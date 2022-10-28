Read full article on original website
Cleveland.com
Medina switches holiday gears with eye on Candlelight Walk weekend
MEDINA, Ohio -- Halloween has passed and it is the time that many start to get into the Christmas spirit. Medina’s annual Candlelight Walk, presented by Main Street Medina, will be take place Nov 18-20. The event will kick off at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. The weekend will feature...
medinacountylife.com
Enjoy the Beauty of Medina County Park District Trails
The beautiful changing leaves, sunny skies, and perfect temperatures. An autumn afternoon is a wonderful time for a hike. Medina County Park District trails have beautiful parks and really fun trails and some have a little bit of climbing in them. Nate Eppink is the director for Medina County Park...
As West Side Market celebrates 110th birthday, vendors continue to wait for change
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the past 110 years, the West Side Market has been a staple in Cleveland. But as the city prepares to celebrate the Ohio City landmark's historic birthday on Wednesday, some vendors say they are still waiting for the needed improvements to get them caught up to this century.
Local Chick-fil-A restaurants launch 'Cookies for Kids' fundraiser to benefit Coats for Kids Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Cleveland area are coming together to host a “Cookies for Kids” fundraiser from Nov. 1 through Nov. 30. The second annual event is to support Coats for Kids Cleveland. For each individual and six pack of Chocolate Chunk Cookies sold during the fundraiser, participating restaurants will donate all proceeds to Coats for Kids Cleveland, providing winter coats to children in need in Northeast Ohio.
Avon Tree Lighting Festival Ride with Santa contest forms due: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas as applications are now being accepted for the city’s annual “Ride with Santa” contest. Parents can download the contest form then kids can write a letter to Santa letting the big guy know why they would like to ride with him to the city’s annual Tree Lighting Festival and help him light the holiday decorations. The festival is Dec. 3 at the Avon Aquatic Facility (new location), 36265 Detroit Road. Children ages 3 to 14 years-old prior to December 31, 2022 may enter the contest. One entry per child. Deadline to submit forms is 5 p.m. Nov. 18.
How to make your own beef and oat cookies dog treats at home with 5 ingredients
CLEVELAND — When it comes to treating our furry friends with the love and care they deserve, The Grateful Dog Bakery in North Ridgeville is all paws on deck. In honor of National Cook for your Pets Day on November 1, store manager Travis Raymond joined our What's New team to share an easy-to-make recipe for a treat they sell in their store.
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
Cleveland.com
Marc’s owner drops plan to open new restaurant in former Carrie Cerino’s in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- A plan to renovate the former Carrie Cerino’s Italian restaurant on Ridge Road into a new restaurant and party center has fallen through, and the property is once again for sale. The owner of the property is Marc Glassman, founder and owner of Marc’s Deeper...
cleveland19.com
Lorain plans series of crosswalk repairs after resident calls 19 Troubleshooters for help
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - For months, a Lorain woman has called on her city to repair broken lights on a crosswalk. Cherie Page said she’s waited all summer for officials to fix the lights on West 37th Street and Oberlin Avenue. According to the city of Lorain, that job...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
cleveland19.com
5 adults, 4 kids displaced after fire decimates Elyria home, 2 RV’s, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine people were displaced on Saturday after a fire destroyed a home and 2 RV’s in Elyria, according to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti. The fire started at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Lake Avenue, according to a department press release.
richlandsource.com
Panchos Tacos opens Bellville location with larger menu
BELLVILLE -- The Bellville Panchos Tacos menu has the best of both worlds — tacos from the Panchos Tacos Mansfield location and fajitas and specials from El Campestre in Ontario. General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said restaurant staff have combined those two menus and also added new drinks. All...
scriptype.com
Get into the holiday spirit with local events
Hudson is the place to be if you are looking for some holiday spirit. Several new events have been added to the festivities this year in addition to the annual favorites. Details of many of these events can be found at hudson.oh.us/events. Redeemer Church, 190 West Streetsboro St., will hold...
Air quality advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties
An air quality alert was issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties. The alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
5 adults, 4 kids displaced after camper fire in Elyria
Five adults and four children are left without a home after a fire broke out in Elyria Saturday afternoon, firefighters reported.
Cleveland.com
Southwest General Medical Center takes over St. Vincent’s bariatric center in November as St. Vincent prepares to close
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The parceling out of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s specialty departments to other local hospitals continues with Southwest General Health Center’s announcement that it is taking over St. Vincent’s bariatric surgery center and moving it to Middleburg Heights. Bariatric center medical director Leslie...
WKYC
Akron couple ties the knot on Halloween at Perkins Stone Mansion
After being together for 15 years, Virginia and Jamal decided to finally tie the knot. They were married at Akron's Perkins Stone Mansion on Halloween.
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
Cleveland.com
National Weather Service issues warning to motorists amid heavy fog in parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Due to dense fog over the eastern lakeshore of Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, and Erie counties, the National Weather Service issued a statement warning motorists for low visibility along Interstate 90 for the early afternoon on Tuesday. The thick fog was expected to last until 2 p.m.,...
WKYC
