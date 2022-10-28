ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, OH

cleveland19.com

Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
AKRON, OH
huroninsider.com

Two teens hospitalized after truck goes off West Mason Road into field

MILAN – Two 17-year-olds were hospitalized after a truck went off of West Mason Road in a field on Monday evening. According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, the crash occurred at approximately 6:30PM when a 17 year-old male was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on West Mason Road near the US Army Reserve Center in Milan Township. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then traveled off of the left side of the road and rolled over in a field.
MILAN, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
CLEVELAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Three fugitives on the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Phillip Moxley—40 years old, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Moxley is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office, original charge is federal drug charges. He has ties to the Mansfield, Galion, and Columbus areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
WKYC

Man accused of murdering grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson found guilty on all charges

CLEVELAND — A 30-year-old man has been found guilty in the murder of the grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. Following a nearly week-long trial, a jury announced that it had found Robert Shepard guilty of all charges on Monday morning. Shepard has been accused of directing 24-year-old Frank Q. Jackson to a home where he was later shot and killed on September 19, 2021, outside of Cleveland's Heritage View Homes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Trio of suspicious cars hightail it to the freeway: Pepper Pike Police Blotter

Fleeing and eluding: Pinetree and South Woodland roads, Chagrin Boulevard, I-271 As a patrol officer stopped to check on suspicious activity involving two cars parked in front of a closed business on Oct. 23 shortly after midnight, both drivers fled westbound on Chagrin to the highway, with no further details available as the investigation continued.
PEPPER PIKE, OH

