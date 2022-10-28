ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley dies at 90

 4 days ago
Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley during the Chick-fil-a Kickoff Game against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, on Sept. 3. Tony Walsh/MDJ/MDJ

Legendary former University of Georgia football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife and their four children Friday afternoon at the age of 90, the school announced.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, as well as the Georgia and Alabama Sports Halls of Fame, Dooley is Georgia’s winningest football coach with 201 victories, six SEC titles and the 1980 national championship in his 25 years leading the Bulldogs (1964-88). He was also the recipient of numerous awards for his service as director of athletics over a 25 year tenure (1979-2004).

