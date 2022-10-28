Read full article on original website
Savannah Guthrie’s Massive Net Worth Is Something to Talk About! See How Much Money She Makes
Today host Savannah Guthrie has become one of the most popular faces on NBC since joining the network in 2007. More than a decade after serving as the channel’s leading White House correspondent, her list of accolades has only grown in length. The broadcaster’s massive net worth is proof of all of her hard work on television over the years! Keep scrolling to see how much money she makes.
Today’s Al Roker returns to morning show with health update after missing from Hurricane Ian coverage
THE Today Show meteorologist Al Roker has returned to the morning show with a new health update for viewers. The host is now Covid-19-free after missing the show last week during Hurricane Ian. Al suddenly went missing from the show last week after testing positive for Covid-19. During the third...
Are ‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie and Mike Feldman Still Together? What to Know About Their Marriage
Today host Savannah Guthrie leaves fans falling in love with her each morning on the hit series with her infectious personality. In her personal life, the broadcaster married her second husband, Mike Feldman, in 2014. Keep scrolling to find out if they are still together. How Did Savannah Guthrie and...
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Today’s Al Roker snaps at show guest after he appears to imply weatherman, 68, is old enough ‘for a home’
TODAY’S Al Roker has snapped at one of the show’s guests after the visitor seemed to imply the weather is old enough to be in a “home.”. The 68-year-old host has used his well-known humor to hit back at the notion. The Today hosts had on drink...
GMA fans stunned as Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts are absent again from morning show after pair’s brief return
GOOD Morning America hosts Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts have gone absent from the show again, stunning fans. Both hosts had just recently returned after they were missing from the show. The beloved hosts have both taken a hiatus from the show, raising concerns among fans. One wrote on Twitter:...
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son James' 20th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Love You So'
Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James Wilkie with husband Matthew Broderick And just like that ... Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is 20! On Friday, the Sex and the City star, 57, celebrated son James Wilkie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a series of throwback photos of her oldest child. "Oct. 28, 2022 'It was 20 years ago today…' The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," she wrote. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Gets Jealous as Gwen Stefani Raves About a Singer's Style
Blake Shelton was seeing green during Monday's Battle Rounds on The Voice!. The Cowboy had his hands full with some impressive performances from Team Blake, but don't think he didn't notice wife Gwen Stefani gushing over Team Legend singer David Andrew following his impressive performance alongside Kim Cruse. "David, you...
'Voice' Fans Are Devastated As Blake Shelton Explains The Real Reason Why He Won’t Be Returning For Season 23
Blake Shelton has charmed contestants and viewers alike as an iconic coach on The Voice for the past 12 years with his witty sense of humor, wise and heartfelt advice and obvious love for music. The “God’s Country” hitmaker, 46, revealed that he is stepping away from the musical competition show this week, and many fans on social media are taking the news hard in the time since his announcement.
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager admits to ‘bad behavior’ with boys in college in candid chat with co-host Hoda Kotb on live TV
TODAY host Jenna Bush Hager has admitted she used to blame her bad behavior on boys when she was in high school and college. Jenna, 40, made the admission during a chat with her co-host Hoda Kotb on Wednesday's edition of the popular NBC show. The duo were discussing Emma...
Today’s Hoda Kotb apologizes as she goes off script with guest as Savannah Guthrie asks if there was a ‘memo’
TODAY show’s Hoda Kotb has apologized to her co-hosts after going a little off script during Friday’s broadcast. The 58-year-old’s actions have caused Savannah Guthrie to wonder if there was a “memo” about it all. During Friday’s show, hosts Hoda, Savannah, and Craig Melvin all...
Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak laughs at contestant after he revealed his guitars were ‘stolen’ in cringe moment
WHEEL of Fortune host Pat Sajak has not had the best reaction to a player's sad story about his stolen instruments. The awkward exchange occurred as Pat was learning a bit of background on each contestant. When it got to contestant Jesse, he shared: "... I'm a musician. I compose...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time
In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
Today fans divided after Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager admit the main things they don’t have time for as working moms
TODAY Show hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager have admitted the activities they do not have time for as working moms. Fans are divided over the women's statements and gave their opinions on the matter as well. On Monday's show, Hoda talked about there being two different types of...
Andy Cohen Apologizes Following ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Backlash, Says He “Should’ve Been More in Tune” With Garcelle Beauvais’s Feelings
Andy Cohen has issued a public apology to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais following recent fan backlash over events that occurred in part two of the show’s reunion. During the reunion, Lisa Rinna admitted she was the one who threw Beauvais’s book in the trash, referring...
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
ETOnline.com
Gisele Bündchen Purchased a $1.2M Art-Deco Cottage Months Prior to Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen has a new place to call home. ET has learned that the 42-year-old model purchased an Art-Deco style cottage for $1.25 million on Feb. 28, months before she and Tom Brady announced their split. Located in Surfside, Florida, Bündchen's new pad has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married: Details on Their Courthouse Wedding
Surprise! Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last year. “We decided to get married this morning at the New York Courthouse,” the newlyweds announced via YouTube on Thursday, October 27. The twosome revealed that they will have a full wedding ceremony...
Kelly Clarkson Welcomes a Surprising Duet Partner for Special Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with a celebrity in a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Her duet partner? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The singer/songwriter/talk show host shared the news on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on the Monday, October 17 episode. She does a segment on the show called “Kellyoke,” in which she covers a song.
