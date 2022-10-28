Read full article on original website
Illinois Lifer
4d ago
Since there has been a-lot of time to vote via mail-in, why is it unrealistic to count only those that are received on or before election day? This is correct.
Reply
8
Related
Company Sent Illinois Voters Text Messages With ‘Election Misinformation,' Officials Say
Some voters in Illinois have recently received text messages containing incorrect information about the location of their polling places for Election Day, state officials said Tuesday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Board of Elections, the unsolicited texts were sent by a group called “Voting Futures.”
Illinois' Election Day is One Week Away: Here Are the Offices, Candidates on Your Ballot
The 2022 midterm elections are coming up in Illinois, and voters will have a slew of key races to decide on when they cast their ballots this November. Whether it be at the federal level, the state level or local, the political balance of countless entities is up for grabs this November, and voter turnout is expected to be strong.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats blocked from intervening in lawsuit challenging Illinois’ 2-week window to count mail-in votes
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit over an Illinois law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted up to two weeks after polls close on election day is advancing after a federal judge ruled against Democrats looking to intervene. Election day is Nov. 8. Early voting has been underway...
wmay.com
Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots
A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
KFVS12
Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
positivelynaperville.com
Early Voting, Your Ballot, and the Workers’ Rights Amendment
Early voting for the November midterm elections started on September 29 this year. And, if you haven’t had the chance to review what and who will be on your ballot, you aren’t alone. Most people just aren’t focused on the fact there is an election coming up. It’s important to take the time to review who and what will be on your ballot before you cast your vote.
A look at the Illinois races as election enters its final week
SPRINGFIELD – In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to...
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey campaign 8 days before Election Day
How much of a factor Gabbard's endorsement of Bailey might be is unclear. While she is a former Democrat, she's not very well known, and the Pritzker campaign believes she has baggage.
977wmoi.com
Illinois State Senate Democratic Nominee Mike Halpin
Michael Halpin, a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives representing the 72nd district, joined Mike Weaver on WRAM to let listeners know more about him and why he is running for State Senate. He will be on the General Election ballot on November 8, 2022.
Herald & Review
After a tumultuous first term, Pritzker spends big, plays it safe in reelection bid
CHICAGO — In late August, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, billionaire scion of one of America’s wealthiest families, sat at a folding table at City Hall in Christopher, a town of fewer than 3,000 people 300 miles south of his Gold Coast mansion. The first term Democratic governor was meeting...
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case
Prosecutors said Madigan led a criminal enterprise meant to enhance his political power and financial well-being.
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot demands weapons ban; nuclear plants request extended license; another round of EV rebates
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is calling on the Illinois legislature to ban what she called “weapons of war” after a mass shooting Monday night that left 14 people shot, including three children. Lightfoot posted a statement on Twitter demanding lawmakers institute a statewide ban on the firearms. Police have not said what type of gun was used in the shooting.
KMOV
AD Fact Check | Gov. JB Pritzker’s attack on opponent Sen. Darren Bailey’s school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach, News 4 has been digging through political ads to fact-check them. News 4 went through the details of an ad funded by Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker against his republican opponent, Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey. Here is...
advantagenews.com
Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress
As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting a rosy picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
kcur.org
How a swing congressional district in Missouri became deeply Republican
It was 2006 when St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum, then working for the Columbia Daily Tribune, covered the race for the Missouri Senate's 18th District in the northeast part of the state. A Democrat won that election — but today that would be unthinkable because much of northern Missouri has become comfortably conservative.
KFVS12
Could the COVID-19 vaccine be mandated for school children in Illinois?
HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Will COVID-19 vaccines be required to go to school?. It’s one question that has been brought up to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who said he plans to let lawmakers decide. “Honestly it’s a little bit of smoke and mirrors on Governor Pritzker’s part, because he...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Continued criticism of SAFE-T Act; taxpayers still owe millions for Soldier Field renovations
The Pretrial Fairness Act, which removes cash bail and denies suspects freedom if prosecutors prove them to be a flight risk or danger to their community, is coming under fire again. Vermillion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it will be difficult during detention hearings in domestic abuse cases allowing people accused of domestic battery to be released. She said most domestic violence victims fear retaliation by their abuser, and she has seen how victims would not tell the truth out of fear, so the charges could be dropped.
rcreader.com
Bad-News Polling for Illinois Is Actually Pretty Darned Good News
When Emerson College unveiled its latest Illinois poll last week, its press release included three “Key Takeaways.” At the very top of its list was this: “Fifty-two percent (52%) majority of voters think things in Illinois are on the wrong track, while 48% think things are headed in the right direction.”
Republicans challenge Illinois law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day
Under Illinois law, ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, can legally be counted if received by Nov. 22.
Comments / 8