Peacock has announced that it has ordered a prequel series based on the Friday the 13th franchise, from A24 and Bryan Fuller. The prequel show will be written and executive produced by the American Gods and Star Trek: Discovery creator and will be a drama produced by A24, known for this year’s X and Pearl. This isn’t the first time the original 1980 film has been spun off into a series: there was one that debuted in 1987 and ended in 1990.

1 DAY AGO