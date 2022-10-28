ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

cbs4local.com

Las Cruces man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping, carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. A judge sentenced 37-year-old Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, last week to 372 months in prison. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso man accused of being involved on Jan. 6 Capitol attack released on bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Federal prosecutors are moving forward with a case about an El Paso man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol attack. An FBI investigator tasked with looking over evidence of the January 6th attack took the stand Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for 47-year-old David Arredondo.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash

El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

GISD responds to social media threat against Chaparral High School

CHAPARRAL, N.M. — A threat against Chaparral High School students was posted on social media on Saturday. A student at Chaparral High School saw the threat online and reported it to the school's administration. Gadsden Independent School District said that after the school's administration notified GISD security who then...
CHAPARRAL, NM
cbs4local.com

Chaparral High School to resume normal routine following social media threat

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chaparral High School will resume normal school day procedures Tuesday after a threat against students was posted on social media on Saturday. The Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday afternoon that law enforcement made contact with the "individual(s) related to the social media threat this...
CHAPARRAL, NM
cbs4local.com

Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces Mayor will not seek re-election

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces mayor Ken Miyagishima announced Tuesday he is not seeking re-election. Miyagishima, who was elected into office in 2007, is the longest-serving mayor in Las Cruces. The 59-year-old mayor stated, "I want to thank the many residents whom I’ve had the pleasure to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday week before Election Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will make a stop in El Paso Tuesday, a week before Election Day. Abbott will deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony for Spectrum’s new Gran Vista Call Center on Tuesday. The Governor will be joined at the ceremony...
EL PASO, TX

