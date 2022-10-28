Read full article on original website
UH women’s basketball primed for another special season
The UH women's basketball team has an exhibition game on Tuesday against HPU before heading to Oregon.
Mililani High School to host HHSAA football championships
John Kauinana Stadium will be the site of Hawaii's football state championships in 2022.
McNeely sparks Wyoming to 27-20 victory over Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Dawaiian McNeely scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 61-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Wyoming held off Hawaii 27-20 on Saturday night. McNeely’s run gave Wyoming (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West Conference) a 20-13 lead with 12:09 left and Andrew Peasley upped the Cowboys’ advantage to 14 with a 4-yard touchdown run at the 4:12 mark. Brayden Schager pulled Hawaii (2-7, 1-3) within seven points on a 20-yard scoring strike to Zion Bowens with 1:40 left, but the Cowboys recovered the onside kick, picked up a first down and ran out the clock. Wyoming piled up 365 yards on the ground. D.Q. James led the way with 179 yards on 14 carries. McNeely carried just four times for 81 yards, while Peasley rushed 14 times for 79 yards and two scores. Peasley completed 7 of 15 passes for 76 yards with two interceptions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.
We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With $1M in planning funds, state kicks off costly demolition of former hotel in Hilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it will spend $1 million to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of a Hilo hotel that’s been vacant for years. The former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive closed in 2017. This past...
the university of hawai'i system
Work of late Kauaʻi CC archaeologist William ‘Pila’ Kikuchi to be made public
During a career in archaeology and anthropology that spanned almost 50 years, the late Kauaʻi Community College Emeritus Professor William Kenji “Pila” Kikuchi was an expert on many subjects including the ancient sinkhole called Makauwahi that has been referred to as “the Olduvai Gorge or La Brea Tar Pits of Hawaiʻi” because of its rich array of fossils. His collection of work is currently housed at the college, where he taught for 38 years.
North Shore Group Confronts Growing Threats Of Erosion, Sea Level Rise
As intensifying coastal erosion and sea level rise threaten to wash North Shore homes into the ocean, a group of local residents, scientists, nonprofit leaders and lawmakers has released a new plan to address the situation both now and in the decades to come. That road map, from the North...
the university of hawai'i system
Free menstrual products available at Shidler college
Free menstrual products are now available in all Shidler College of Business restrooms thanks to a new partnership between Delta Sigma Pi: Ro Chi at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler college and local non-profit organization Maʻi Movement Hawaiʻi. Delta Sigma Pi is an international...
the university of hawai'i system
November 2022 anniversaries
The University of Hawaiʻi celebrates November 2022 faculty and staff anniversaries. Auxiliary and Facilities Services Manager, Kauaʻi CC. Administrative and Fiscal Support Specialist, UH Hilo. Lawson, Kenneth Lavon. Specialist, UH Mānoa. Mahiko, Joy A. Assistant Professor, UH West Oʻahu. Maunakea, Alika Keolaokalani. Associate Professor, UH Mānoa...
islands.com
Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience
Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
Hawaii ghost tours where paranormal becomes normal
Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.
the university of hawai'i system
Japanese literature students prepare to catalog rare book collection
A collaborative project between the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of East Asian Languages & Literatures (EALL) in the College of Arts, Languages & Letters and the Honolulu Museum of Art (HoMA) will provide students the opportunity to help catalog one of the most important archives of Japanese rare books and prints in Hawaiʻi.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
KITV.com
All westbound lanes of H1 closed following 2-car crash in Kapolei
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All lanes of westbound the H-1 Freeway were shut down following a two-car crash near the Campbell Industrial Park off ramp, Monday evening. The crash happened just after 4 p.m. A spokesperson with the Honolulu Fire Department tells KITV4 that extrication was needed for at least one person. So far there has been no word on possible injuries of their severity.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hauʻoli
—Happy, glad, gay, joyful; happiness, enjoyment, joy. “Being hauʻoli is very important to me as I am Hauʻoli, by every definition. It is important to me to hoʻohauʻoli (cause happiness) for others, be it peers, colleagues, or students; and, in doing so, I help contribute to a healthier work environment.”
the university of hawai'i system
$3.4 million to grow Native Hawaiian physicians
The only Center of Excellence in the nation that is focused on increasing the representation of Native Hawaiian students in medicine and other health professions has been awarded a $3.4-million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration to continue helping Native Hawaiians pursue these careers through education, research and community initiatives.
Solution for North Shore coastal erosion needed
According to the North Shore Resilience Working Group, 73 per cent of Oahu's North Shore beaches are undergoing chronic erosion.
Private Security Will Handle Patrols Along Honolulu’s Future Rail Line
Once Honolulu’s rail transit service opens, city officials will rely on private security personnel to handle the bulk of the patrols along the system’s stations, platforms and driverless trains. They’ve also hired a prominent local law enforcement figure to help oversee that operation. Allied Security, a private...
