Wichita, KS

Missing 6-year-old Wichita girl found safe

By Wil Day
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 4 p.m. on Friday, the Wichita Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl.

Less than two hours later, she was located safe.

According to the police, the girl was last seen in her home around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of W Central Ave.

Officers were dispatched to that location at 2:17 p.m. after a 911 caller reported waking up from a nap to find their 6-year-old granddaughter missing from their apartment.

The search began immediately with the help of the Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 5 p.m., the child was located safe near W Maple St and S Seneca St and brought back to the apartment.

Interviews are ongoing at this time.

