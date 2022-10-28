ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Cardinals injury report is next to nothing for Minnesota

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEEdK_0iqbTXya00

The Minnesota Vikings are set to try and improve their record to 6-1 on Sunday afternoon against the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals at noon on Fox.

Going into the game, the injury report for both sides were starkly different. The Vikings only had one player in rookie wide receiver Jalen Nailor practicing in full with a hamstring injury listed on the injury report.

The Cardinals on the other hand were in a much different place. They started the week with 14 players on the report and saw it shrink to 11 on Thursday. On the report, they had five players not practice at all over the first two days and three of those were starting offensive lineman.

For the Vikings, Nailor came off of the injury report, but defensive end Jonathan Bullard was added with an illness. He did not practice on Friday per head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings’ immense injury luck continues heading into Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Have a Tight End Problem

Amidst a 6-1 start, the Minnesota Vikings haven’t always won games in the prettiest ways, but they have been winning game. That being said, things may get a little harder moving forward due to one position: tight end. The Vikings officially have a tight end problem. After going down...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
KAAL-TV

Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, dies

(ABC 6 News) – Adam Zimmer, son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died Monday, according to a family member. Corri Zimmer White, Mike’s daughter and Adam’s sister, confirmed the news Tuesday morning on Instagram. Zimmer was 38-year-old. Details surrounding his cause of death haven’t...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bradley Chubb trade grades: Who won the deal between the Broncos and Dolphins?

In a wild NFL trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos just executed a blockbuster. Denver is sending star pass rusher Bradley Chubb — the arguable best player on pro football’s best defense — to the Dolphins for, mainly, a 2023 first-round pick. It’s Miami’s latest big move at potential contention in the AFC as they try to chase down the Bills and Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Broncos are trying to salvage some assets to ideally support Russell Wilson after their trade for him gutted much of their operations.
DENVER, CO
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Cardinals

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 6-1 atop the NFC North after a squeaker win...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football Playoff Rankings: Where is Penn State ranked?

The beginning of November means we are now entering the final stretch of the regular season in college football, and the chase for division and conference championships are heating up. And, of course, the race for the College Football Playoff is shaping up for a wild finish. While Penn State may not be a player in this year’s playoff hunt after suffering its second loss last weekend, the rankings still matter in the final month as the Nittany Lions are looking to make a run into a New Years Six bowl game. On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff rankings were...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots silent at the trade deadline, while division rivals load up

In one of the most exciting trade deadlines in recent memory, the New England Patriots were completely silent on Tuesday. The phone might have been ringing with trade offers, but coach Bill Belichick clearly wasn’t ready to bend over backwards to accept just any offer, either. Win or lose, the Patriots are all in on the 2022 season with hopes of positioning themselves for even bigger moves in 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy