Pulaski community remains 'Raider Strong,' sells yard signs to support bonfire victims

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
'Ship Happens': Shipyard District unveils mural to celebrate industrial presence
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Next time you're stopped waiting in traffic because of a ship or train, you might find yourself thinking, "Ship happens." That's because the Shipyard District, Inc. unveiled its new mural, "Ship Happens," Tuesday night. The public artwork serves to celebrate the area's industrial presence while also...
Fox11online.com
Private well owners in Winnebago, Portage and Marathon counties receive ARPA funds
(WLUK) -- Three counties in Wisconsin are the first to receive grants as a part of a new program to expand access to clean drinking water. Winnebago, Portage and Marathon counties have been awarded two well compensation grants totaling, $30,791 and three well abandonment grants, totaling $4,144. The $10 million...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim to come home Wednesday, weeks ahead of what doctors had hoped
PULASKI (WLUK) -- FOX 11 spoke with Brandon Brzeczkowski's family Tuesday night and received a major update. His mother, Tammy, shared with us that Brandon is expected to come home Wednesday. Doctors were originally just hoping he would be home for Thanksgiving. . Tammy tells us he will still have...
Fox11online.com
Catholic Charities makes $10,000 available to bonfire explosion victims
(WLUK) -- Catholic Charities is donating $10,000 to the victims of the Pulaski-area bonfire explosion. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay says the grant comes from Catholic Charities USA. The money can be used to help families pay for expenses that arise as a result of the explosion.
Fox11online.com
Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Botanical Garden is buzzing with fall activity
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Fall is a busy time for the Green Bay Botanical Garden. The garden is putting its finishing touches on the WPS Garden of Lights. Come November 25, you can ring in the holiday season by walking through the 37 botanically-themed light displays with more than 325,000 twinkling lights.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh begins survey of residents
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- How does living in Oshkosh compare to living elsewhere in the U.S.? A survey of residents aims to see how the city stacks up. City leaders have teamed up with Polco, an independent consultant, to offer the National Community Survey to those who live in Oshkosh. The NCS is used in more than 350 communities across 46 states. City officials say municipalities that have used the NCS reported improved delivery of services and communication with residents, and help identifying priorities for planning and budgeting.
Fox11online.com
From superheroes to hot dogs, Appleton children, adults dress up for trick-or-treating
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Excitement for Halloween is still going strong. Kids and adults of all ages walked around Appleton neighborhoods to enjoy a once a year tradition. A number of different reasons brought them out. "I just show up for the candy," one boy said. “It's a lot of fun...
Fox11online.com
Wild rice seeding underway in Suamico
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- A restoration project is underway in the waters of Green Bay to help a native plant grow. Crews are planting wild rice up and down the western shoreline. Inside big white bags sits what some scientists call the possible future of the site at the Sensiba Wildlife Area in Suamico.
Fox11online.com
Gas prices drop in Wisconsin and nationwide
(WLUK) -- The price at the gas pump is down in Green Bay averaging $3.46/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations citywide. Drivers in Green Bay are paying approximately six cents less this week than they were last week. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.44/g,...
Fox11online.com
Plea entered in Howard shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Joseph Vandertie pleaded not guilty Monday in connection with a Howard shooting. Vandertie, 36, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three other counts for the July 23 incident. No trial date was set. Vandertie returns to court March 20 for a status conference. Once...
Fox11online.com
Brown County public defender shortage continues
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The public defender shortage continues in Brown County. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Board met Tuesday and updated how things are going. Although the shortage isn't new, Public Defenders Office Regional Attorney Manager Jeffrey Cano says they have made progress. He says about a year ago, they...
Fox11online.com
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 school buses in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WLUK) -- Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines' Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in around 6...
Fox11online.com
Menasha school officials prepare for upcoming referendum
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Parents in Menasha are hoping a proposed school will replace an aging facility that's dealt with overcrowding and decreasing enrollment. “I’ve been in the school," Maplewood Middle School Parent Amanda Barth said. "My daughter’s an eighth grader now so she’s been in it since sixth grade and it's quite small and tight. The.
Fox11online.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at Meyer Theatre canceled
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tonight's Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Meyer Theatre is canceled. PMI Entertainment Group, which manages the Meyer, says the show was canceled because of an illness within the touring party. Those who bought their tickets with credit cards will automatically have the purchase refunded within 30...
Fox11online.com
Grand Chute apartment complex fire causes $70,000 in damage
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A Grand Chute apartment complex sustained $70,000 in damage after a balcony fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a second-floor balcony fire at Tri-Park Villas Apartments at approximately 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. The Grand Chute Fire Department says firefighters' fast action helped contain the...
Fox11online.com
Bernie Sanders' campaign tour includes stop in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders' U.S. tour includes a stop in Oshkosh. Sanders began a multistate tour to stump for Democratic candidates last Thursday in Oregon. The independent from Vermont is set to appear on Friday in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Madison. His Oshkosh event is scheduled for...
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center announces 2022-23 Performing Arts Series lineup
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center is looking forward to a fifth season of music, theatre and more. The PAC announced 14 shows Monday -- four of those with performances before the new year -- as part of its Performing Arts Series. The schedule includes acts that range...
Fox11online.com
Man convicted in Neenah murder won't be allowed to withdraw no contest plea
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A judge Monday rejected Casey Cameron's request to withdraw his plea to the murder of Kevin "Hollywood" Hein. Cameron was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the October 2019 incident at the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. Cameron filed a post-conviction, seeking to withdraw his plea...
Comments / 0