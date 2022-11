Satellite early voting sites open up across Sedgwick County at 10 a.m. today. You can use any of these sites to vote early in the November 8 election, regardless of what district you live in. These sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. November 1-4, then 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on November 5. Early in-person voting is also ongoing at the Sedgwick County Election Office. You can vote early there until noon on November 7.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO