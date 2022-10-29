ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Pelosi attack suspect David DePape embraced hate speech, multiple conspiracy theories

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IIFo_0iqbXHfg00

SAN FRANCISCO -- The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , appears to have been an active online participant in multiple conspiracy theories, railing against perceived censorship and government control, and engaging in hate speech and antisemitism.

San Francisco police identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Wayne DePape, a Berkeley resident. DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's Pacific Heights residence. A source briefed on the attack told CBS News that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi shouting, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v6eaU_0iqbXHfg00
View of broken window at Pelosi home KPIX

DePape was known for embracing multiple conspiracy theories on subjects such as voter fraud, climate change, and the COVID pandemic on at least two different online forums . He also has posted antisemitic screeds and entries defending former President Donald Trump and Ye, the rapper formally known as Kayne West who recently made antisemitic comments.

In other posts, the writer said Jews helped finance Hitler's political rise in Germany and suggested an antisemitic plot was involved in Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.

In a Sept. 27 post, the writer said any journalists who denied Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election "should be dragged straight out into the street and shot."

An Aug. 24 entry titled "Q," displayed a scatological collection of memes that included photos of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and made reference to QAnon, the baseless pro-Trump conspiracy theory that espouses the belief that the country is run by a deep-state cabal of child sex traffickers, satanic pedophiles and baby-eating cannibals.

"Big Brother has deemed doing your own research as a thought crime," read a post that appeared to blend references to QAnon with George Orwell's dystopian novel "1984."

In an Aug. 25 entry titled "Gun Rights," the poster wrote: "You no longer have rights. Your basic human rights hinder Big Brothers ability to enslave and control you in a complete and totalizing way."

In one of his recent posts about Donald Trump , DePape asserted, "Trump you NEEEEEEEED to make Tulsi your VP in 2024."

DePape's posts frequently fixated on the subject of government or tech company "censorship." One blog has subject tabs with such labels as "Pedophile normalization," Creationism," and "Facts are Racist."

Another website has categories such as "Climate Hysteria,"  "Da Jewbs," and "Groomer Schools." The web hosting service WordPress removed one of the sites Friday afternoon for violating its terms of service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awTg7_0iqbXHfg00
Police investigators work outside the home of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

DePape also posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID vaccines, the 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. Two of DePape's relatives told CNN that he was 'out of touch with reality," estranged from his family, and confirmed that the Facebook account - which was taken down by the social media company on Friday - belonged to him.

Governor Gavin Newsom's office issued a statement following the attack, saying it was "another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric putting lives at risk and undermining our very democracy and Democratic institutions."

Other local reports identify DePape as a former nudism activist. The San Francisco Chronicle reports DePape was tapped to be the best man in a 2013 wedding of famed nudist activist Gypsy Taub at San Francisco City Hall. He was also one of a number of nudist activists who took marched against efforts by current state Sen. Scott Wiener, at the time a city supervisor representing the Castro and Noe Valley areas, who successfully pressed for a ban on public nudity , the Chronicle reported.

David DePape, right, records the nude wedding of Gypsy Taub outside City Hall on Dec. 19, 2013, in San Francisco. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said officers arriving at the home Friday morning found Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling over a hammer. DePape then pulled the hammer away and attacked Pelosi with it before officers tackled him and took him into custody, Scott said.

Both Paul Pelosi and DePape were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said Paul Pelosi was expected to make a full recovery.

Scott said DePape will be booked into jail on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and more alleged offenses.

The case is being jointly investigated by San Francisco police, the FBI, U.S. Capitol Police and federal and local prosecutors, Scott said.Scott said DePape will be booked into jail on attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and other felony charges.

Scott later confirmed that DePape remained in the hospital. While he could not say anything about his medical condition, he assured reporters he would be booked on felony charges.

Scott also noted that the incident was not a random break-in and assault.

"We also know, based on our investigation at this point, that this was not a random act. This was intentional. And it's wrong. Our elected officials are here to do the business of their cities, of their counties, of their states and this nation," a visibly upset Scott said. "Their families don't sign up for this to be harmed, and it is wrong. And everybody should be disgusted about what happened this morning."

Comments / 797

Fuc ABC
2d ago

Ok... All this seems weird. A guy breaks into their home and beats Pelosi's husband with a hammer screaming "where is Nancy" and just by happenstance police end up doing a wellness check at that moment at 2am? Sounds like really bad Hollywood writing. looks like an October surprise to paint conservatives as radicals and a threat.

Reply(35)
131
Tammy Payton Humphrey
2d ago

You can try to convince me that this wasn't a set up. But you never be able to convince me this wasn't a set up. Where's the alarm system? Where are the cameras? This dude was let in and Mr Pelosi was trying to get him to do something he didn't want to do. Gay.

Reply(95)
141
Marie Walker
2d ago

Well, after reading the comments so far I see why this country is going downhill. Too much hate & there doesn't seem to be any empathy for anyone. I hope he does have a full recovery no matter what his political beliefs are.

Reply(67)
89
Related
Slate

The Most Hated Man in America

At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
The List

Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn

Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Clinton Calls For Tucker Carlson & ‘White Men’ To Be Held Accountable For Antisemitism After Kanye

Chelsea Clinton called for even more accountability for “white men” sharing antisemitic remarks after Kanye West was dropped from a number of partnerships during an interview on The View on Friday, October 28. The former first daughter specifically accused right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson of spreading antisemitism, when asked about her reaction to the rapper’s recent comments.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Ordered to Take Leave

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Cable news channel CNN has ordered one of their star anchors, Jim Sciutto, to take an indefinite leave, according to multiple reports.
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

George HW Bush snubbed Trump at airport by hiding behind a newspaper: Report

Former President George H.W. Bush reportedly used a newspaper to hide from Donald Trump at an airport in the early 90s. Bush was just out of office when he stumbled upon Trump at an airport in the 1990s, New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman recounted in an anecdote that didn't make it in her new book.
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots Trump's Most 'Embarrassing' Moment From Jan. 6 Hearings

Jimmy Kimmel said one part of Thursday’s Jan. 6 House select committee hearing likely made former President Donald Trump very uncomfortable. It was this moment, when Cassidy Hutchinson ― at the time and aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows ― said Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but was too embarrassed to admit it:
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
113K+
Followers
20K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy