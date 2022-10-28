ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIV Golf boss confirms twist to 2023 season as he teases FOUR new recruits

LIV Golf's inaugural $255m season in the books and it appears that Pat Perez may have had the last laugh. Attention will now turn to 2023 where LIV Golf will rebrand to the LIV Golf League with as many as 60 players involved. There will be 14 stops globally and...
Sources: Dustin Johnson shaking up his LIV Golf team's roster

Free agency is coming to LIV Golf. Only two days after capturing LIV Golf's first team championship at Trump National Doral in Miami, 4 Aces GC captain Dustin Johnson is shaking up his team's roster for 2023, sources confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday. Talor Gooch is moving to the Niblicks...
Lee Westwood CONFUSED by latest offer from Legends Tour

Lee Westwood has told Telegraph Sport that he has been invited to play in a few Legends Tour events next season, despite the fact he might soon be banned by the DP World Tour. The Legends Tour, formerly the European Senior Tour, is a circuit for the over 50s and is run by the DP World Tour.
