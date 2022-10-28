ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD call taker charged with DWI after vehicle nearly collides with highway median

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who answers emergency phone calls for a living was arrested early Monday after police said he was driving while intoxicated. Lee Martinez Jr., 27, was taken into custody by San Antonio police after an officer witnessed Martinez’s vehicle drifting between lanes in the 10500 block of Interstate 10 West, just before 1 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police: Road rage shooter fired more than 20 rounds, hit driver outside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Monday morning road rage shooting that has left one man hurt. Investigators say someone driving a white truck near the Toyota manufacturing plant fired at least 20 rounds at another truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim told police he had seen the driver of the white truck shooting at another vehicle, and when the white truck stopped in the middle of the road, the victim got out of his truck. He tells police the shooter then aimed his gun at him on Watson Road and opened fire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Three teens shot during chase on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for two people involved in a shooting on the Northeast side. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 4:15 Sunday afternoon near a Walmart on Walzem Road. Officers responded to a shooting in progress call and found two teenaged victims...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Inmate dies at Bexar County Jail after being found unresponsive in cell, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail who was found unresponsive inside his jail cell overnight has been pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, a 65-year-old man who was charged with violation of sex offender registration, was discovered by a deputy conducting an observation check at 2:13 a.m. on Monday.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

