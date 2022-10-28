ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

City Council scrutinizes NOPD’s recruitment, retention plans at budget hearing

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said Tuesday (Nov. 1) he hopes to bring on 200 more officers in the next two years to boost the NOPD’s depleted ranks, and said the goal is achievable with the help of an incentive package proposed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. But the plan came under new scrutiny as the New Orleans City Council kicked off its annual budget hearings.
bigeasymagazine.com

Citizens Will Soon Pay Higher Fees To Solve Garbage Problems Cantrell Could Have Avoided

The contracts to collect solid waste from New Orleans homes and businesses are among the most lucrative the city has to offer. Those companies with the equipment and financial resources to compete for these contracts are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The current garbage collection dilemma in New Orleans is all about politics and money – who wants it, who has it and the citizens who are going to pay more every month.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Clerk of Criminal District Court Darren P. Lombard Prepares for Elections

With the mid-term elections right around the corner, Criminal Court Clerk Darren Lombard, also the parish’s chief elections officer, is busy preparing for the November 8 elections. Recruiting and training poll commissioners is currently one of the most important tasks. Lombard addressed an orientation session for individuals who had previously served as commissioners Saturday, October 29 at Xavier University.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotelnewsresource.com

319 Room Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel Sold

HREC Investment Advisors and HREC Capital Markets Group announced the sale and financing of the 319-guest room Hilton New Orleans Airport located in Kenner serving New Orleans, Louisiana. NOLA Airport 319 LLC institutional equity teamed with an entrepreneurial sponsor/operator, has acquired the property. "The New Orleans market for hotel acquisitions...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Nov. 1

Cleared the way for a $100 million delayed settlement from mining company Freeport-McMoRan to finally go to coastal parishes for restoration work. The company agreed to the settlement in 2019 for its part in causing damages to the coast. But four parishes did not sign on to the settlement, preferring to work with oil and gas companies on voluntary restoration projects, deadlocking the process until the state stepped in to sign the deal.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WWL

Extra security in place ahead of Nov. 8 elections; more poll workers needed

NEW ORLEANS — With just over a week left until the mid-term elections, federal officials are monitoring threats to election workers and voting systems. "The threats that they are receiving are intimidation, some of the threats are real, 'we're going to hang you,' "I'm going to put a bullet in your head, it's unnerving," Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as "CISA" said.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Louisiana shrimpers struggling to find buyers

NEW ORLEANS — Lafitte Frozen Foods in Violet can process up to 120 thousand pounds of shrimp per day. Friday was the plant’s last day of operation, at least for now. “This is the first time we’ve ever had to actually say hold it, we’ve got to take a break,” company VP Bobby “Capt. Bob” Samanie said.
VIOLET, LA

