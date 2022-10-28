ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Lifer
4d ago

Since there has been a-lot of time to vote via mail-in, why is it unrealistic to count only those that are received on or before election day? This is correct.

wmay.com

Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots

A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
KFVS12

Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
positivelynaperville.com

Early Voting, Your Ballot, and the Workers’ Rights Amendment

Early voting for the November midterm elections started on September 29 this year. And, if you haven’t had the chance to review what and who will be on your ballot, you aren’t alone. Most people just aren’t focused on the fact there is an election coming up. It’s important to take the time to review who and what will be on your ballot before you cast your vote.
977wmoi.com

Illinois State Senate Democratic Nominee Mike Halpin

Michael Halpin, a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives representing the 72nd district, joined Mike Weaver on WRAM to let listeners know more about him and why he is running for State Senate. He will be on the General Election ballot on November 8, 2022.
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
advantagenews.com

Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress

As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting a rosy picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
kcur.org

How a swing congressional district in Missouri became deeply Republican

It was 2006 when St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum, then working for the Columbia Daily Tribune, covered the race for the Missouri Senate's 18th District in the northeast part of the state. A Democrat won that election — but today that would be unthinkable because much of northern Missouri has become comfortably conservative.
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations

The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
rcreader.com

Bad-News Polling for Illinois Is Actually Pretty Darned Good News

When Emerson College unveiled its latest Illinois poll last week, its press release included three “Key Takeaways.” At the very top of its list was this: “Fifty-two percent (52%) majority of voters think things in Illinois are on the wrong track, while 48% think things are headed in the right direction.”
ILLINOIS STATE

