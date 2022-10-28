ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. “This is where everyone’s...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Chinatown businesses welcome costumed crowds back to Hallowbaloo after 2-year hiatus

Over the Halloween weekend, the 13th Hallowbaloo Festival brought vendors, artists, musicians and costumed crowds to Chinatown after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Conversation walked among the zombies and skeletons and ghosts, and talked with businesses and area residents about how the event impacted the neighborhood. We spoke with Hallowbaloo...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Coastal erosion impacting homes on Oahu's North Shore

HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Erosion continues to affect homes all over the islands especially for some on Oahu's North Shore. Experts said almost 1/3 of the beach homes there are likely to eventually fall into the ocean. Residents along with scientists and lawmakers are looking to find ways to fight coastal erosion.
HALEIWA, HI
KITV.com

Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy

Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Police release video, images of suspect in Waikiki stabbing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police investigators are looking to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a weekend stabbing in Waikiki. The incident occurred just before midnight on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to HPD, the suspect followed the victim into an alley in the 2200 block of Kalakaua Avenue before stabbing them in the stomach several times.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.

We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us

We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice

The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Taiko drummer Kenny Endo says his art keeps him young

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Taiko drumming has taken Honolulu's Kenny Endo to places he never anticipated, when he was a young man still finding his rhythm. He's opened for The Who, played for Michael Jackson and Prince, recorded music for the movies "Apocalypse Now," and "Avatar" - and so much more. Now, he tells us how his love of taiko helps his own Aging Well.
HONOLULU, HI

