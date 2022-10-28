Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
Ng notches consecutive top 10 finishes, PacWest golf award
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo men’s golfer Keith Ng finished in a tie for fifth place shooting a one-under par 139 at the Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, a two-day tournament held October 28–29 at the Waikoloa Beach Resort. Following the tournament, which marked Ng’s second consecutive top 10 finish, he was also named PacWest Player of the Week for October 24–30.
the university of hawai'i system
Rainbow Warrior golf posts program-best score at Ka‘anapali Classic
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa men’s golf team concluded the Kāʻanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational with a program-best 858 total following the final round on October 30 at the Royal Kāʻanapali Course. The Rainbow Warriors completed the third and final round of the...
the university of hawai'i system
Ah Mow scores 100th win, women’s volleyball holds off UC Davis
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s volleyball team (14-6, 11-1 BW) battled back and held off University of California, Davis to win in five sets, 16-25, 25-12, 28-26, 19-25 and 15-9 on Saturday, October 29 on the road in Northern California. The victory saw several milestones for the Rainbow Wahine as UH head coach Robyn Ah Mow recorded her 100th career win; Amber Igiede put down her 800th career kill and Riley Wagoner picked up her 600th career kill towards the end of the fifth set.
When will Don Quijote open in Kapolei?
The building formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2017, is still vacant with no movement happening in sight.
Mililani High School to host HHSAA football championships
John Kauinana Stadium will be the site of Hawaii's football state championships in 2022.
scoringlive.com
Waipahu rallies to knock off Aiea for OIA D1 title
MILILANI — Freshman quarterback Elijah Mendoza threw four touchdowns and the defense forced critical turnovers in the second half to lift No. 10 Waipahu over No. 11 Aiea, 38-30 at Mililani's John Kauinana Stadium Saturday. The Marauders improved to 9-1 overall and finished the OIA season with an 8-0...
Halloween night in Waikiki to draw large crowds
Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.
the university of hawai'i system
$1.9M investment in Hawaiʻi’s food and agriculture
The University of Hawaiʻi recently received a total of $1.9 million from the federal government to promote and strengthen its ability as a Native Hawaiian-serving institution to carry out education, applied research and related community development programs broadly within food and agricultural sciences. The three grants are from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, which was established in 2008 to find innovative solutions to issues related to agriculture, food, the environment and communities. Two grants went to UH Mānoa and one went to UH Maui College.
the university of hawai'i system
Leasing starts for RISE at UH, new leadership scholarships available
Two major efforts begin today tied to the University of Hawaiʻi Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs (RISE) project. Applications open for leasing at RISE, which is slated to open in fall 2023, and scholarships for 50 UH students interested in innovation and entrepreneurship through the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE) PACE Leaders program.
North Shore Group Confronts Growing Threats Of Erosion, Sea Level Rise
As intensifying coastal erosion and sea level rise threaten to wash North Shore homes into the ocean, a group of local residents, scientists, nonprofit leaders and lawmakers has released a new plan to address the situation both now and in the decades to come. That road map, from the North...
KHON2
Island Connections: Uncle Bo’s
Uncle Bo’s is a local favorite restaurant, with delicious food and great drinks! Living808 went down to the Kapahulu location to talk with Bo Pathammavong, Co-Owner and Chef, and Rebecca Tomacder, Director of Operations, about their ono grinds and how Hawaiian Telcom helps to power their business. Chef Bo’s...
the university of hawai'i system
Work of late Kauaʻi CC archaeologist William ‘Pila’ Kikuchi to be made public
During a career in archaeology and anthropology that spanned almost 50 years, the late Kauaʻi Community College Emeritus Professor William Kenji “Pila” Kikuchi was an expert on many subjects including the ancient sinkhole called Makauwahi that has been referred to as “the Olduvai Gorge or La Brea Tar Pits of Hawaiʻi” because of its rich array of fossils. His collection of work is currently housed at the college, where he taught for 38 years.
the university of hawai'i system
Free menstrual products available at Shidler college
Free menstrual products are now available in all Shidler College of Business restrooms thanks to a new partnership between Delta Sigma Pi: Ro Chi at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler college and local non-profit organization Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi. Delta Sigma Pi is an international...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
KITV.com
Plans for new boutique Waikiki hotel moving ahead
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Plans for a new boutique hotel in Waikiki is moving ahead. The city’s Department of Planning and Permitting is currently reviewing the “Hale Lauula” project, which is located near The Ritz-Carlton, Waikiki Beach hotel and residences.
the university of hawai'i system
Japanese literature students prepare to catalog rare book collection
A collaborative project between the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of East Asian Languages & Literatures (EALL) in the College of Arts, Languages & Letters and the Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA) will provide students the opportunity to help catalog one of the most important archives of Japanese rare books and prints in Hawaiʻi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
Solution for North Shore coastal erosion needed
According to the North Shore Resilience Working Group, 73 per cent of Oahu's North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion.
Crying Fowl In Downtown Honolulu: ‘Chickens Are Wandering Around Like They Own The Place’
Karin Lynn, a retired engineer, clamps on protective earmuffs each night to shut out the raucous 3:30 a.m. crowing of roosters while trying to sleep in her bedroom on the 27th floor of the Marco Polo Condominiums in downtown Honolulu. Chinatown residents are accustomed to roistering merrymakers, but they’ve gotten...
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hauʻoli
—Happy, glad, gay, joyful; happiness, enjoyment, joy. “Being hauʻoli is very important to me as I am Hauʻoli, by every definition. It is important to me to hoʻohauʻoli (cause happiness) for others, be it peers, colleagues, or students; and, in doing so, I help contribute to a healthier work environment.”
