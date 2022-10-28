Read full article on original website
Bartonville scares continue into November at the Old State Mine Haunted Trail
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - There’s still time to be spooked at the Old State Mine Haunted Trail in Bartonville. It’s the 13th annual fundraiser for the Peoria State Hospital Museum. People are invited to the haunted trail to experience all the scares and storytelling from the Old...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Peoria Rescue Ministries
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how you can help your neighbors in need with Peoria Rescue Ministries.
wglt.org
Eastview Christian Church plans community center at former YMCA
The former Bloomington-Normal YMCA building south of downtown Bloomington will become a community center, according to an agreement with Eastview Christian Church to buy the building. Eastview senior pastor Mike Baker said the church wants to expand its outreach to offer afterschool services, mentoring, sports, job skills, ESL (English as...
Central Illinois Proud
Soderstrom Castle continues Halloween tradition with Ghostbusters
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) –Each year, the Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive in Peoria Heights attracts thousands of trick-or-treaters with a fun theme. The theme this year was Ghostbusters, chosen after the popular 1984 film. Kids received chocolate bars and light-up rings. The castle also featured fire jugglers, which...
1470 WMBD
Peoria neighborhoods to receive lighting upgrades
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) and Peoria Mayor Rita Ali will hold a news conference on Wednesday, highlighting state funding for new street lights. As part of efforts to modernize local infrastructure and make our streets safer, Gordon-Booth and Mayor Ali will join local leaders...
wcbu.org
Rock Island Greenway expansion makes way for future Peoria trail development plans
After completing a $2.2 million expansion of the Rock Island Greenway from Harvard Avenue to Park Avenue, city officials and advocates are setting their sights on the next steps for trail expansion in Peoria. At a Tuesday news conference, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali confirmed the city is seeking funding to...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Civic Center hosting 18 shows in 12 days in November
PEORIA, Ill. — It’s an upcoming jam-packed schedule for the Peoria Civic Center. Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar says they’ll be hosting 18 shows in the next 12 days, kicking off Wednesday night with Bradley Men’s Basketball and the Broadway show “Come From Away”.
25newsnow.com
Teal pumpkins help identify kids with allergies
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Teal Pumpkin Project is a nationwide effort to bring awareness to kids with food allergies. One father we spoke with in Peoria’s Idlebrook neighborhood, spoke with about 20 of his neighbors to convince them to go teal. Tonight, will be his family’s first...
25newsnow.com
Unoccupied building fires on the rise, Sollberger says
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Fire Department is seeing an increase in unoccupied building fires. They aren’t connected, and there is no indication of widespread arson, PFD Chief Shawn Sollberger said. There are several factors that could play into why those types of fires are on the rise....
Central Illinois Proud
Arson dogs arrive in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Departments’ newest additions arrived on Monday from North Carolina. Two 14-month Belgium Malinois, a girl and a boy, will serve as accelerant detection dogs who assist arson investigators with fire investigations. The female dog is named Molly after the nation’s first...
25newsnow.com
Doggie costume contest raises money for Bloomington shelter’s medical fund
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Little Beaver Brewery has gone to the dogs!. The 2nd Annual Pet Central Helps Halloween Costume Contest was underway this afternoon. The contest had two rounds: single pets and group costumes. Each one was based on three different criteria: creativity, originality, and authenticity. Aside from...
wcbu.org
A $500K state grant will bolster the effort to draw talent to Peoria
The Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce is getting a $500,000 state grant for its initiative to boost the region’s population. Chamber president Joshua Gunn said the influx of funding will boost the collaborative “Greater Peoria 2030” strategy to make the region a preferred destination. “One of the...
25newsnow.com
Porch pirates are back, and they’re not just taking packages anymore
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Every holiday shopping season, “porch pirates” emerge as thieves stealing potentially valuable packages off the front steps after they’re delivered. Donald Ross of Peoria didn’t order anything, yet he woke up to find his porch empty. Two of his patio chairs were...
25newsnow.com
Peoria house fire leads to emergency demolition
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house fire on Halloween night leads to an emergency demolition in Peoria. It happened just before midnight on Monday in South Peoria. Crews were called the 1300 block of W. Howett St. located near the same area as the Peoria Public Library’s Branch.
wcbu.org
'Son of a Guitar Man:' Iconic singer-songwriter Dave Chastain looks back during recent visit 'home'
A central Illinois musical icon, Dave Chastain, recently stopped by the WCBU studio to reflect on his successful 40-plus year career. In town for the recent “Another Second Chance” concert/celebration in Peoria, Chastain, now 69 and living in Florida with his wife, Sue Schnarr Chastain, talked in depth about his musical influences. He also discussed the success of the Dave Chastain Band’s 1980 Rockin’ Roulette album and tour, his family’s recent escape from Hurricane Ian, and his central Illinois musical legacy during an interview highlighted Oct. 31 on WCBU’s All Things Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @ Oliver's Pizza & Pub North
While we wait for the main course, I’ll roam around and take a few photos in here. Here’s another shot of the bar and as you can see they have a nice selection of beers on tap. The Oliver’s logo on the wall behind the bar has been...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple crews respond to fire on Galena Road
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire off Galena Road Tuesday. According to an Assistant Fire Chief on the scene, crews responded to a fire in an attic between two buildings. Fire crews from Peoria, Peoria Heights, Dunlap, Chillicothe, and West Peoria were...
1470 WMBD
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
newschannel20.com
State employee hospitalized after unknown substance found
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A state employee was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being exposed to an unknown substance in the mailroom. Illinois State Police (ISP) were called by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) after the employee became exposed. The employee was taken to a...
