by Pennsylvania player
The $1,616,808.72 prize is the largest online prize won in U.S. history, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
