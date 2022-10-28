ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

KYMA News 11

Gowan Company celebrates 60th anniversary

The Gowan Company is celebrating it's 60th anniversary with the Gowan Global Gathering bringing one-thousand employees from over 20 different countries to Yuma. The post Gowan Company celebrates 60th anniversary appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

El Centro Aquatic Center hosts its 3rd annual Floating Pumpkin Patch

EL CENTRO — Children jumped, waded and swam to retrieve floating pumpkins bobbing at two swimming pools during the third annual Floating Pumpkin Patch at the El Centro Aquatic Center. Within an hour of the three-hour free event that began at noon, only a few of the 150 pumpkins...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Seasonably warm and dry for our Halloween

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a great start to our week as we will stay near our seasonal temperatures and staying nice and dry with our weather conditions to start the week. As the night continues make sure to have a jacket or sweater on hand because it will...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

School threat on social media in Yuma

The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

EC Council Candidate Jackson Ignores Calls for Removal of Campaign Images

EL CENTRO – As part of his candidacy for the El Centro City Council, Jason Jackson said he has been sticking to the issues he cares deeply about, particularly public safety. Jackson also attested that in keeping with his issue-oriented campaign, he has refrained from personally attacking his two opponents, one of whom includes incumbent and current mayor, Tomas Oliva.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ

