North Dakota Game and Fish complete yearly salmon spawn
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fishery crews have officially completed their annual salmon spawning operation on the Missouri River System, resulting in the collection of over 1.8 million eggs –roughly 500,000 of which were sent to South Dakota to help meet their own collection goals. According to North Dakota Game and Fish, Chinook salmon populations began […]
North Dakota producer finishes up growing season by harvesting sunflowers
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many North Dakota farmers are finishing up the harvest season by cutting row crops. Stan Boehm is happy with the numbers he’s seeing on his yield monitor as he cuts his sunflower crop. “There’s a good crop out here. That helps everything. The prices are...
Shocking statistics: electric cars in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As the winter season approaches, topics of the right car for the right situation often come up. And while the winter storms alone are evidence to many that oil and gas vehicles are the way to go, recent studies might imply that it could be worth swapping over to EVs in […]
Woodburning stoves increase in popularity, North Dakota bucks the trend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Energy costs are expected to significantly increase this winter, and that has many people searching for more ways to make their energy dollars stretch a bit further. With a cold winter predicted for North Dakota, lighting up a fire would be one way to lower thermostats....
Minot trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Last night trick-or-treaters took to the streets of towns across North Dakota Monday night. At one stop in Minot, Your News Leader found out that, as they say, “the kids are all right.”. Courtney Mosbrucker said that after her candy supply was quickly exhausted a...
Mobile home, grass fire west of Minot
DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) - A fire caused heavy damage to a mobile home and burned a nearby hillside Tuesday afternoon west of Minot. Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lesmann the fire started in the home in the 200 block of 62nd Street SW, along Hwy 2 right before the trestle, and spread outside to a nearby hill.
The Big One is coming back to Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — It isn’t the merry season in Minot without arts and crafts fairs, and thankfully, you won’t have to wait long for those — The Big One, an annual Christmas event in Minot, will soon be returning to the city. This year marks the 47th annual instance of The Big One Art […]
District 35 Senate: the most expensive seat in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If money can be used as any indication of support in North Dakota elections, one race in Bismarck has garnered a significant amount of attention. District 35 is the legislative district covering central Bismarck, south of the interstate and between the expressway on the east and the river on the west. The state senate race in this district is perhaps one of the closest watched in all of North Dakota.
North Dakota Catholic Conference says no to Measure 2, organizers respond
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Catholic Conference issued a statement from Bismarck Bishop David Kagan saying to vote no on Measure 2. According to multiple sources, the statement was read in churches across North Dakota. If passed, Measure 2 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. Former Fargo...
Dry conditions to continue in South Dakota through winter
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- Dry conditions are expected to continue across much of the northern plains into mid-winter. South Dakota State Climatologist Laura Edwards says the drought impacts are being seen on the Missouri, Mississippi and Ohio Rivers. Edwards says cold temperatures and dry ground could cause some other problems. Edwards says...
Google pins most popular costume for Bismarck, Minot, Dickinson area. Do you agree? Yea or Neigh?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pumpkins are carved, and candy bowls are filled in anticipation of Halloween. But some people might still be searching for a fright night costume. As October comes to a close that can only mean one thing… Halloween is right around the corner. When it...
Meet the two candidates running for a spot on Minot City Council
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two men are running for the open spot on the Minot city council—Scott Burlingame and Roscoe Streyle. Whoever is elected will serve the remaining term of Tom Ross, who was elected mayor of Minot in June. Burlingame is the Executive Director of Independence, Inc.,...
RSV cases continue to rise at alarming rate, time in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- RSV cases are rising in North Dakota, leading to an increase in pediatric hospitalizations. The respiratory virus can affect anyone, but is much more serious in children and the elderly. North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services officials say they are seeing cases earlier than usual...
Will big storm deliver needed rainfall or be another rain-fail for Minnesota?
The odds of a significant rainfall in Minnesota and Wisconsin are increasing, though buyer beware because the storm system expected to eject into the Upper Midwest just began reaching the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Southern Minnesota really needs the rain. Last week's drought update shows areas of severe and extreme...
Hundreds cast ballots on day one of early voting in Ward County
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Election day isn’t for just over a week, but hundreds of voters in Ward County have already cast their ballots. Early voting began Monday in Minot. The Ward County Administration Building is the only early voting location in the county, but voters have all week to cast their ballots.
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Get A Tattoo In North Dakota
According to multiple sources, here are some of the best tattoo shops in the state.
Royally Historic: South Prairie-Max volleyball reaches regional tournament for first time in school history
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There’s an unfamiliar name in the Region 6 volleyball tournament bracket: South Prairie-Max. The Royals defeated Berthold 3-1 in a regional qualifier match Monday night. The win marks the first time a team from South Prairie has reached a regional tournament in any sport, Coach...
Officials warn of scam in western South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in western South Dakota are warning residents of a phone scam. People have reported, according to the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, receiving calls where the scammer claims to be a Pennington County deputy or a federal agent. Officials say the caller...
ND Industrial Commission approves $3 million in Heritage Fund grants
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission approved $3 million in grants for conservation and recreation projects around the state. The money, which comes from oil and gas tax production revenue, goes to wildlife habitat preservation, recreation areas, access to public and private lands for sportsmen. Eight entities,...
North Dakota Bed & Breakfasts You Have To See
You might not know it, but there are some pretty adorable bed and breakfasts scattered throughout North Dakota. Staying at a bed and breakfast is truly a unique experience. While I know Airbnbs are all the rage right now, and seem to be getting all the attention, I feel I have to shine a light on the first type of in-home staying/lodging.
