FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping, carjacking
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. A judge sentenced 37-year-old Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, last week to 372 months in prison. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017,...
cbs4local.com
No arrest made in shooting along Acapulco Avenue in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A shooting that left an 18-year-old boy injured in El Paso's Lower Valley remained unsolved Tuesday. Adan Ocon of El Paso was shot and injured in the 7500 block of Acapulco Avenue by an unknown person or persons, according to police. Police stated Tuesday...
cbs4local.com
El Paso man accused of being involved on Jan. 6 Capitol attack released on bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Federal prosecutors are moving forward with a case about an El Paso man accused of participating in the January 6 Capitol attack. An FBI investigator tasked with looking over evidence of the January 6th attack took the stand Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for 47-year-old David Arredondo.
cbs4local.com
Petition asking for removal of El Paso's DA Yvonne Rosales to be prosecuted
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A petition to remove El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales moved forward Tuesday to go to trial. County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal filed a Notice of Intent to Proceed in the Removal of the District Attorney at the El Paso County Courthouse. Notice Intent...
cbs4local.com
Woman arrested, accused of intentionally starting fire near gas pumps at gas station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested and accused of intentionally setting a fire near gas pumps at a gas station in west El Paso. Officials said the incident happened on Oct. 10 around 8:33 p.m. at the 4200 block of N. Mesa Street. An investigation conducted...
cbs4local.com
Man dressed at Spider-Man climbs Chelsea Tower in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man climbed a high-rise in central El Paso dressed as Spider-Man. The video was recorded from the view point of the man climbing the Chelsea Tower at 600 Chelsea Street. Another angle was recorded from someone else at ground-level. Footage was posted on...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD opens new school on Fort Bliss; school named after El Paso veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school will be El Paso ISD's 13th campus in the district’s bond program. The ceremony will be held at 10...
cbs4local.com
Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
cbs4local.com
Decision to prosecute petition asking removal of El Paso's DA expected Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The decision to move forward with a petition seeking the removal of El Paso’s District Attorney is expected on Tuesday. County Attorney Joanne Bernal is the one who will decide whether to prosecute the petition. The petition for removal was filed on August...
cbs4local.com
Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
cbs4local.com
1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
cbs4local.com
GISD responds to social media threat against Chaparral High School
CHAPARRAL, N.M. — A threat against Chaparral High School students was posted on social media on Saturday. A student at Chaparral High School saw the threat online and reported it to the school's administration. Gadsden Independent School District said that after the school's administration notified GISD security who then...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County to host celebration in claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA"
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — After ranking 7th nationwide in best cities for veterans in a study by Veterans United Home Loans, El Paso County plans to celebrate its claim as the "Veterans Capital of the U.S.A." The study compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key...
cbs4local.com
Chaparral High School to resume normal routine following social media threat
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Chaparral High School will resume normal school day procedures Tuesday after a threat against students was posted on social media on Saturday. The Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday afternoon that law enforcement made contact with the "individual(s) related to the social media threat this...
cbs4local.com
Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
cbs4local.com
El Paso leaders, Gov. Abbott reveal new Spectrum center expected to create 1K jobs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the opening of a new Spectrum service center on Tuesday. The new facility is 60,000 square feet and is located at 8460 Gran Vista Drive.
cbs4local.com
Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Mayor will not seek re-election
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces mayor Ken Miyagishima announced Tuesday he is not seeking re-election. Miyagishima, who was elected into office in 2007, is the longest-serving mayor in Las Cruces. The 59-year-old mayor stated, "I want to thank the many residents whom I’ve had the pleasure to...
cbs4local.com
Hope Border Institute opens medical clinic to help migrants arriving at US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hope Border Institute this weekend launched a medical clinic to support the healthcare needs of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border in Ciudad Juárez. Clinica HOPE will provide volunteer doctors and medical professionals from El Paso including practitioners in family medicine, pediatrics,...
cbs4local.com
Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday week before Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will make a stop in El Paso Tuesday, a week before Election Day. Abbott will deliver remarks at the grand opening ceremony for Spectrum’s new Gran Vista Call Center on Tuesday. The Governor will be joined at the ceremony...
