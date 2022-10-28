Man charged with homicide shooting of 31-year-old in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Following an investigation, Richmond Police Department has arrested and charged a man in connection to a homicide shooting in the Cedarhurst neighborhood of Richmond .

According to police, 28-year-old Charles Vick, IV, of Chesterfield, was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection to a shooting that occurred one week ago.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, officers were called to the 5700 block of Thorndale Lane for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man — now identified as 31-year-old Davon Twitty of Richmond — with an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, Twitty was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 .

