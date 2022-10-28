Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFDA
NWTH Neonatal Unit babies show off their Halloween costumes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Babies in the Neonatal Unit at Northwest Texas Healthcare System celebrated their first Halloween. NWTH shared the Neonatal Unit Halloween costumes for the holiday. Check out the photos below!
KFDA
VIDEO: Tucumcari High School students to create invention to prevent accidents at agricultural worksites
VIDEO: Tickets on sale for Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast. VIDEO: Tickets on sale for Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo. Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got shot in the neck and survived. Updated: 15 hours ago. Late Saturday night on 15th and Cleveland, Jesus Gonzalez got...
KFDA
Student Crime Stoppers: More information provided to help identify Avondale Elementary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo has released more information to help identify the suspect involved in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at Avondale Elementary. According to officials, the suspect is described as wearing a blue jacket, black ski mask and darker colored pants. Officers...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
APD saw ‘abnormal’ number of shootings on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to four unrelated shootings across the city on Saturday, which left one person dead and five others injured. Cpl. Jeb Hilton with APD said on Tuesday that is an abnormal number of shootings for a Saturday. So far, only one arrest has been made from these incidents. APD […]
The Amarillo Murder Count for 2022 Continues to Rise
Another weekend another murder. Or, I should say another day another murder in Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department received a call on Saturday, October 29th, at 10:28 pm. Officers arrived at a house on the 1900 Block of NW 18th and found multiple gunshot victims. Two males were found inside the home, and according to an APD press release a female victim was found in the backyard. One man and the woman were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lawrence Hart, a 19-year-old male was deceased.
I Found All The Meth Labs In And Around Amarillo
You know what they always say: Location! Location! Location!. I'm not entirely sure who 'they' is, but they're right. A good location is paramount to the quality of one's life. That's why I think it's important to know your surroundings. With that said, now I can tell you that I recently went down a deeeeeeeep rabbit hole and found an interactive map from the DEA that shows if there are any defunct clandestine labs near you.
3 Days, 3 Shootings In Amarillo
Okay if this doesn't convince you that Amarillo is justified in exploring the possibility of opening up a reserve police force for the Amarillo Police Department, nothing else will. Within the past 3 days, 3 shootings have taken place in Amarillo. On October 29th Amarillo police officers were called to...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers asking for help with aggravated assault case
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help with an aggravated assault case. According to officials, on Oct. 29, at around 11 p.m., officers were called to NE 15th and N Cleveland on a man who had been shot. Witnesses stated that a dark colored car was...
KFDA
Need for early childhood intervention services heightened since the pandemic
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic’s impact wasn’t only felt on the economy — the education system is also feeling the whiplash from the COVID-19 crisis. Early childhood agencies in the Panhandle are facing surge in the need for early childhood intervention. Some experts believe mask mandates...
KFDA
Student Crime Stoppers selling raffle tickets to help pay rewards and operation for the year
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Student Crime Stoppers is selling raffle tickets to help them throughout the year to operate and pay rewards. 200 tickets will be sold for a chance to win a new purse. The money will help support the fundraiser to assist for the years spending on rewards and operation of the year.
kgncnewsnow.com
Early Morning Car Fire In Amarillo
An early morning car fire on Adair Drive and Western Streets in Amarillo. The Potter County Sheriffs Office reports they received tha call at 6:00 a.m.and when they got there the blaze was threatening two other cars and the home. Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but...
KFDA
VIDEO: Tickets on sale for Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast
VIDEO: Tucumcari High School students to create invention to prevent accidents at agricultural worksites. VIDEO: Tickets on sale for Veteran’s Honor Banquet in Amarillo. 2ND CUP: Lisa Lloyd; Heal the City: Author Bob Goff releases new book. Updated: 11 hours ago. KFDA 2ND CUP. Updated: 12 hours ago. VIDEO:...
KFDA
Registry open for Texas Tech Women’s Health ‘You Glow Girl’ themed event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is set to host GiRL Power. The Girls in Real Life event “You Glow Girl” theme will be on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Regency Room, located at 401 South Buchanan St.
KFDA
New women’s sober living: The Mustard Seed set to have open house
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Mustard Seed open house is October 31, from 10:00 a.m. till 2:00 p.m. at 814 s. Lamar. The open house will showcase the facility, the program, as well as a meet and greet. “The Mustard Seed is a women’s sober living that is geared toward...
abc7amarillo.com
Police: 15-year-old boy shot multiple times during fight at Avondale School Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police said a 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times during a fight at Avondale School Park. Police were dispatched to the park behind Avondale Elementary School around 7 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times.
abc7amarillo.com
Woman found dead in McLean, preliminary autopsy results say cause was animal attack
MCLEAN, Texas (KVII) — A woman was found dead on Saturday in McLean and the preliminary autopsy indicates the cause of death as an animal attack. The Gray County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area of Kingsley and Heasley in McLean on Saturday. When deputies arrived, McLean Fire and EMS were already on the scene.
KFDA
‘He didn’t deserve this at all’: APD continues to search for suspect after man was shot in the neck
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The family of a man, who got shot in the neck right after a car accident over the weekend, are asking for justice in finding the person responsible. Late Saturday night in the area of 15th and Cleveland in north Amarillo, Jesus Gonzalez got into a car accident. When he got out of his car, he was shot in the neck, Amarillo Police Department said.
Food Truck City? Here’s Some Of The Best In Amarillo.
When I lived in Austin, one of the biggest draws to the city was not only the number of food trucks but their incredible quality. So many residents swore up and down that they were better than most restaurants, and Austin has some pretty excellent restaurants. It wasn't uncommon when...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police arrest man accused of shooting 3 people, killing at least 1 of them
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police arrested a man accused of shooting three people over the weekend, killing at least one of them. Bol Deng, 23, is charged with murder. He was arrested after being located by SWAT. According to police, Deng shot three people around 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
Comments / 0