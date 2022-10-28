Read full article on original website
Victim of east Indianapolis shooting dies
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died from injuries they received in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. The shooting happened in the area of East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a victim who had apparently been shot. The...
1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to IMPD.
Man arrested in double shooting that killed 1; IMPD says suspect was also shot
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for his suspected role in a double shooting that killed one man and injured a woman on Friday, Oct. 28. IMPD’s homicide detectives arrested Raymond Gilder, 31. He’s accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in the 5100 block of E. 38th Street just before 3:30 p.m.
6-year-old Vinceon Martin recovers from April hit-and-run, driver charged
On the road to recovery! Six months ago, Vinceon Martin was hit by a driver on Rural Street. Despite his challenges, Vinceon keeps a smile on his face.
Fight leads to woman critically shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured after she was shot when after a fight broke out late Monday on Indy’s northwest side. Officers were called to the 8100 block of Laguna Drive just after 10 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located a woman with an apparent gunshot […]
Indy man dies from injuries sustained in June 27 shooting
The Marion County Coroner's Office has determined a man who died in September after being shot in June died via homicide.
Man shot girlfriend, killed her brother during domestic dispute, docs allege
Two victims in a shooting last Friday on the city's northeast side are brother and sister and were both shot by the sister's boyfriend during a domestic dispute, a court document alleges.
1 of 2 men charged in deadly 2021 Brownsburg shooting found guilty of murder
One of the two men accused in the 2021 deadly shooting of an Avon man during a robbery has been found guilty of all charges against him.
Indianapolis man sentenced to prison for firearm possession
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 27 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Anthony Barbee was found guilty of the crime on Sept. 30 after a one-day bench trial. The conviction stemmed from an incident on Aug. 6, 2021, where IMPD officers responded to a hotel near 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue where shots were fired.
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
IMPD working to flip its fleet of squad cars amidst massive recruiting and retention effort
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in the midst of a massive campaign to bring more police officers to Indianapolis. "I don't know another time in my 24 years where the city has invested this much money in its recruiting and retention efforts," said IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey.
Person dead after east side shooting, police say
Update: The victim died Sunday morning according to IMPD INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on the east side left a person in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of E. 30th Street. Police found a person suffering from injuries […]
One man dead, two people injured in crash on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a crash on I-465 Monday morning around 11:12 a.m. Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to calls about a serious crash involving two vehicles just north of the I-65 interchange. Investigators say the man who died was entering I-465 northbound from I-65...
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
IMPD: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis after two wounded people arrived at a Subway restaurant in the Forest Manor area. It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30. Officers said two people showed up in a white car outside the Subway at East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue. When police got there, they found one man and one woman shot.
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
Two killed, several others shot overnight in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating multiple weekend shootings that left two people dead and several others injured. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. Three people who had been shot were located at the scene and all were taken to the...
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Indiana — Police in Montgomery County have issued a Silver Alert for a woman who last seen Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s department said 76-year-old Cathy Weliever is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has gray hair with brown eyes. Weliever was last seen...
19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily. Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and...
