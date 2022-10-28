Vikings vs. Cardinals injury report is next to nothing for Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings are set to try and improve their record to 6-1 on Sunday afternoon against the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals at noon on Fox.

Going into the game, the injury report for both sides were starkly different. The Vikings only had one player in rookie wide receiver Jalen Nailor practicing in full with a hamstring injury listed on the injury report.

The Cardinals on the other hand were in a much different place. They started the week with 14 players on the report and saw it shrink to 11 on Thursday. On the report, they had five players not practice at all over the first two days and three of those were starting offensive lineman.

For the Vikings, Nailor came off of the injury report, but defensive end Jonathan Bullard was added with an illness. He did not practice on Friday per head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings’ immense injury luck continues heading into Sunday.