crawfordcountynow.com
Galion City Schools taking proactive steps in safety measures
GALION—Galion City Schools sent out the following press release concerning the safety of their students and staff:. At Galion City Schools, we value the safety of our students and staff above all else, and we are taking proactive steps to bolster our security systems. On Friday, Oct. 14, administrators met with the Ohio Schools Safety Center and completed a safety assessment. The Safety Center plays a vital role in assisting schools across the state with preventing, preparing for, and responding to threats of violence. The Center was pleased with the measures Galion presently has and what we plan to put in place soon. The Center also made additional recommendations and shared other best practices that are now being implemented by our staff.
crawfordcountynow.com
Dr. Fox provides vision screenings for students at Fairway Preschool
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Board of Developmental Disabilities appreciates Dr. Christina Fox for providing free vision screenings to the students at Fairway Preschool again this year. Dr. Fox has been volunteering her time by providing these vision screenings to Fairway Preschool for many years. Early identification and follow-up are imperative to a child’s overall development.
crawfordcountynow.com
Income Tax credits for out-of-town workers subject of special afternoon meeting
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council has called a special meeting for Wednesday, November 2nd, at 4 PM in City Council Chambers. Topics to be addressed in the meeting are city budgets and the city income tax credits for out-of-town workers. After a heated debate last April, Councilman Kevin Myers made...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Attorney General sues Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford...
Teacher saves choking student at Hilliard elementary school
HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard elementary school teacher saved the life of a student after he started choking earlier this month. The Britton Elementary School teacher, Eynas Alasta, noticed the student was choking during lunch time on Oct. 11, jumped in and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The child spit...
ashlandsource.com
Open Source: What are the plans for the old school building on Arthur Street?
This story was written in response to a reader's question submitted through our Open Source platform. A reader of Ashland Source recently noticed that the old school building at 416 Arthur Street was sold to Simplified Living LLC. — a company related to Heartland Construction in Mansfield — in August. They wanted to know what the plans were for the site.
extrainningsoftball.com
From a City Park to Turf: Ashland Gets a Facelift
Many small schools around the nation struggle with adequate playing facilities, and until recently, that certainly rang true for the Ashland University softball team. In a dedication ceremony held at the end of September, program supporters and alumni from near and far reunited to celebrate a new home for Ashland Softball – the brand-new Deb Miller Field at Archer Ballpark Complex.
wktn.com
KHS Staff Member Under Investigation for Misconduct
A Kenton High School staff member is being investigated for off-duty misconduct. The allegations were brought to the attention of school officials, and they are being investigated by law enforcement. To ensure the integrity of the investigation, the staff member has been placed on leave until further notice. Superintendent Chad...
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
Mount Vernon News
Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
roadtirement.com
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
crawfordcountynow.com
Galion electrician hopes to “amp up” new business
GALION–Caleb Brown “lights up” when he talks about the new electrical business he opened up this year. Brown, 29, is the owner of C.B. Electrical Services, a firm that specializes in electrical work for residential customers in Crawford and surrounding counties. It’s something he’s passionate about – and something he’s always wanted to do.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
crawfordcountynow.com
Thomas E. Zarcone
Thomas E. Zarcone, 73 of Bucyrus passed away on Sunday October 30, 2022 at Mill Creek in Galion. Thomas was born August 11, 1949 in Bucyrus to the late James and Pauline (Payne) Zarcone. He was married June 15, 1968 to Frances E. (VanHoosier) Zarcone and she preceded him in death on August 2, 2009. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sister Sandra Arnold and sister-in-law Pamela Zarcone.
crawfordcountynow.com
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let your voice be heard
Crawford County voters, please vote and let your voice be heard. Our nation was built on free enterprise which we have enjoyed, but now we must reevaluate some things that we have at our disposal. We have lost some of our industry and we are not doing as well as we were in the past. Swan Rubber and General Electric are gone. Timken has downsized. When investment in our community is blocked, we as a county lose and our businesses lose. I urge you to keep an open mind and welcome the opportunities development in our county could bring. If Issue 4 passes, schools and businesses lose their shot at new revenue, and we’ve got to see this bigger picture. Keep Crawford County free from government restrictions.
Ohio manufacturer facing over $1.2M in penalties after 7th worker in 5 years gets caught in a machine
An Ohio vinyl tile manufacturer is facing over a million dollars in penalties according to the U.S. Department of Labor after a worker suffered severe injuries as a result of being caught in a machine on April 28, 2022. The U.S Department of Labor said that incident marked the eventh injury at the NOX US […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Judge to Tupps: ”there’s a price to pay”
BUCYRUS—Jason Tupps, 47, of Galion, was sentenced Monday in Crawford County Common Pleas Court. Tupps was found guilty in an August jury trial with one count of rape, a felony of the first degree punishable with up to eleven years in prison. Visiting Judge Howard Hall took statements from...
theprogressortimes.com
Carey hires new police chief
Carey Village Council has hired Ryan Doe as the village’s new chief of police. The appointment is a return to law enforcement for the 1989 Carey High School graduate. “I’m very excited and very thankful for the opportunity,” he told council during a special meeting Oct. 31.
Ohio teacher placed on leave after concerning video
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Westerville, Ohio teacher and athletic coach was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday after a video featuring him talking with a female claiming to be underage circulated among students. School officials at Westerville Central High School are investigating Justin Christoff after the video’s contents raised concerns among district leadership, spokesperson […]
