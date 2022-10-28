Metro police continue search for suspected Madison murderer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with a murder in Madison .

According to police, 38-year-old Ricky Thomas Johnson is believed to be responsible for the murder of 28-year-old Trashai Siske. Siske was found dead in her Madison apartment on Sept. 1.

According to police, a witness told officers they heard an argument prior to gunshots in coming from Siske’s apartment. Police did a welfare check and found Siske’s body.

Her family continues to grieve their loss and asks anyone with information or knows of Johnson’s whereabouts to call police.

Johnson has an extensive criminal record that spans from 2004-2011 and has faced charges of first and second degree murder.

If you have seen Johnson, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

