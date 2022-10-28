ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Victim of east Indianapolis shooting dies

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died from injuries they received in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a victim who had apparently been shot. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis man sentenced to prison for firearm possession

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 27 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Anthony Barbee was found guilty of the crime on Sept. 30 after a one-day bench trial. The conviction stemmed from an incident on Aug. 6, 2021, where IMPD officers responded to a hotel near 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue where shots were fired.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person dead after east side shooting, police say

Update: The victim died Sunday morning according to IMPD INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on the east side left a person in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of E. 30th Street. Police found a person suffering from injuries […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfft.com

One man dead, two people injured in crash on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a crash on I-465 Monday morning around 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to calls about a serious crash involving two vehicles just north of the I-65 interchange. Investigators say the man who died was entering I-465 northbound from I-65...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis after two wounded people arrived at a Subway restaurant in the Forest Manor area. It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30. Officers said two people showed up in a white car outside the Subway at East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue. When police got there, they found one man and one woman shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Two killed, several others shot overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating multiple weekend shootings that left two people dead and several others injured. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. Three people who had been shot were located at the scene and all were taken to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily. Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy