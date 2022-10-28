ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, WI

Pulaski community remains 'Raider Strong,' sells yard signs to support bonfire victims

By Molly Ruffing, Brady Meyer, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Fox11online.com

Catholic Charities makes $10,000 available to bonfire explosion victims

(WLUK) -- Catholic Charities is donating $10,000 to the victims of the Pulaski-area bonfire explosion. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay says the grant comes from Catholic Charities USA. The money can be used to help families pay for expenses that arise as a result of the explosion.
PULASKI, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Botanical Garden is buzzing with fall activity

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Fall is a busy time for the Green Bay Botanical Garden. The garden is putting its finishing touches on the WPS Garden of Lights. Come November 25, you can ring in the holiday season by walking through the 37 botanically-themed light displays with more than 325,000 twinkling lights.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh begins survey of residents

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- How does living in Oshkosh compare to living elsewhere in the U.S.? A survey of residents aims to see how the city stacks up. City leaders have teamed up with Polco, an independent consultant, to offer the National Community Survey to those who live in Oshkosh. The NCS is used in more than 350 communities across 46 states. City officials say municipalities that have used the NCS reported improved delivery of services and communication with residents, and help identifying priorities for planning and budgeting.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Wild rice seeding underway in Suamico

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- A restoration project is underway in the waters of Green Bay to help a native plant grow. Crews are planting wild rice up and down the western shoreline. Inside big white bags sits what some scientists call the possible future of the site at the Sensiba Wildlife Area in Suamico.
SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

Gas prices drop in Wisconsin and nationwide

(WLUK) -- The price at the gas pump is down in Green Bay averaging $3.46/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations citywide. Drivers in Green Bay are paying approximately six cents less this week than they were last week. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.44/g,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Plea entered in Howard shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Joseph Vandertie pleaded not guilty Monday in connection with a Howard shooting. Vandertie, 36, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three other counts for the July 23 incident. No trial date was set. Vandertie returns to court March 20 for a status conference. Once...
HOWARD, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County public defender shortage continues

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The public defender shortage continues in Brown County. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Board met Tuesday and updated how things are going. Although the shortage isn't new, Public Defenders Office Regional Attorney Manager Jeffrey Cano says they have made progress. He says about a year ago, they...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Catalytic converters stolen from 5 school buses in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WLUK) -- Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines' Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in around 6...
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Menasha school officials prepare for upcoming referendum

MENASHA (WLUK) -- Parents in Menasha are hoping a proposed school will replace an aging facility that's dealt with overcrowding and decreasing enrollment. “I’ve been in the school," Maplewood Middle School Parent Amanda Barth said. "My daughter’s an eighth grader now so she’s been in it since sixth grade and it's quite small and tight. The.
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Lindsey Buckingham concert at Meyer Theatre canceled

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tonight's Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Meyer Theatre is canceled. PMI Entertainment Group, which manages the Meyer, says the show was canceled because of an illness within the touring party. Those who bought their tickets with credit cards will automatically have the purchase refunded within 30...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Grand Chute apartment complex fire causes $70,000 in damage

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A Grand Chute apartment complex sustained $70,000 in damage after a balcony fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a second-floor balcony fire at Tri-Park Villas Apartments at approximately 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Grand Chute Fire Department says firefighters' fast action helped contain the...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Bernie Sanders' campaign tour includes stop in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders' U.S. tour includes a stop in Oshkosh. Sanders began a multistate tour to stump for Democratic candidates last Thursday in Oregon. The independent from Vermont is set to appear on Friday in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Madison. His Oshkosh event is scheduled for...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Man convicted in Neenah murder won't be allowed to withdraw no contest plea

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A judge Monday rejected Casey Cameron's request to withdraw his plea to the murder of Kevin "Hollywood" Hein. Cameron was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the October 2019 incident at the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. Cameron filed a post-conviction, seeking to withdraw his plea...
NEENAH, WI

