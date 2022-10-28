Read full article on original website
SAPD call taker charged with DWI after vehicle nearly collides with highway median
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who answers emergency phone calls for a living was arrested early Monday after police said he was driving while intoxicated. Lee Martinez Jr., 27, was taken into custody by San Antonio police after an officer witnessed Martinez’s vehicle drifting between lanes in the 10500 block of Interstate 10 West, just before 1 a.m.
Deputies on the lookout for suspect in white sedan who shot two teens on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a suspect in a white sedan after deputies say pulled up and shot two teens who were fist fighting on the sidewalk. The incident happened at the 8200 block of FM 78 at around 1:45...
San Antonio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of her 4-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO -- A Bexar County Jury sentenced 39-year-old Jessica Briones to life in prison on Tuesday for causing the death of her daughter. On Monday Briones was found guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict.
Child shot by woman who was mishandling a gun at a Halloween party
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 month old child is in the hospital after he was injured by a woman who was playing with a gun at a Halloween party. KSAT-12 reports 33 year old Eloisa Fraga had the gun Sunday and fired it while reportedly mishandling it.
SAPD seeking information in fatal ambush of teen outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in arresting the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old on the North Side two years ago. Darnilio Garza was ambushed around 4:30 a.m. on July 31, 2020, in the 7600 block of McCullough...
Off duty San Antonio Police Officer shot while driving with his 16 year old son
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation into the shooting of an off duty San Antonio Police Officer is underway. KENS 5 reports it happened around 9:15 P.M. Saturday on NW Loop 1604 near New Guilbeau Road. The officer was driving home with his son and another vehicle began...
San Antonio police: Road rage shooter fired more than 20 rounds, hit driver outside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Monday morning road rage shooting that has left one man hurt. Investigators say someone driving a white truck near the Toyota manufacturing plant fired at least 20 rounds at another truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim told police he had seen the driver of the white truck shooting at another vehicle, and when the white truck stopped in the middle of the road, the victim got out of his truck. He tells police the shooter then aimed his gun at him on Watson Road and opened fire.
Authorities in Bexar County are searching for a suspect who broke into a home and sexually assaulted an individual on Monday.
BCSO trying to identify man who allegedly assaulted southwest-side homeowner Monday morning
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities are hoping homeowners in a far-southwest side neighborhood may have captured surveillance footage that can help them identify a sexual assault suspect. A man standing about 5 feet 9 and wearing a Black T-shirt with dark-colored sweatpants and black-and-blue-colored tennis shoes is believed...
REWARD: Police seeking shooter who gunned down teenager outside his house in 2020
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down three suspects involved in the murder of a teenager over two years ago. Darnilio Garza was shot twice on July 31, 2020 outside a home along McCullough Avenue near Oblate Drive. Before the shooting, police said the 17-year-old received an...
Shooter fired more than 20 times at man during road rage incident, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it appears a shooter who was experiencing road rage fired more than 20 times at another driver on a South Side road. The shooting happened before 6 a.m. Monday. Police found the 47-year-old victim of the shooting suffering from a gunshot in...
Police searching for suspect who shot into victim's vehicle while driving
SAN ANTONIO – A man was left injured after a suspect inside a vehicle fired several rounds, striking him and his car early Monday morning, according to officials. At around 5:40 a.m., officers were called to Watson Road near Highway 16 South, not far from the Toyota Plant for a shooting in progress.
Night before shooting at McDonalds, Erik Cantu evaded same SAPD officer who shot him: records
The San Antonio Police Department officer who shot Erik Cantu Jr. multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot had encountered the teenager the night before, according to SAPD records viewed by KSAT Investigates. Cantu evaded ex-SAPD officer James Brennand on Oct. 1 in the same maroon BMW sedan he...
The plates on Cantu's car did not match the vehicle that the teen was driving, records also show, according to a KSAT report.
Inmate dies at Bexar County Jail after being found unresponsive in cell, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail who was found unresponsive inside his jail cell overnight has been pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, a 65-year-old man who was charged with violation of sex offender registration, was discovered by a deputy conducting an observation check at 2:13 a.m. on Monday.
Off-duty officer, son shot at in road rage incident, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty officer and his son were shot at while driving home Saturday in what police are saying was a road rage incident. At 9:13 p.m., SAPD officers responded to a shooting in the main lanes of NW Loop 1604 at New Guilbeau Road. Police say...
Jury finds mother guilty of beating 4-year-old daughter to death
SAN ANTONIO - A jury found Jessica Briones guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict. They also found Briones guilty of injury to a child, based on evidence that "beatings" had begun much earlier than the fatal one.
SAN ANTONIO — Police say an intoxicated driver may be to blame for a crash that pinned two people inside their vehicle late Saturday night. It happened around 11 p.m. on the 2600 block of Rigsby near Commanche Park. When officers got there they found a car in a...
Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized in critical condition, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 4 a.m. Saturday near US Highway 281 and I-35, according to SAPD. Police say the driver of a Nissan Sentra...
Suspect arrested for shooting man during argument over money, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for shooting a man during an argument over money, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Jordan Donovan Arausa, 19, got into an argument with a 42-year-old man over money he believed was owed to him. Police said the victim punched...
