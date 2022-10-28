Read full article on original website
New Life Church celebrates with Fall Fest
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fall festivities took place at New Life Christian Church Sunday. The church held a Fall Fest on it’s Gaffney Drive campus, interweaving the festivities throughout it’s Sunday services. There was plenty to see and do including bounce houses, arts and crafts and good...
$40K doors custom made for Watertown’s Paddock Arcade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown’s Paddock Arcade has gotten new paint, new windows and a new facade. The next new thing is a $40,000 custom-made wooden door unit to make the building a showplace. “This unit is 120 inches wide and 126 inches tall,” said Howard Demick,...
CCNY Student Makes Short Film About America’s First Supermodel, Buried In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Nehir Onay is a Turkish filmmaker who moved to New York City to pursue her education and career aspirations in 2019, a century after Audrey Munson. Audrey Munson is America’s first supermodel, the first actress who appeared nude in a major motion picture, and a women artists’ rights advocate who published a series of articles in newspapers 1920s under the title” Queen of the Artists’ Studio.” No wonder Nehir has run into many sculptures of Audrey Munson in NYC, such as atop the Municipal Building, MET Museum, Straus Park, and many more, during her thesis research for CCNY’s Film MFA program.
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Arcade & Leray streets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Parts of Arcade and Leray streets in Watertown will be closed to traffic Tuesday. The part of Arcade Street adjacent to Lachenauer Plaza and between Arsenal and Court streets will be closed because of continuing work on Watertown’s downtown streetscape project. Arsenal Street traffic...
Harvest Festival sees huge turnout at Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday morning, Watertown Parks and Recreation hosted Thompson Park’s annual Harvest Festival. Kids were encouraged to show up in costume for pumpkin painting, scarecrow decorating and Halloween-themed games. The Watertown Fire Department made an appearance, hoisting kids up into the driver seat of their...
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
"It's the busiest I have ever seen it:" Boonville's main street jam-packed with ghosts, goblins and monsters in debut Trunk or Treat Halloween bash
BOONVILLE- It was only expected to draw maybe a few hundred people, mainly from the village, town and some neighboring towns. Well, that idea went straight out the window by early afternoon Saturday, as several hundreds of people, including families, ghosts, goblins and monsters invaded downtown for what turned out to be a smashing success for Boonville's debut Main Street Trunk or Treat.
Downtown eatery moving after eviction
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot. The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave. She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been...
Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
Lewis County Office for the Aging: Meal site closure announcements
LOWVILLE- Local officials have announced a few meal site closures in Lewis County for this week. According to a release from the Office for the Aging, Copenhagen’s Senior Dining Site will be closed today (Tuesday, November 1, 2022) and will re-open again Wednesday, November 2. Meanwhile, Croghan Senior Dining...
Daylight changes increase risks for deer-related crashes in North Country
Spikes in deer activity typically result in more action near roadways, especially during the dawn and dusk hours.
Bellinger Racing Family Recognized
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized three generations of racing excellence and championships in the Bellinger racing family of Fulton during the Oswego County Legislature’s monthly meeting, Thursday, September 15. Brandon Bellinger was crowned this year’s Oswego Speedway points champion, following in the tracks of his father...
Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner Returns To Hometown To Provide Local Care
OSWEGO – Oswego Health is honored to have Oswego native, and Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC return to provide local care as a Hospitalist Nurse Practitioner. Kristen Tyrrell, RN, MS, APRN-BC has 25 years of experience she will bring to the local community. She...
Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes
OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
New traffic pattern at Route 365 intersection in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Starting the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, the traffic light on Route 365 in Rome near the intersection with South James Street and Lamphear Road will be deactivated and new U-turns will be in place. Drivers are advised to follow the signs along the new traffic...
Boil-water advisory issued for parts of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil-water advisory was issued for several Ogdensburg streets Monday morning. The advisory was issued because water main repair at West South and Congress streets resulted in in little or no water pressure. When that happens, there’s a risk of harmful microbes entering the system.
No criminal charges to be filed in Peyton Morse death
SCHUYLER COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A grand jury has found there’s not enough evidence to file criminal charges in connection with the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. That’s according to Schuyler County District Attorney Joe Fazzary. Morse died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the...
Body found near Gouverneur identified
TOWN GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a ditch Tuesday morning. He was 82-year-old Loris Shatraw of 1363 U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur. People walking along Route 11 discovered his body off...
One-car crash in Watertown requires extrication, leaves one in critical condition
WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWTI) — Two people were injured following a one-vehicle crash in Watertown on Monday, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police responded to the crash on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, around 6:45 p.m. on October 31, where a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette failed to negotiate a turn, went off the road and struck a tree, according to an initial investigation by police.
Great Northern tenants informed leases will be terminated, mall to close permanently
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Great Northern Mall is officially closing its doors. On October 27th, a letter was sent out to tenants by the mall manager saying, in part, that "Great Northern Mall will permanently close its doors on November 20, 2022." The letter continued, "Accordingly, Great Northern...
