WNYT
Pair recovering after Troy shooting
Two people continue to recover after being shot in Troy on Monday evening. The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 4th and Fulton streets. Police already had extra staff on hand for Halloween, so they were able to get to the scene quickly. Members of the Federal Task Force were on the scene to assist detectives. They identified two victims, both adults, one male and one female.
WNYT
Second man admits to role in Schenectady home invasion
A second man has pleaded guilty to a violent home invasion in Schenectady. Shaquille Daniels admits two years ago, he broke down the door of an apartment, pulled out a handgun and started threatening five people inside. That includes three children. Daniels had a relationship with a woman who lives...
19-Year-Old Found Dead At Juvenile Detention Center In Colonie
An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found dead at a juvenile detention center in the region. Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, after staff found the man unresponsive at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility, located in Colonie, police said.
Albany man accused of DWI after hit-and-run crash
An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly ran into a Sheriff's Office patrol car, sped off, and eventually crashed into the front door of a house.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Westminster
WESTMINSTER — A 35-year-old man was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Westminster on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on US Route 5 at around 11:25 p.m. The driver, Zachary H. Cobb, of Westminster, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe...
WNYT
Duo charged in Saratoga Springs catalytic converter theft
Saratoga Springs police have made a couple of arrests related to the theft of a couple dozen catalytic converters. Trever Murphy from North Carolina and Joshua McIntosh from Virginia. Police tell us they recovered 24 of the converters. Some at a Saratoga Springs hotel, some in a van that the...
WNYT
Rotterdam victim of “grandparent scam” has warning for others
ROTTERDAM — A woman thought she was helping her beloved grandson, but she was scammed out of $7,000. “I got a call and it was a kid on the phone,” she said. “And he said grandma, I destroyed my life, I ruined my life, I need your help. I don’t want to be in jail for the weekend. I had an accident.”
WNYT
Man indicted on drug and gun charges
An Albany man is facing federal drug and weapons charges. Emmanuel Medina was indicted in federal court, on charges including unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing and intending to distribute heroin and fentanyl. The U.S. attorney’s office says medina was caught putting a loaded gun in a car back...
Albany felon indicted on drugs and gun charges
An Albany man was indicted last week for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and possessing a firearm with the intention of carrying out a drug trafficking crime.
40-Year-Old Vermont Woman Killed In Blandford Car Crash: Police
A 40-year-old Vermont woman has died in a car crash in Western Massachusetts, authorities said. Police responded to the Hampden County crash involving a 2000 GMC Yukon on Beech Hill Road in Blandford around 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, Massachusetts State Police report. Initial investigation suggests that the woman,...
Driver Charged In Suspected DWI Crash That Killed Mother Of 5 From Cairo
The man suspected of causing a head-on crash that killed a mother of five from the region is facing criminal charges. Greene County resident John Peterson, age 35, of Coxsackie, was arrested on multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, in the death of 41-year-old Danielle McKenna, of Cairo, the sheriff’s office said.
Two arrested for alleged involvement in AT&T store larceny
Two people were arrested in Queensbury on Saturday, October 22. Penny Phillips, 49, of Cambridge, and Joseph Brandmeyer, 42, of Jackson each face multiple charges for their alleged involvement in an AT&T store larceny.
WNYT
Shooting in Albany under investigation
The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
Traffic stop ends in weapons charges for Albany duo
An Albany duo was jailed on Sunday after officers allegedly found a ghost gun, drugs, and a ski mask in their car following a traffic stop.
WNYT
Halloween gun violence keeps nearby Troy residents on edge
A man and a woman are both recovering from gunshot wounds received on a Troy sidewalk on Halloween. The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m., at the corner of 4th and Fulton streets. Many people were on the street, say witnesses. That includes some trick-or-treaters. People who live in the...
Western Massachusetts Speeding Stop Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest
Thanks to State Troopers, a speeding stop in western Massachusetts lead to a significant drug trafficking arrest. At 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, Massachusetts State Trooper Owen King, a recent graduate of the State Police Academy, was on patrol with his field training officer Trooper Michael Leslie. While on Route 91 northbound in Greenfield, Troopers King and Leslie clocked a grey sedan traveling over the posted speed limit. A search of the vehicle’s registration revealed the registered owner had an active warrant through Holyoke District Court from 2011 and Troopers pulled the driver over.
WNYT
Pittsfield police search for missing man
Police in Pittsfield are searching for Gino Gennari, 60. They did not give many details surrounding his disappearance, but they did say he may be operating a blue 2009 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. He is 5 ft., 7 in. tall and 190 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call...
Two arrests in connection with deadly Bennington shooting
Ulysses Ivey, 39, of Bennington was shot and killed Wednesday night.
Woman sentenced for fatal 2021 Niskayuna DWI
NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Orange County woman who was behind the wheel of a fatal DWI crash last July was sentenced in Schenectady County Court Monday. Gina Hassan will spend at least seven years behind bars after pleading guilty to two charges in connection with the death of 77-year-old Dennis Farrell. It was an […]
mynbc5.com
Man dies after fatal crash in Hartford
HARTFORD, Vt. — A man was killed after a fatal car crash on Sunday evening in Hartford. Vermont State Police said 55-year-old Scott Sargent of Springfield was driving on Quechee Hartland Road around 5:30 p.m. when his truck drifted off the side of the roadway and collided with a tree near the intersection of Briar Patch Road.
