Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gowan Company celebrates 60th anniversary
The Gowan Company is celebrating it's 60th anniversary with the Gowan Global Gathering bringing one-thousand employees from over 20 different countries to Yuma. The post Gowan Company celebrates 60th anniversary appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro Aquatic Center hosts its 3rd annual Floating Pumpkin Patch
EL CENTRO — Children jumped, waded and swam to retrieve floating pumpkins bobbing at two swimming pools during the third annual Floating Pumpkin Patch at the El Centro Aquatic Center. Within an hour of the three-hour free event that began at noon, only a few of the 150 pumpkins...
YPD hosts 12th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat
The Yuma Police Department, with help from the Yuma County Fair Inc. and the City of Yuma is hosting the 12th annual “Scary & Safe Trick or Treat” event at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. The post YPD hosts 12th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat appeared first on KYMA.
Organize Arizona hosts Vote Expo to bring awareness to voters
On Saturday, October 29, 2022, Organize Arizona hosted a family-friendly community event called Vote Expo. The post Organize Arizona hosts Vote Expo to bring awareness to voters appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Community Food Bank asks for Thanksgiving donations
The Yuma Community Food Bank is preparing for Thanksgiving and they're asking for your help. The post Yuma Community Food Bank asks for Thanksgiving donations appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Seasonably warm and dry for our Halloween
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's a great start to our week as we will stay near our seasonal temperatures and staying nice and dry with our weather conditions to start the week. As the night continues make sure to have a jacket or sweater on hand because it will...
Shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma
Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. The post Shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
School threat on social media in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
holtvilletribune.com
EC Council Candidate Jackson Ignores Calls for Removal of Campaign Images
EL CENTRO – As part of his candidacy for the El Centro City Council, Jason Jackson said he has been sticking to the issues he cares deeply about, particularly public safety. Jackson also attested that in keeping with his issue-oriented campaign, he has refrained from personally attacking his two opponents, one of whom includes incumbent and current mayor, Tomas Oliva.
YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings
In a press release, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 329 emergency calls of service. The post YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings appeared first on KYMA.
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border. The post Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Comments / 0