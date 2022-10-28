HONOLULU (AP) — Dawaiian McNeely scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 61-yard run early in the fourth quarter and Wyoming held off Hawaii 27-20 on Saturday night. McNeely’s run gave Wyoming (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West Conference) a 20-13 lead with 12:09 left and Andrew Peasley upped the Cowboys’ advantage to 14 with a 4-yard touchdown run at the 4:12 mark. Brayden Schager pulled Hawaii (2-7, 1-3) within seven points on a 20-yard scoring strike to Zion Bowens with 1:40 left, but the Cowboys recovered the onside kick, picked up a first down and ran out the clock. Wyoming piled up 365 yards on the ground. D.Q. James led the way with 179 yards on 14 carries. McNeely carried just four times for 81 yards, while Peasley rushed 14 times for 79 yards and two scores. Peasley completed 7 of 15 passes for 76 yards with two interceptions.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO