Halloween night in Waikiki to draw large crowds
Trick or treat! It is the one night of the year when a good fright is welcomed, and thousands are expected to celebrate the first Halloween without any COVID restrictions in place since the pandemic.
honolulumagazine.com
Don’t have Halloween plans? Here’s What’s Happening on Oct. 31 in Honolulu
We know it’s Monday, and many of the biggest Halloween events have already past. But if you’re still in the mood for some spooky, haunted or frightful fun, we’ve rounded up some cool things happening on Oct. 31 in Honolulu. Watch Psycho at Kāhala Theatres. Oct....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Revelers urged to remain vigilant during Halloween festivities in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kalakaua Avenue expected to be filled with crowds on Halloween, people are urged to be aware of their surroundings. It’s the first Halloween in two years with no COVID restrictions. Brooks Wingert, of Makiki, said he always celebrates Halloween in Waikiki. “This is where everyone’s...
KITV.com
Hallowbaloo Festival returns to Chinatown after 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19
Live music on two stages seemed to bring out the *beast* in people for the Hollowbaloo Festival this weekend. People were full of smiles for the return of the event after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hawaii ghost tours where paranormal becomes normal
Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.
Crying Fowl In Downtown Honolulu: ‘Chickens Are Wandering Around Like They Own The Place’
Karin Lynn, a retired engineer, clamps on protective earmuffs each night to shut out the raucous 3:30 a.m. crowing of roosters while trying to sleep in her bedroom on the 27th floor of the Marco Polo Condominiums in downtown Honolulu. Chinatown residents are accustomed to roistering merrymakers, but they’ve gotten...
KITV.com
On a Positive Note: Halloween Fun around Oahu
The Hallow-Zoo Scarevenger Hunt -- is happening tomorrow from 10 in the morning till 2 in the afternoon .. at the Honolulu Zoo.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Chinatown businesses welcome costumed crowds back to Hallowbaloo after 2-year hiatus
Over the Halloween weekend, the 13th Hallowbaloo Festival brought vendors, artists, musicians and costumed crowds to Chinatown after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Conversation walked among the zombies and skeletons and ghosts, and talked with businesses and area residents about how the event impacted the neighborhood. We spoke with Hallowbaloo...
KITV.com
Hallowbaloo Halloween festival bringing revelers to Chinatown, but businesses aren't happy about it
A popular street festival is back this Halloween weekend -- and it's supposed to bring the crowds -- and money -- to Honolulu's Chinatown. Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy. Hallowbaloo is supposed to bring huge crowds -- and money -- to Honolulu's...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
KITV.com
Coastal erosion impacting homes on Oahu's North Shore
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Erosion continues to affect homes all over the islands especially for some on Oahu's North Shore. Experts said almost 1/3 of the beach homes there are likely to eventually fall into the ocean. Residents along with scientists and lawmakers are looking to find ways to fight coastal erosion.
KITV.com
Chinatown's popular street festival Hallowbaloo is back this weekend, but not everyone's happy
Come tomorrow night the promoters of the Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival say these streets will be filled with thousands of people, but not all businesses are on board. "People can get a drink anywhere. Look at Chinatown so many drunks and you want to push alcohol to the limit -- come and get wasted in Chinatown," said Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock, head of the Chinatown Business & Community Association. "We try so hard to clean up Chinatown."
Injured female hiker airlifted out of Maunalaha Trail
Another hiker rescue, this time, in the Makiki area on the Maunalaha Trail.
KITV.com
Police release video, images of suspect in Waikiki stabbing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police investigators are looking to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a weekend stabbing in Waikiki. The incident occurred just before midnight on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to HPD, the suspect followed the victim into an alley in the 2200 block of Kalakaua Avenue before stabbing them in the stomach several times.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.
We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
BEAT OF HAWAII
It’s The Rip-Off Honolulu Hotels That Are Killing Us
We understand the bad feelings created by a proposed $50 fee on arrival for Hawaii visitors. But for us, the exorbitant costs for Hawaii accommodations cause insult and injury, breaking the bank. Here’s our recent case in point related to Honolulu hotels. Your editors regularly travel around the state...
KITV.com
Officials meet to brainstorm ideas to prevent further erosion on Oahu’s North Shore
Erosion on beaches continues to affect homes all over the islands — especially on Oahu's North Shore. Lawmakers and activists held a meeting on Monday to come up with plans to address the challenges. Coastal erosion impacting homes on Oahu's North Shore. Erosion continues to affect homes all over...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Something Big Went Missing at Honolulu Airport: Visitors Take Notice
The new and in many ways beautiful 230,000-sq. ft. Mauka Concourse at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) accommodates up to 12 planes and should help to eliminate prime time pressure between 10 am and 3 pm. It opened in August of 2021, adding nearly 30% to the airport’s gate capacity. But as pretty as it is, the term “putting lipstick on a pig” may apply. For as much as it cost (more than a quarter billion dollars) and the capacity and cosmetic uplift it gives to the appearance of the aging Honolulu airport, you’re in for some surprises, one of which is that you’d better still pack your lunch.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Taiko drummer Kenny Endo says his art keeps him young
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Taiko drumming has taken Honolulu's Kenny Endo to places he never anticipated, when he was a young man still finding his rhythm. He's opened for The Who, played for Michael Jackson and Prince, recorded music for the movies "Apocalypse Now," and "Avatar" - and so much more. Now, he tells us how his love of taiko helps his own Aging Well.
