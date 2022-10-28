Read full article on original website
Johnson caps $35M year, leads team to season-ending LIV win
DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Dustin Johnson watched the final putt of his season roll in, pumped his right fist and waited for the party to begin. Another big celebration. Another big check, too. Johnson drove the green on the 370-yard par-4 16th to set up an easy birdie that...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf boss confirms twist to 2023 season as he teases FOUR new recruits
LIV Golf's inaugural $255m season in the books and it appears that Pat Perez may have had the last laugh. Attention will now turn to 2023 where LIV Golf will rebrand to the LIV Golf League with as many as 60 players involved. There will be 14 stops globally and...
ESPN
Sources: Dustin Johnson shaking up his LIV Golf team's roster
Free agency is coming to LIV Golf. Only two days after capturing LIV Golf's first team championship at Trump National Doral in Miami, 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson is shaking up his team's roster for 2023, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. Talor Gooch is moving to the Niblicks...
Golf Digest
Pat Perez’s revenge, Paulina Gretzky’s team spirit and the best golf-themed Halloween costumes you didn’t see
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are exhausted after a weekend of raking leaves and a record-setting Halloween of giving away candy—1,600 pieces isn’t the most we’ve ever handed out, but to be wiped out in less than three hours? Crazy. (I see you...
golfmagic.com
Lee Westwood CONFUSED by latest offer from Legends Tour
Lee Westwood has told Telegraph Sport that he has been invited to play in a few Legends Tour events next season, despite the fact he might soon be banned by the DP World Tour. The Legends Tour, formerly the European Senior Tour, is a circuit for the over 50s and is run by the DP World Tour.
Dustin Johnson rounds off $35m year with team win at LIV Golf finale
The Open champion Cameron Smith was in the final-day mix in Florida while Jordan Smith won the DP World Tour Portugal Masters
EXPLAINER: Status of women in Qatar, host of World Cup
The foreign fans flocking to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will find an emirate where women have been driving for decades, hold public office and wield influence through other high-profile roles
Dustin Johnson Took Home $35.9M in LIV’s Debut Season
As the inaugural LIV Golf season came to a close Sunday at Trump National Doral in Miami, Dustin Johnson proved to be the upstart league’s most valuable asset once again — both on and off the course. With a win in Saturday’s match play semifinal and a two-under...
World Cup Could Make November Biggest Betting Month in History
November could be the biggest month of sports betting in U.S. history. While it will feature regular games from the NFL, NBA, and NHL, plus the end of the World Series, the biggest factor is likely to be the World Cup, which kicks off Nov. 20. The total sports betting...
