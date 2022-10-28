Read full article on original website
Orleans DA asks City Council to boost staff with $4.4 million budget increase
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday (Nov. 1) asked the City Council to increase his office’s budget by at least $4.4 million in 2023. During the first day of City Council hearings on Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s budget proposals, Williams claimed his office lacks...
City Council scrutinizes NOPD’s recruitment, retention plans at budget hearing
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said Tuesday (Nov. 1) he hopes to bring on 200 more officers in the next two years to boost the NOPD’s depleted ranks, and said the goal is achievable with the help of an incentive package proposed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. But the plan came under new scrutiny as the New Orleans City Council kicked off its annual budget hearings.
Past due on your Entergy bill? The city of N.O. wants to help, here is how
NEW ORLEANS — Renters in New Orleans who are at risk of having their power disconnected by Entergy due to a past-due bill may get some financial assistance from the City of New Orleans. The mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development will host a community-based outreach event on...
Citizens Will Soon Pay Higher Fees To Solve Garbage Problems Cantrell Could Have Avoided
The contracts to collect solid waste from New Orleans homes and businesses are among the most lucrative the city has to offer. Those companies with the equipment and financial resources to compete for these contracts are willing to do whatever it takes to win. The current garbage collection dilemma in New Orleans is all about politics and money – who wants it, who has it and the citizens who are going to pay more every month.
Clerk of Criminal District Court Darren P. Lombard Prepares for Elections
With the mid-term elections right around the corner, Criminal Court Clerk Darren Lombard, also the parish’s chief elections officer, is busy preparing for the November 8 elections. Recruiting and training poll commissioners is currently one of the most important tasks. Lombard addressed an orientation session for individuals who had previously served as commissioners Saturday, October 29 at Xavier University.
319 Room Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel Sold
HREC Investment Advisors and HREC Capital Markets Group announced the sale and financing of the 319-guest room Hilton New Orleans Airport located in Kenner serving New Orleans, Louisiana. NOLA Airport 319 LLC institutional equity teamed with an entrepreneurial sponsor/operator, has acquired the property. "The New Orleans market for hotel acquisitions...
Four magistrate commissioners sworn in to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court
Four magistrate commissioners were sworn in Monday at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, where they will approve arrest warrants, set bail and perform other duties in magistrate court. Jonathan Friedman, Jay Daniels, Peter Hamilton and Joyce Sallah accepted the positions, which are offered in six-year terms, in a formal ceremony...
Louisiana briefly had the first governor of color in the U.S. How are he and others remembered?
During the tumultuous years after the Civil War, as Louisiana struggled to recover and its social order was reshuffled, three Black men rose to power. Each was lieutenant governor during this period, and one became governor briefly before federal control of the former Confederate states ended and the era of Jim Crow began.
Entergy moratorium ends Tuesday, power may be shut off for residents who haven’t paid overdue bills
On Tuesday, the Entergy moratorium ended, meaning that Entergy can shut off your power if you haven't paid overdue bills.
Gambit's Thumbs Up / Thumbs Down for Nov. 1
Cleared the way for a $100 million delayed settlement from mining company Freeport-McMoRan to finally go to coastal parishes for restoration work. The company agreed to the settlement in 2019 for its part in causing damages to the coast. But four parishes did not sign on to the settlement, preferring to work with oil and gas companies on voluntary restoration projects, deadlocking the process until the state stepped in to sign the deal.
New Orleans hosting utility assistance event for residents at risk of having power shut off
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is offering utility assistance to people at risk of an Entergy shutoff. Entergy announced last week that it would resume shutoffs starting Tuesday. The city's utility assistance event will be Wednesday and Thursday at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center. The...
Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics
Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
Luxury condos planned for downtown New Orleans after Tulane Ave. building sells for $38M
A group of Covington-based investors has purchased a 166-unit apartment building in the Central Business District for $38 million, with plans to convert it into luxury condominiums that could also be used as short-term rental properties. The deal for the 10-story California Building, located at 1111 Tulane Ave. near Duncan...
Extra security in place ahead of Nov. 8 elections; more poll workers needed
NEW ORLEANS — With just over a week left until the mid-term elections, federal officials are monitoring threats to election workers and voting systems. "The threats that they are receiving are intimidation, some of the threats are real, 'we're going to hang you,' "I'm going to put a bullet in your head, it's unnerving," Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as "CISA" said.
Jefferson Parish is home to fewer kids than decades ago. Do its playgrounds need to adapt?
When Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng asked a crowd of parents this month how to boost participation at central Metairie's Johnny Bright Playground, she emphasized that “we’re a different community than we were in the 1970s.”. She’s right. Over the last half-century, Jefferson Parish’s youth population...
New Orleans Habitat for Humanity robbed of $10k worth of shingles, organizers say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the non-profit New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity say they were targeted by thieves Monday night (Oct. 31). The incident took place at its main office located at 2900 Elysian Fields Avenue. The organization said the burglars invaded the property and stole 270 bundles...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Louisiana shrimpers struggling to find buyers
NEW ORLEANS — Lafitte Frozen Foods in Violet can process up to 120 thousand pounds of shrimp per day. Friday was the plant’s last day of operation, at least for now. “This is the first time we’ve ever had to actually say hold it, we’ve got to take a break,” company VP Bobby “Capt. Bob” Samanie said.
