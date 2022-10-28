Read full article on original website
Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth
Tuesday Weathercast
Eco-friendly ways to avoid post-Halloween waste
HUD officials tour Burlington pod community ahead of Dec. opening
Cold Hollow Cider sold to new owners
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold Hollow Cider Mill, a fixture in Waterbury, has a new owner. Longtime owners Paul and Gayle Brown recently sold it to Dan Snyder, the former Stowe Cider general manager, and a small investor group. The browns have owned the popular Route 100 tourist spot since...
Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time
School district merger on the ballot in Addison County
Burlington City Council to address CityPlace development agreement
Locally-grown turkey prices insulated from nationwide price spikes
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Halloween is behind us and that means it’s time to talk turkey. Bird populations nationwide were impacted by the bird flu, meaning the price some consumers pay at the store will be higher. The USDA estimates the price per pound at about 73% higher than last year at the grocery store.
UVM student eco-reps, cycling to recycle
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Univesity of Vermont has welcomed a greener, cleaner way of gathering food waste from residence halls this fall. Three student eco-Reps, Molly, Alissa, and Cy have been collecting food scraps by cycling to each residence hall on a new electric cargo bike which they’ve affectionately named scrappy.
Body found in Colchester fire identified
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
Campaign Countdown: Can GOP dent Dem’s Statehouse supermajority?
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Election Day is just a week away and includes numerous statewide races. Vermonters will choose all 150 House and 30 Senate legislative seats. Both major parties see Election Day as a way to recalibrate the balance of power at the Statehouse. On a chilly fall morning...
In the Garden: Planting bulbs ahead of spring
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even if you don’t have a yard, there’s still a way for you to plant bulbs now and see results by springtime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us how on this week’s In the Garden.
Victim in Burlington assault remains in critical condition
Scary Gary Halloween Forecast
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
Spooky finds to celebrate Halloween at the Vermont historical society
South Burlington dog park to open following compliance issues
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new South Burlington dog park is getting ready to open its gates. The Wheeler Dog Park has been in the works for years. It was originally slated to open over the summer but was put on hold after ADA compliance and other issues caused delays.
