Huron, OH

Cleveland.com

Medina switches holiday gears with eye on Candlelight Walk weekend

MEDINA, Ohio -- Halloween has passed and it is the time that many start to get into the Christmas spirit. Medina’s annual Candlelight Walk, presented by Main Street Medina, will be take place Nov 18-20. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. The weekend will feature...
MEDINA, OH
medinacountylife.com

Enjoy the Beauty of Medina County Park District Trails

The beautiful changing leaves, sunny skies, and perfect temperatures. An autumn afternoon is a wonderful time for a hike. Medina County Park District trails have beautiful parks and really fun trails and some have a little bit of climbing in them. Nate Eppink is the director for Medina County Park...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Local Chick-fil-A restaurants launch 'Cookies for Kids' fundraiser to benefit Coats for Kids Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Cleveland area are coming together to host a “Cookies for Kids” fundraiser from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. The second annual event is to support Coats for Kids Cleveland. For each individual and six pack of Chocolate Chunk Cookies sold during the fundraiser, participating restaurants will donate all proceeds to Coats for Kids Cleveland, providing winter coats to children in need in Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
AVON, OH
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Panchos Tacos opens Bellville location with larger menu

BELLVILLE -- The Bellville Panchos Tacos menu has the best of both worlds — tacos from the Panchos Tacos Mansfield location and fajitas and specials from El Campestre in Ontario. General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said restaurant staff have combined those two menus and also added new drinks. All...
BELLVILLE, OH
scriptype.com

Get into the holiday spirit with local events

Hudson is the place to be if you are looking for some holiday spirit. Several new events have been added to the festivities this year in addition to the annual favorites. Details of many of these events can be found at hudson.oh.us/events. Redeemer Church, 190 West Streetsboro St., will hold...
HUDSON, OH
Cleveland.com

Southwest General Medical Center takes over St. Vincent’s bariatric center in November as St. Vincent prepares to close

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The parceling out of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s specialty departments to other local hospitals continues with Southwest General Health Center’s announcement that it is taking over St. Vincent’s bariatric surgery center and moving it to Middleburg Heights. Bariatric center medical director Leslie...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
