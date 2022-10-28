Now that Halloween is over and the holidays are looming large, now is the time to decide to eat healthy for those all important few weeks in between. There no healthier place to eat than Greenwich Flavors … and the good news is that it is also delicious. Take another look at our review from last fall and make a point of stopping in to see Myrnah!
At the Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich Meeting on October 19th, Tim Brooks introduced Professor M. Alison Kibler, who spoke on the subject “The Long History of Hate Speech.” Professor Kibler observed that hate speech is again making headlines. Major professional sports teams have abandoned their racist mascots and adopted new names. Colleges and universities are grappling with how to respond to racial epithets and anti-Semitic graffiti. Social media platforms remove political groups for violating their hate speech policies. These incidents have generated sharp debates about the value of free speech: Is free speech a rallying cry for white supremacists? Or is free speech a vehicle for progressive activism?
On Thursday, November 3, Abilis is holding a Job Fair for prospective employees. Those interested in working for Abilis are encouraged to review open positions in advance at abilis.us/get-involved/jobs.html. The Job Fair is from from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and is open to drop-ins, no appointments are required. Interviews will be conducted on-site at The Therapy Center at Abilis at 1150 Summer Street, Stamford, Connecticut. To learn more, call 203-531-1880.
We in Greenwich are fortunate, indeed, to have Ryan Fazio representing us in Hartford. Ryan Fazio is the only candidate I’m actually excited to vote for next week. He focuses on issues that actually matter to us in Greenwich, brings a young person’s perspective to Hartford, is just a good guy. Fazio cares about his community in a way I haven’t seen from many others who choose to serve their communities through politics. And that’s what being in government work is, a service to your constituents. Fazio is out there, knocking on doors and listening to what residents have to say every day, he understands the spirit of service you need to effectively work in Hartford. He’s from Greenwich, so he understands how we work and why we do what we do. Not for nothing, but I’m not voting for a candidate who’s lived here for only four years and already run for two very different offices… Fazio fights for women’s rights to reproductive health and has introduced legislation to make contraception more available, he’s focused on the future, and he cares about and loves his community deeply. I am a 23 year old, Democrat woman, and on Tuesday November 8th, I’ll be voting for Ryan Fazio.
Comments / 0