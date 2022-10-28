Read full article on original website
Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
royalexaminer.com
Warren County DECA students place in Virtual Business Challenge
Warren County DECA members competed in Virtual Business Tracks (VBC) of Virtual Business Challenge, conducted by DECA and Knowledge Matters, during October 18, 2022, through October 28, 2022. Members competed in one of the following tracks, either as an individual or a team of up to three members: Entrepreneurship, Fashion, Accounting, Hotel Challenge, Personal Finance, Restaurant, Retailing and Sports Marketing. Each track encourages DECA members to test their skills within its particular Virtual Business environment.
royalexaminer.com
S.K. West (1949 – 2022)
S.K. West, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton. Services will be private. S.K. was born June 21, 1949, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Von West and Virginia Mae Naylor West Shiffer. She worked for many years for IBM.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent
Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
royalexaminer.com
George E. Shipe (1950 – 2022)
George E. Shipe, predeceased by a sister, Sandi Kirkland; brother, John Shipe; mother, Nora Maxine Shipe; and father, Robert L. Shipe. Survived by wife Patricia (47 years); stepson, Mark Frazier (Tracy); sister, Elaine Kinsey (Bill); brother, Douglas Horn (Linda); brother, Dwayne Shipe (April); brother-in-law, Richard Kirkland; sister-in-law, Bonnie Shipe; and a number of nieces and nephews.
royalexaminer.com
David Leon Christiansen Sr. (1950 – 2022)
David Leon Christiansen Sr., 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital. A Funeral Mass will occur at 10:00 am on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 120 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Father Gee officiating. Following the Mass, the burial will occur at 12:00 pm at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E Chandler St., Culpeper, Virginia.
royalexaminer.com
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber will host its inaugural Economic Summit on November 9
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber (TVRC) will host an inaugural Economic Summit, sponsored by First Bank and Shenandoah University, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8:30 a.m.-noon, in Halpin-Harrison Hall, Stimpson Auditorium, on Shenandoah University’s main campus in Winchester. President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond...
royalexaminer.com
EDA welcomes C-CAP into office complex, reports on operational reviews, prospects, budget, and civil case results
Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, presented an update on monthly financial statements and the reestablishment of the small business loan committee. The Board will provide feedback on their Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget request and plans to hold a special meeting in November to prioritize the request. The Warren County Director of Economic Development,...
West Virginia’s weirdest animals
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
Data Center Knowledge
North Virginia County to Vote on Data Center Development
Prince William County, Va.: heir-apparent to the title of “home of Data Center Alley.” There are a few barriers to the county claiming that title and the so-called benefits that come with it. One of the barriers is a collection of cultural and historically important sites associated with enslaved Africans in the Prince William County.
royalexaminer.com
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
royalexaminer.com
More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional
The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the Commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exam requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationwide have committed to offering ACT/SAT...
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
royalexaminer.com
Shirley Ann Good (1947 – 2022)
Shirley Ann Good, 74, of Inwood, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Willow Tree Assisted Living in Charles Town, West Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Inside Nova
Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners
The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,537 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the PCR tests processed over the past week.
Virginia elections software glitch has local registrars racing to get 149,000 voters on the rolls
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Local elections workers across Virginia are scrambling tonight to get almost 150-thousand voters into the system after a big glitch with the state elections IT system. It's the second time in weeks that the state's delivered a big chunk of registrations late. Some local registrars...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfax, VA
Fairfax serves as the seat of Fairfax County but is an independent city in northeastern Virginia. Nearly 15 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., Fairfax got its name from Thomas Fairfax, the 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron, who had five million acres of land in the state. If you’re eyeing a...
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Maryland State Police Helicopter Called To Rescue Man In West Virginia Who Fell 200 Yards
A Maryland State Police helicopter unit gave an assist to a neighbor in need after a vehicle pursuit left a driver in a precarious position in West Virginia. On Saturday, Oct. 29, a state police helicopter crew assisted first responders from Hardy County in West Virginia with the rescue of an injured driver in the area of Howards Lick Road in Mathias.
theriver953.com
Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
