ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 12

Peter Pickering
3d ago

Only problem is you need to fact check the fact checkers ?? politicians lie and bias fact checkers let them and the media just let's it go .

Reply(2)
9
Betterthanyou207
3d ago

"fact checkers" twist the narrative to fit whenever agenda they are told. Hell it's a big red flag that the Google fact checkers are on Bill Gates payroll.

Reply(1)
6
Kenneth Busque
2d ago

Janet Mills has done more for the state of Maine and Paul LePage ever did in his two terms. he is nothing but a bully if he does not get his own way he will throw a little temper like a little five year old , and he has proven that he says he grew up poor really. I think at the end of the day he just does not like people who are on public assistance and gets help from the state of Maine because they need it. I will say there are some people that are on public assistance that should not be on it. that is one thing that I do know for sure but all I know we need to make sure that we protect our democracy and stop the Republicans from taking control of our freedom of speech and how we feel and how we think

Reply(1)
3
Related
WPFO

Truth Tracker: Ad takes aims at Paul LePage's stance on abortion in Maine

One political ad is targeting former Governor Paul LePage and his views on abortion rights. "In Maine, our independence, hard work, and freedoms mean everything. But not to Paul LePage. "He's repeatedly attacked women's reproductive freedom. LePage supported letting states ban abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest, defunded family planning programs, and told extremists ‘We shouldn't have abortion,’” the ad states.
MAINE STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire Senate race down to the wire

At Sunrise Labs in Bedford NH, just outside Manchester, incumbent Senator and former Governor Maggie Hassan makes a noontime campaign stop at this high tech company. In seven days, voters will decide if Hassan will get second term. And with polls suggesting a tight race, this is one of five...
BEDFORD, NH
NECN

Group Looking to Force Statewide Vote on Replacing Maine's Private Utilities

Advocates of replacing Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company are submitting signatures to force a statewide vote, officials said Monday. If certified, the petitions would put the proposal to oust Central Maine Power and Versant Power on the referendum ballot next year. Our...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
MAINE STATE
Maine Campus

Governor Mills stance on Maine issues

Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $850 relief payments must be claimed by Tuesday in Maine

There is only one day left for Maine residents to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850 due to a surplus in the state's budget. The checks are being sent out to residents of the Pine Tree State to help alleviate some of the financial stress caused by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 858,000 Maine residents are eligible to receive this payment, according to the office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From Maine to New Hampshire

It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
MAINE STATE
Jalopnik

Maine Begins Recalling Explicit License Plates

Y’know the CA DMV Bot account, on what’s left of Twitter? It posts real vanity license plate requests made in the state of California, along with the customer’s explanation for their text — and the DMV’s response. It’s an incredibly fun account, where you can look through people’s entirely normal requests (“FISH”) and the DMV’s reason for denying them (“SEXUAL CONNOTATIONS”). Now, it seems someone may need to spin up a similar account for Maine.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Information about open enrollment for Maine's health insurance marketplace

Today kicks off the health insurance open enrollment period. As of last year, Maine residents can sign up for health insurance plans through the state-based marketplace: CoverME.gov. We'll learn how to compare options, and about how new federal provisions make this year's coverage more affordable. Panelists:. Jeanne Lambrew, Commissioner, Maine...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy