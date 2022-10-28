ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro police continue search for suspected Madison murderer

By Kenley Hargett
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emYAP_0iqbXuef00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a murder in Madison .

According to police, 38-year-old Ricky Thomas Johnson is believed to be responsible for the murder of 28-year-old Trashai Siske. Siske was found dead in her Madison apartment on Sept. 1.

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Madison woman’s murder

According to police, a witness told officers they heard an argument prior to gunshots in coming from Siske’s apartment. Police did a welfare check and found Siske’s body.

Her family continues to grieve their loss and asks anyone with information or knows of Johnson’s whereabouts to call police.

MORE: Madison woman shot, killed in her apartment; homicides up 400% in the area

Johnson has an extensive criminal record that spans from 2004-2011 and has faced charges of first and second degree murder.

If you have seen Johnson, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Metro PD search for man with 21 outstanding warrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are conducting a search for a man wanted on 21 outstanding warrants. The 21 warrants are mostly burglary or theft related. 28-year-old Travis Wayne Thomas Jr. has reportedly stolen from the same Home Depot location 14 times this year. The thefts from...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Fraud Suspects

Do you know these people? Detectives would like to talk to them about a fraud case. On October 4, 2022, officers responded to the First Bank on Old Fort Parkway regarding individuals attempting to pass a stolen and altered check using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification. They...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Food trailer stolen from Bellevue restaurant recovered

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The “It’z a Philly Thing” food trailer has been found after it was stolen last week. The popular Philly cheesesteak restaurant was broken into, and its trailer stolen. The trailer is now at a local report shop after owners said it was being...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Stakeout at Kroger leads to drug bust in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A stakeout at a local Kroger has led to the arrest of a man, according to an affidavit. On Monday, detectives were conducting surveillance at the Kroger on East Thompson Lane in South Nashville that officers said has high level of narcotics transaction activity. Detectives saw...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One person is dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County

COOPERTOWN Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday evening, all lanes of Interstate 24 East near Maxey Road at the highway 256 exit were closed while officials investigate a fatal shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WSMV that TBI special agents responded to a shooting at the request of the DA General Robert Nash and that there is a fatality involved in this incident.
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy