In Worthington Schools, we are so fortunate to have amazing people as part of our organization. This year, many of them have been recognized both nationally and in Ohio for their work serving students and the community. We also have several students who have been recognized for their academic achievements nationally. Megan Kirsten was named Ohio’s Assistant Principal of the Year, recognized at the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators fall conference in October. Megan has worked...

WORTHINGTON, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO