Digital Trends
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but there’s no shortage of tech deals that are available right now if you’re itching to do some shopping. Retailers have already started slashing prices ahead of the shopping holiday, so whether you’re looking to purchase a TV, laptop, headphones, or any other electronic device, there’s surely an offer out there that will catch your attention.
Digital Trends
Save $200 on this 32-inch Samsung 4K gaming monitor
If you’re looking for one of the best monitor deals, we’ve found it. Right now, over at Samsung, you can buy the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 4K gaming monitor for $1,100. Normally priced at $1,300, you save $200 off the usual price. While this is still one of the more premium gaming monitor deals around, if you can afford it, you won’t regret it. Here’s why it’s so great.
Digital Trends
It still isn’t cheap but this 3070 Ti gaming laptop just got cheaper
Lenovo has been a big hitter in the gaming laptop space recently, and while the Legion 5 Pro didn’t quite make it on our list of best gaming laptops, the Legion 5i Pro did, and they’re closely related. Of course, that also means that it costs a pretty penny, but luckily you can get it discounted at Walmart from the usual $2,020 down to $1,799, which is still a substantial $221 discount for a high-end gaming laptop.
Digital Trends
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $440 off right now
One of the best gaming laptop deals available right now is on the recently released Dell G16 gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,340, it’s down to only $899 at Dell. That’s likely to be for a strictly limited time as Dell deals tend to be only available for a short time, but it’s a great way to save $441 on a well-made and appealing gaming laptop. In terms of laptop deals, this is a particularly sweet one for anyone looking for a gaming laptop with a large screen for less. Let’s take a closer look at it.
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s powerhouse laptop got an incredible $2,370 discount today
Even though it’s one generation behind the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7, the Gen 6 is still a pretty powerful laptop, and given the short period between the release of both generations, it’s still a competent 2-in-1. Equally important, you can find the Yoga Gen 6 at a bargain price with this deal from Lenovo, bringing it down from $3,769 to $1,399, which is a huge $2,370 discount.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets.
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
It’s not often that laptop technology and marketing converge to produce so many excellent value options for laptop buyers, but now is one of those times. The Apple MacBook Air M1 has been superseded by the M2 version, and yet it remains an excellent laptop with outstanding performance, a solid build quality, and excellent battery life at a relatively affordable $1,000 price. The HP Envy x360 13 is also well-built and offers solid performance with great battery life (for a Windows laptop), and it can be purchased for as little as $700.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 review: powerful, as always
“The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is seriously fast, even if the design is a bit old-school.”. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is the real workhorse of the line. Now in its fifth generation, it comes packing Intel 12th-gen H-series CPUs with vPro and ultrafast discrete GPUs up to the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Slim 9i vs. Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7
Lenovo has one of the widest ranges of 14-inch laptops around. Among its ThinkPad, Yoga, and Slim lineups, you can choose from a variety of different prices and features. The Slim 9i is the company’s premium consumer clamshell laptop, and the Yoga 9i is its premium 360-degree convertible 2-in-1.
Digital Trends
You can get a free PC Game Pass subscription via Twitch subscriptions
Microsoft and Twitch are teaming up to give out free PC Game Pass subscriptions for every Twitch subscription purchase or gift for a limited time. According to a blog post from Twitch, the promotion will last from 10 a.m. PT on November 3 until 3 p.m. PT on November 11.
Digital Trends
Clear Mode on TikTok: Here’s what it is and how to use it
When it comes to its features, TikTok is most known for all the fun bells and whistles you can add to a video that you create for its short-form video-sharing platform. But what about the app’s video-watching features? Those might be lesser known to you (or just less noticeable) because they’re part of a more passive way of experiencing TikTok. But despite how easily video-watching features can fly under the radar, there is one new TikTok feature, that’s worth knowing about. It’s called “Clear Mode.”
Digital Trends
Grab a 48-inch OLED TV for only $570 with this Amazon deal
If you’ve been waiting for a good opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, here’s an offer from among Amazon’s OLED TV deals that may be too good for you to ignore — a 14% discount for the 48-inch LG A1 Series 4K OLED TV that brings its price down by $95 to a more affordable $570, from its original price of $665. There’s no telling when the price cut will end though, so if you think this OLED TV will look amazing in your living room, you should act fast and make the purchase immediately.
Digital Trends
Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s answer to the AirPods Pro, are $50 off today
If you’re looking for Headphone deals, it might actually be time to look at Walmart. That’s because they’ve got the answer to AirPods Pro supremacy, Google’s very own Pixel Buds Pro on sale for 25% off for a limited time. The Pixel Buds Pro, which usually retail for $200, are down to just $150. That’s a savings of $50. While we’ll certainly dive into why the Pixel Buds Pro are worthy of a place next to Apple’s AirPods, don’t forget to check out our selection of AirPods deals, too, just to get your competitive groove on. But whatever you do, don’t forget to take advantage of this deal soon if you go for the Pixel Buds Pro, as we aren’t sure how long it is going to last.
Digital Trends
Google Home’s web preview is live — and it’s missing most features
If you’ve got a Nest camera and have been dying to give it a go as part of Google’s new web preview, it’s time. Head to home.google.com and have a look. Just be prepared to be largely underwhelmed and to remind yourself that it indeed is in preview status.
Digital Trends
Here’s what Android phones might have looked like without the iPhone
Have you ever wondered what kind of phones we would have today if Apple didn’t introduce the iPhone to the world? Thanks to some new info from Android co-founder Rich Minder, we sort of have an answer to that. Miner wrote a Twitter thread Monday evening calling out an...
Digital Trends
Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale
This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.
Digital Trends
I hate how much I love my MacBook Pro
I’ve been a Windows user since Windows 1.0 hit the streets. In that time, I’ve also reviewed more than 200 laptops, the vast majority running Windows. And outside of a brief diversion to escape the pain of Windows Vista, I’ve never found much reason to want to secede to a Mac.
Digital Trends
Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II from GameStop with a little something extra
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. One of the most anticipated game releases of the year — outside of — has been Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and that’s proving to be true since it amassed $800 million over its launch weekend. While the official release date was Friday, October 28, eager fans were able to pick it up at midnight on Thursday at select locations. And if you weren’t sure where to grab it, well, GameStop is the place to be. That’s especially true if you’re a PowerUp Rewards Pro member, but regardless, it’s an excellent time to celebrate the launch of Modern Warfare II.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 7 Pro has already gotten its first price cut
The Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google’s latest flagship smartphone that was released last month, is already on sale from Amazon with a 5% discount. It’s rare to see phone deals on brand new devices, so you should take this opportunity to purchase the 128GB model of the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $850 instead of its original price of $900. Savings of $50 may not be much, but for a powerful Android smartphone that’s just a few weeks old, you shouldn’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.
Digital Trends
5 years after launch, Fortnite on consoles finally has a tutorial
For the past five years, new Fortnite players were simply thrown into the matches of battle royale and had to learn the game by themselves. Now, players finally have a way to learn the basics of Fortnite with the late-yet-welcome addition of a tutorial mode. On Halloween, Epic enabled a...
