epicstream.com
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
Robert Downey Jr. Once Shared It Would Be Hard to Let Go of Iron Man If the Character Was Re-Cast
Robert Downey Jr. addressed the possibility of being re-cast in his earlier days as Iron Man, and he didn’t welcome the possibility.
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Keke Palmer says she is ‘pretty devastated’ after Being Mortal shut down amid Bill Murray allegations
Keke Palmer does celebrity impressions on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Keke Palmer has spoken out after her film Being Mortal was shut down amid allegations against her co-star, Bill Murray. In April, Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the film after Murray was accused of “inappropriate behaviour”.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Big Trouble in Little China’ star wants Dwayne Johnson to leave the cult classic well alone
If you can believe it, t’s been seven years since the ominous news first emerged that Dwayne Johnson was planning to produce and star in either a remake, reboot, or sequel to John Carpenter’s beloved cult classic Big Trouble in Little China. As you’d expect given the genre-bending...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: 'Door was open'
Will Smith asked Ralph Macchio to be involved with his remake of "The Karate Kid" – but the actor who famously played Daniel LaRusso turned down the offer. The "Cobra Kai" star shared his account in a new memoir titled "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," which details his rise to stardom with the beloved film franchise. The book is out on Tuesday.
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’
Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
Zoe Saldaña Details Her 'Very Sweet Departure' from Guardians of the Galaxy: 'I Had an Evolution'
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out in May Zoe Saldaña's final turn playing Gamora in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a bittersweet experience. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Saldaña, 44, said she does not know what is in store for the character after the next Guardians installment, noting that Gamora "has taken a different journey" than the rest of the team's members. "Filming started bitter in the beginning 'cause obviously you're anticipating the end," Saldana said. "But I'm just so...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
Woman ‘deadlifts Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa’ in inspiring TikTok
A personal trainer has received praise for making deadlifting weights equivalent to some of her favourite male actors look “effortless”.Dana Zlateva posted an “inspiring” TikTok of herself lifting weights based on what she could find online about the respective weights of Tom Holland, Jensen Ackles, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.The lightest actor was apparently Spider-Man star Holland, who, according to Zlateva’s research, weighs in at 64kg (141lbs).In comparison, the heaviest weight she deadlifted was Jumanji star Johnson, who weighs in at 118kg (260lbs).A previous video posted to Zlateva’s TikTok showed that she is capable of...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'
Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
