WANE-TV
Court docs: A burglary, two guns and a video
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of using a handgun to break into a northeast side home to steal a semi-automatic rifle is now facing 10 to 30 years in prison, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Tuesday formally charged 18-year-old...
WANE-TV
Jury deliberating in murder, dismemberment trial
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The jury in the dismemberment trial broke just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Jurors will be sequestered at a local hotel Tuesday night and resume their deliberations Wednesday, according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. The jurors must decide if Mathew Cramer, 22, committed...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Murder charge in summer shooting death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man is now accused of a killing that apparently stemmed from a fight between people during an after-hours party on the southeast side that led to gunfire. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 29-year-old Isaac Dewayne Martin, Jr., with felony...
wtvbam.com
Blankenship gets up to 20 years in prison for January crime spree
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of the two suspects who Branch County authorities say were involved in a series of crimes during the first week of January of 2022 was ordered to serve up to 20 years in prison on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after she entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.
WANE-TV
Wells County police looking for owners of stolen goods
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Wells County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday they recovered stolen goods while investigating recent robberies, and some of the items have yet to get back to their owners. The department said in a Facebook post there was a string of burglaries in Wells...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Former LAPD detective says authorities in Delphi will likely remain tight-lipped on evidence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Monday, authorities in Delphi announced an arrest in the unsolved murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams - 50-year-old Richard Allen - a drugstore worker who has been living in the same community where the bodies were found nearly six years ago.
WANE-TV
Woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who was arrested in a crash that claimed the life of her husband early this year has been sentenced. Kaycee A. Reed was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by a year on electronic monitoring through Community Corrections. Reed...
Coroner: 'No indication of foul play' in Howard County inmate's death
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an inmate last week at the Howard County Jail, the Howard County Coroner said Monday.
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a car on a property near Etna Green.
WNDU
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police confirm issues with exhaust: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police suspect an issue with a car’s exhaust system may have contributed to the deaths of three teenagers in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive in a car just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
wrtv.com
3 teenagers found dead in Kosciusko County
Kosciusko County — Preliminary autopsy results indicate three teenagers found dead inside a car in Kosciusko County on Sunday died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The three teenagers identified as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, 16-year-old Karen Miller and 16-year-old Nathan Yoder were pronounced dead at the scene in the town of Etna Green. Etna Green is about 30 miles southeast of South Bend.
WANE-TV
Ohio police: OVI arrest leads to discovery of meth, fentanyl
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — An arrest made by police regarding operating a motor vehicle while impaired led to the discover of drugs, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. The MCSO said 32-year-old David Wheeler was taken to jail Oct. 30 by Celina Police Department (CPD) officers...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused of shooting two near entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 23-year-old man is facing a felony in connection with a shooting just outside the entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar inside the Westland Centre that left two people injured this past August. He’s also accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit where...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Choking, biting, a knockout and an arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of choking, biting and knocking out a man Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Justice K. Bridges shortly after they were called to a local liquor store where they found a man suffering from a laceration over his eye.
WANE-TV
House shot into multiple times, Ohio police ask for tips
HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fired shots into a home Saturday evening. According to a release from the department, deputies were called to a home on Road 72 in Blue Creek Township just after 8 p.m.
abc57.com
Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused of beating woman over her cooking, leading police on chase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – By the time Fort Wayne Police officers arrived at the home a woman had escaped to next door to her actual house, her eye had swollen shut and her mouth was so battered she could barely speak. She had cuts and abrasions all over...
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
