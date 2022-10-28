Read full article on original website
Man shot to death in CLE’s Public Square identified
Officials have identified the person shot to death in Cleveland's Public Square.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
Man arrested after 30-mile Cleveland Heights police chase
A man has been arrested following an early morning police chase that started in Cleveland Heights and ended in Independence.
Man charged in fishing scandal facing stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing stalking charges.
Man accused of robbing bank in fake beard arrested: Lorain police
A man accused of robbing a Lorain bank while wearing a fake beard last week has been arrested, police said Monday.
Investigation underway after female Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies
A Cuyahoga County Jail inmate died Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office reported.
One dead after shooting in CLE’s Public Square
One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Cleveland's Public Square, according to officials.
‘Disregarded her life’: Investigators look driver who hit 18-year-old crossing Cleveland street
Authorities are trying to identify a hit and run driver who ran down a teen trying to cross a Cleveland street.
Man shot, killed in Public Square
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Public Square late Sunday night.
Teen girl shot to death in Cleveland identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a teenage girl was found shot to death inside a running vehicle that was parked in a field.
North Royalton man gets prison time for raping, kidnapping stepsister
A man who was charged with multiple crimes including rape and kidnapping was sentenced to prison Tuesday.
huroninsider.com
Two teens hospitalized after truck goes off West Mason Road into field
MILAN – Two 17-year-olds were hospitalized after a truck went off of West Mason Road in a field on Monday evening. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30PM when a 17 year-old male was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on West Mason Road near the US Army Reserve Center in Milan Township. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off of the left side of the road and rolled over in a field.
Cleveland.com
Man found dead inside his car shortly after leaving work: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
5-year-old, woman dead in Euclid apartment fire
Crews were on the scene of a fatal apartment fire on Sunday morning that claimed the lives of a child and a woman.
cleveland19.com
Trial begins for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday for the 29-year-old man man accused of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner is presiding over the trial of Jamal Kukla, 29. In June 2020, Kukla was...
crawfordcountynow.com
Three fugitives on the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Phillip Moxley—40 years old, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Moxley is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office, original charge is federal drug charges. He has ties to the Mansfield, Galion, and Columbus areas.
Man accused of murdering grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson found guilty on all charges
CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man has been found guilty in the murder of the grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. Following a nearly week-long trial, a jury announced that it had found Robert Shepard guilty of all charges on Monday morning. Shepard has been accused of directing 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson to a home where he was later shot and killed on September 19, 2021, outside of Cleveland's Heritage View Homes.
2 arrested after murder at Elyria apartments; victim identified
Two people are in custody following a 24-year-old man's shooting death on Thursday, Oct. 27. Elyria police officers responded just before 8 p.m. to Midview Crossings Apartments along Middle Avenue, where 911 callers said shots had been fired, according to a Friday news release.
Cleveland.com
Trio of suspicious cars hightail it to the freeway: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Fleeing and eluding: Pinetree and South Woodland roads, Chagrin Boulevard, I-271 As a patrol officer stopped to check on suspicious activity involving two cars parked in front of a closed business on Oct. 23 shortly after midnight, both drivers fled westbound on Chagrin to the highway, with no further details available as the investigation continued.
