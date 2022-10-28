The University of Hawaiʻi recently received a total of $1.9 million from the federal government to promote and strengthen its ability as a Native Hawaiian-serving institution to carry out education, applied research and related community development programs broadly within food and agricultural sciences. The three grants are from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which was established in 2008 to find innovative solutions to issues related to agriculture, food, the environment and communities. Two grants went to UH Mānoa and one went to UH Maui College.

