Pennsylvania State

PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State forest campsites to get new registration system

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) says state forest campsites will be switching to a modernized registration system. DCNR Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, and State Forester, Ellen Shultzabarger, announced Tuesday that state forest campsites will be updating their registration systems to a more user-friendly, modernized version on Thursday, November 3.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Life jackets mandatory in Pennsylvania starting November 1

(WHTM) – A mandatory cold weather life jacket order is in place for many boaters in Pennsylvania starting November 1. Since 2012, a person in Pennsylvania is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved PFD from November 1 through April 30 while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length. The order also applies to any canoe, paddleboard, or kayak.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands

The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania state and local officials celebrate new Lancaster County preschool classrooms

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday Pennsylvania state and county officials celebrated the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at a Lancaster County school. Officials gathered to participate in a classroom visit, press conference, and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the added capacity of high-quality preschool slots at Manheim Township’s Brecht Elementary School.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
hwy.co

Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA

Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Lucky PA Resident Wins $150,000 Playing Powerball

One lucky Pennsylvania resident won big over the weekend, according to state lottery officials. The winner, a Columbia County resident who has not yet been identified, matched four out of the five white balls selected in the Saturday, Oct. 29 Powerball drawing to win $150,000 (before taxes), Pennsylvania officials announced.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved PECO’s $54.8 million increase in natural gas distribution rates. PECO is Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas utility, serving nearly 1.7 million electric customers and more than 545,000 natural gas customers in southeastern Pennsylvania. Its rate increase will be used to offer an additional $500,000 small business […] The post Pennsylvania PUC approves PECO’s $54.8M rate increase request for natural gas distribution appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Debate discussion

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg area is dropping his lawsuit against the justice department. He will also talk about an impeachment attempt that is now underway against Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

PA Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice

Pennsylvania is among the top ten states in the U.S for pumpkin production. It is also quite the contributor to the pumpkin SPICE craze. This includes all sorts of products, even non-edible ones. Here is the list that we featured on the Halloween edition of Good Day PA. Pumpkin Spice...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania state health insurance marketplace open enrollment begins November 1

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The 2023 open enrollment period through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official online health insurance marketplace, begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office. Through Pennie, Pennsylvanians can apply for, compare plans for, and enroll in health coverage all in one place. “Obtaining affordable, quality health care has never been easier in Pennsylvania […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

