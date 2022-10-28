ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
People

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage.
LOUISIANA STATE
People

Zoe Saldaña Details Her 'Very Sweet Departure' from Guardians of the Galaxy: 'I Had an Evolution'

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is out in May Zoe Saldaña's final turn playing Gamora in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a bittersweet experience. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Saldaña, 44, said she does not know what is in store for the character after the next Guardians installment, noting that Gamora "has taken a different journey" than the rest of the team's members. "Filming started bitter in the beginning 'cause obviously you're anticipating the end," Saldana said. "But I'm just so...
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer

We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
The Independent

Woman ‘deadlifts Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa’ in inspiring TikTok

A personal trainer has received praise for making deadlifting weights equivalent to some of her favourite male actors look “effortless”.Dana Zlateva posted an “inspiring” TikTok of herself lifting weights based on what she could find online about the respective weights of Tom Holland, Jensen Ackles, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.The lightest actor was apparently Spider-Man star Holland, who, according to Zlateva’s research, weighs in at 64kg (141lbs).In comparison, the heaviest weight she deadlifted was Jumanji star Johnson, who weighs in at 118kg (260lbs).A previous video posted to Zlateva’s TikTok showed that she is capable of...
Newsweek

Chris Rock Called 'Anti-Black' by Reality Star: 'He Needed to Be Slapped'

Comedy legend Chris Rock famously endured a slap at this year's Oscars, but a reality TV star thinks he needs to get "slapped one more time." Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams brought up Rock during an episode of her podcast this week. Posting snippets from the show, called Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, to Instagram, Williams said she was disappointed by his stand-up routine.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
