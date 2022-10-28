ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

Warren County DECA students place in Virtual Business Challenge

Warren County DECA members competed in Virtual Business Tracks (VBC) of Virtual Business Challenge, conducted by DECA and Knowledge Matters, during October 18, 2022, through October 28, 2022. Members competed in one of the following tracks, either as an individual or a team of up to three members: Entrepreneurship, Fashion, Accounting, Hotel Challenge, Personal Finance, Restaurant, Retailing and Sports Marketing. Each track encourages DECA members to test their skills within its particular Virtual Business environment.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

S.K. West (1949 – 2022)

S.K. West, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton. Services will be private. S.K. was born June 21, 1949, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Von West and Virginia Mae Naylor West Shiffer. She worked for many years for IBM.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent

Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
royalexaminer.com

George E. Shipe (1950 – 2022)

George E. Shipe, predeceased by a sister, Sandi Kirkland; brother, John Shipe; mother, Nora Maxine Shipe; and father, Robert L. Shipe. Survived by wife Patricia (47 years); stepson, Mark Frazier (Tracy); sister, Elaine Kinsey (Bill); brother, Douglas Horn (Linda); brother, Dwayne Shipe (April); brother-in-law, Richard Kirkland; sister-in-law, Bonnie Shipe; and a number of nieces and nephews.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

David Leon Christiansen Sr. (1950 – 2022)

David Leon Christiansen Sr., 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital. A Funeral Mass will occur at 10:00 am on Friday, November 4, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 120 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Father Gee officiating. Following the Mass, the burial will occur at 12:00 pm at Culpeper National Cemetery, 501 E Chandler St., Culpeper, Virginia.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

EDA welcomes C-CAP into office complex, reports on operational reviews, prospects, budget, and civil case results

Treasurer, Jim Wolfe, presented an update on monthly financial statements and the reestablishment of the small business loan committee. The Board will provide feedback on their Fiscal Year-2023/24 budget request and plans to hold a special meeting in November to prioritize the request. The Warren County Director of Economic Development,...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Data Center Knowledge

North Virginia County to Vote on Data Center Development

Prince William County, Va.: heir-apparent to the title of “home of Data Center Alley.” There are a few barriers to the county claiming that title and the so-called benefits that come with it. One of the barriers is a collection of cultural and historically important sites associated with enslaved Africans in the Prince William County.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley

This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

More Virginia colleges make SAT, ACT exams optional

The University of Virginia, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and Norfolk State University are among the dozens of schools in the Commonwealth that have changed their policies to relax admissions exam requirements. The test-optional trend is growing as more than 1,800 accredited, four-year colleges and universities nationwide have committed to offering ACT/SAT...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
TYSONS, VA
royalexaminer.com

Shirley Ann Good (1947 – 2022)

Shirley Ann Good, 74, of Inwood, West Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Willow Tree Assisted Living in Charles Town, West Virginia. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax plans phased approach to address traffic in Seven Corners

The Fairfax County Department of Transportation (FCDOT) has slated two upcoming online meetings to present the findings of efforts to upgrade Seven Corners. The forums, to be held on Nov. 9 and 10, will look at the four phases being proposed to upgrade the challenging transportation crossroads:. • Phase 1:...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Fairfax, VA

Fairfax serves as the seat of Fairfax County but is an independent city in northeastern Virginia. Nearly 15 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., Fairfax got its name from Thomas Fairfax, the 6th Lord Fairfax of Cameron, who had five million acres of land in the state. If you’re eyeing a...
FAIRFAX, VA
theriver953.com

Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023

Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy