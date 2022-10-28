Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
US 641 restricted at Murray on Tuesday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to resume a work zone lane restriction along US 641 north of Murray on Tuesday. This work zone is to construct an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines entrance, just north of the intersection with KY 80. The R-Cut is expected to take about...
thunderboltradio.com
Closure of Highway 51-North Causing Traffic Issues in Obion County
Officials in Obion County are concerned about a shift in traffic, following the recent shut down of Highway-51 North. County Mayor Steve Carr said the closure and detour, due to work on the I-69 project, has created a traffic problem for motorists.(AUDIO) Mayor Carr said it appears the issue may...
Kingsport Times-News
Milan man arrested after multi-county chase
Devaunte Phillips, 24, of Milan, was arrested Saturday morning after a multi-county chase ensued. Carter County Deputies were in pursuit of a motorcycle in their jurisdiction, and it led into Washington County, according to a press release.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Chief Offers Safety Tips for Halloween Trick or Treating
Area children will be out in their costumes this afternoon and tonight, as they gather candy for Halloween. To make the occasion fun and safe, Union City Police Chief Ben Yates offered some safety tips for both motorists and trick-or-treaters.(AUDIO) Chief Yates said his officers will be on patrol tonight...
WBBJ
Martin Police release details on semi-truck wreck that caused power outage
MARTIN, Tenn. — The Martin Police Department has released details on a crash that caused a lengthy power outage on Monday. According to a crash report, a 21-year-old semi-truck driver from Arkansas attempted to make a right turn from Poplar Street to South McCombs Street and struck a utility pole.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Jr. Beta Club Adds New Members
The Jr. Beta Club at Union City Middle School has grown by 37 members. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said twenty-eight sixth graders, six seventh graders, and three from the eighth grade, were inducted into the fraternity last week. The new members were recognized by club sponsors Mary Wiggins and...
radionwtn.com
Pink Ladies At Your Service At Clerk’s Office
Paris, Tenn.–The Pink Ladies have taken over the Henry County Clerk’s office this Halloween. The gang from the Clerk’s office dresses up for Halloween each year and although they’ve opted for dress from the 50s before, this is the first time for the Pink Ladies. From left in photo are: Tiffany Powell Carol Whitworth, Jamie Miles (on desk), Donna Thompson Craig , Patricia McClain Gracian McElroy. Several businesses and entities in Paris and Henry County have dressed up for Halloween today, including the local schools, banks and stores. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County stop results in drug and gun charges for Murray man
A Thursday traffic stop in Graves County resulted in drug and gun charges for a Murray man. Thursday evening, a Graves County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop a motorcycle near the intersection of KY 58 and the KY 121 Bypass. Before the driver of the motorcycle stopped, the deputy reported the man appeared to be trying to hide something in his jacket, which took his attention from the road. The driver, 24-year-old David Kingins of Murray, ran off the road and laid the bike down on its side.
westkentuckystar.com
Ballard County stop nets Missouri pair on trafficking charges
A traffic stop early Thursday morning in Ballard County turned into a drug trafficking arrest for a Missouri pair. Ballard County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle for reportedly speeding 19 miles per hour over the limit, and as he approached, he noticed a strong smell of marijuana. The driver, 22-year-old Harlee Janes, and her passenger, 33-year-old Michael Maxwell of Springfield Missouri, were asked about marijuana in the vehicle.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Businesses, Industries and Individuals to be Honored on Thursday Night
A celebration of accomplishments, including business, industry and agriculture, will take place in Union City on Thursday night. The annual Joint Economic Development Corporation banquet will be held to recognize and honor community efforts over the past year. Community Relations Director Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about the event.(AUDIO) Joint...
radionwtn.com
Large Crowd For Season’s Last Noon On The Square
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Commissioner Monte Starks was in charge of the brats Friday at the last Noon On The Square of the season. Starks and other volunteers were helping the Paris Quota Club provide the sack lunches for the event, which is held every Friday in October. Rockin’ Randall French performed for a large crowd. The annual event is sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police block off Jameswood Drive, arrest woman
PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday. Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood. The area in front of Building 520 was roped...
Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years after officers shot during standoff
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Dyersburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday after two officers were shot during a standoff in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. was sentenced for assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a […]
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Native Russell Dickerson Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal
Former Union City native Russell Dickerson has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Concord Music Publishing. Music Row Weekly reported the deal includes Dickerson’s full catalog and future works. Dickerson’s breakthrough hit titled “Yours”, arrived in 2015 and is triple Platinum, meaning over three million sales.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Cell Phone
Union City police were called to investigate a stolen cell phone. Reports said officers were dispatched to Walmart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to speak with Courtney Alexander, of Rutherford. At the scene, Ms. Alexander said she was looking at sizes of infant clothing, when she set her phone down and...
Gun found in baby crib during operation in Tennessee
A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop leads to short chase, drug charges
A traffic stop and a short chase ended in drug charges for a Paducah man. McCracken County Sheriff deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Old Mayfield Road around 3:15 pm. The driver, 50-year-old Charles E. Huff, reportedly fled from deputies and was apprehended several streets over on Virginia Street.
thunderboltradio.com
Reggie Watkins Trio to perform Thursday night at UT Martin
The UT Martin Department of Music welcomes the Reggie Watkins Trio Thursday night as part of the Ed Sargent Guest Artist series. The trio features Reggie Watkins playing the trombone and piano, David Throckmorton on drums, and Ava Lintz playing bass. The performance is at 7:30 in the Harriet Fulton...
Kait 8
M 2.7 quake recorded Wednesday morning
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday morning. The magnitude 2.7 quake was recorded at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 26. It was located about 4 kilometers (2.9 miles) north-northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and 53 kilometers (33 miles) east of Kennett, Missouri. At least 7 people...
readtheleader.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
