Honolulu, HI

The Associated Press

McNeely sparks Wyoming to 27-20 victory over Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Dawaiian McNeely scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 61-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Wyoming held off Hawaii 27-20 on Saturday night. McNeely’s run gave Wyoming (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West Conference) a 20-13 lead with 12:09 left and Andrew Peasley upped the Cowboys’ advantage to 14 with a 4-yard touchdown run at the 4:12 mark. Brayden Schager pulled Hawaii (2-7, 1-3) within seven points on a 20-yard scoring strike to Zion Bowens with 1:40 left, but the Cowboys recovered the onside kick, picked up a first down and ran out the clock. Wyoming piled up 365 yards on the ground. D.Q. James led the way with 179 yards on 14 carries. McNeely carried just four times for 81 yards, while Peasley rushed 14 times for 79 yards and two scores. Peasley completed 7 of 15 passes for 76 yards with two interceptions.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.

We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
HAWAII STATE
the university of hawai'i system

Work of late Kauaʻi CC archaeologist William ‘Pila’ Kikuchi to be made public

During a career in archaeology and anthropology that spanned almost 50 years, the late Kauaʻi Community College Emeritus Professor William Kenji “Pila” Kikuchi was an expert on many subjects including the ancient sinkhole called Makauwahi that has been referred to as “the Olduvai Gorge or La Brea Tar Pits of Hawaiʻi” because of its rich array of fossils. His collection of work is currently housed at the college, where he taught for 38 years.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Free menstrual products available at Shidler college

Free menstrual products are now available in all Shidler College of Business restrooms thanks to a new partnership between Delta Sigma Pi: Ro Chi at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler college and local non-profit organization Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi. Delta Sigma Pi is an international...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

November 2022 anniversaries

The University of Hawaiʻi celebrates November 2022 faculty and staff anniversaries. Auxiliary and Facilities Services Manager, Kauaʻi CC. Administrative and Fiscal Support Specialist, UH Hilo. Lawson, Kenneth Lavon. Specialist, UH Mānoa. Mahiko, Joy A. Assistant Professor, UH West Oʻahu. Maunakea, Alika Keolaokalani. Associate Professor, UH Mānoa...
HONOLULU, HI
islands.com

Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience

Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KAILUA, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Japanese literature students prepare to catalog rare book collection

A collaborative project between the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of East Asian Languages & Literatures (EALL) in the College of Arts, Languages & Letters and the Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA) will provide students the opportunity to help catalog one of the most important archives of Japanese rare books and prints in Hawaiʻi.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

All westbound lanes of H1 closed following 2-car crash in Kapolei

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All lanes of westbound the H-1 Freeway were shut down following a two-car crash near the Campbell Industrial Park off ramp, Monday evening. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. A spokesperson with the Honolulu Fire Department tells KITV4 that extrication was needed for at least one person. So far there has been no word on possible injuries of their severity.
KAPOLEI, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hauʻoli

—Happy, glad, gay, joyful; happiness, enjoyment, joy. “Being hauʻoli is very important to me as I am Hauʻoli, by every definition. It is important to me to hoʻohauʻoli (cause happiness) for others, be it peers, colleagues, or students; and, in doing so, I help contribute to a healthier work environment.”
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

$3.4 million to grow Native Hawaiian physicians

The only Center of Excellence in the nation that is focused on increasing the representation of Native Hawaiian students in medicine and other health professions has been awarded a $3.4-million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to continue helping Native Hawaiians pursue these careers through education, research and community initiatives.
HONOLULU, HI

