San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

SAPD call taker charged with DWI after vehicle nearly collides with highway median

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who answers emergency phone calls for a living was arrested early Monday after police said he was driving while intoxicated. Lee Martinez Jr., 27, was taken into custody by San Antonio police after an officer witnessed Martinez’s vehicle drifting between lanes in the 10500 block of Interstate 10 West, just before 1 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police: Road rage shooter fired more than 20 rounds, hit driver outside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Monday morning road rage shooting that has left one man hurt. Investigators say someone driving a white truck near the Toyota manufacturing plant fired at least 20 rounds at another truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim told police he had seen the driver of the white truck shooting at another vehicle, and when the white truck stopped in the middle of the road, the victim got out of his truck. He tells police the shooter then aimed his gun at him on Watson Road and opened fire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Inmate dies at Bexar County Jail after being found unresponsive in cell, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail who was found unresponsive inside his jail cell overnight has been pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, a 65-year-old man who was charged with violation of sex offender registration, was discovered by a deputy conducting an observation check at 2:13 a.m. on Monday.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Jury finds mother guilty of beating 4-year-old daughter to death

SAN ANTONIO - A jury found Jessica Briones guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict. They also found Briones guilty of injury to a child, based on evidence that "beatings" had begun much earlier than the fatal one.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

