‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ Ordered at Peacock
Peacock has announced that it has ordered a prequel series based on the Friday the 13th franchise, from A24 and Bryan Fuller. The prequel show will be written and executive produced by the American Gods and Star Trek: Discovery creator and will be a drama produced by A24, known for this year’s X and Pearl. This isn’t the first time the original 1980 film has been spun off into a series: there was one that debuted in 1987 and ended in 1990.
‘Interview With the Vampire’: How Well Do Jacob Anderson & Sam Reid Know the Anne Rice Universe? (VIDEO)
Anne Rice‘s Interview With the Vampire series has never been at a loss for fans. The classic novel has been around for decades, the story continuing through The Vampire Chronicles book series. AMC has brought the original story to life in Interview With the Vampire, starring Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid as vampire lovers Louis and Lestat. But how well do the actors know the literary world they’re representing on screen? You’re about to find out.
What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in November 2022
Hulu‘s gearing up for a solid month of programming this November as it welcomes several series, holiday titles, and more to its streaming library. From past seasons of former MTV hits such as Punk’d, and True Life to the latest biopic drama series Welcome to Chippendales starring Kumail Nanjiani, the platform has subscribers covered. Alongside films and the debut of FX‘s Hulu exclusive series Fleishman Is in Trouble, there’s plenty to look forward to. Scroll down to see the full roundup of what’s coming and going from the streamer this fall.
Julie Powell, Chef and Author Known for ‘Julie & Julia’ Memoir Dead at 49
Julie Powell, an author, known for cooking her way through every recipe in Julia Child’s “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” book, which led to a popular food blog, her Julie & Julia memoir being adapted into a movie starring Meryl Streep, and a new wave of fans for Mrs. Child, has died on October 26 in her upstate New York home at the age of 49. Her death was reported to The New York Times by her husband, Eric Powell, who stated the cause was cardiac arrest.
James Corden: Takeoff used to call me Big Drip and I loved that
James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”.The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.The hip hop star, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday at the age of 28.Addressing the “heartbreaking” news during his show, Corden said he was “utterly devastated” and described Takeoff as “an...
David Tennant’s Best ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes: ‘The Christmas Invasion,’ ‘Doomsday’ & More (VIDEO)
David Tennant is back on Doctor Who, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Sure, we have questions about the how. Going into “The Power of the Doctor,” we knew that Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor would be regenerating, but we thought we’d see Ncuti Gatwa, previously announced to be the Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant, along with Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble, was expected to appear in the 60th anniversary special. Instead, Whittaker’s Doctor regenerated into Tennant’s (“What?!”), he’s now the Fourteenth, and Gatwa is the Fifteenth.
