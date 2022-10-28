Read full article on original website
PopSugar
Sephora's Beauty Insider Sale Has Arrived — Shop Our Editors' Top Products
If you're looking to kick-start your holiday shopping or restock your go-to beauty product, there's no better time than the present. Sephora's annual Holiday Savings Event has arrived in full swing, and it's a great opportunity to save cash on top-tier makeup, hair, and skin-care products. The event runs through Nov. 7 and is specifically tailored to Beauty Insiders, where members can save up to 30 percent on a range of products. This incredible deal, of course, depends on your Sephora Beauty Insider membership status. The higher the tier you are, the better the discount. Here's the breakdown.
In Style
My 62-Year-Old Mom Buys All Her Skincare on Amazon, and These 5 Beauty Deals Are in Her Cart Right Now
My mom and I both share a skincare obsession, which is a good thing for our complexions, but a bad thing for our wallets. That’s why you’ll always see us stocking up during an Amazon sale, especially one that’s beauty-focused. Fortunately for us, Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul is still underway, and the deals include a ton of my mom’s go-to brands like Elizabeth Arden, Perricone MD, and Filorga. Take it from me: You’ll want in on what she’s buying — she may be 62 years old, but she looks like she’s in her 40s thanks to a good skincare regimen.
Did You Know Amazon Is Having A Massive Beauty Sale Right Now? Shop All The Best Deals Here!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It looks like Christmas came early. If you haven’t heard, Amazon is currently hosting a Holiday Beauty Haul event, featuring thousands of deals on everything from Allure ‘Best of Beauty’ winners to the year’s top trending beauty products. With deals like these, you can get all your holiday shopping done early (while also grabbing a treat or two for yourself).
The ‘Miracle in a Jar’ Wrinkle Serum That Erases Fine Lines in a Few Uses Is on Major Discount at Ulta
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you combine the hydration benefits of a moisturizer with the anti-aging benefits of retinol? You get a truly “game-changing” serum that’ll give your skincare routine the facelift it needs. Juice Beauty’s Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Serum uses the powers of vitamin A, as well as peptides and bio-retinol, to plump and tighten skin while also minimizing the appearance of fine lines. It’s the skincare trifecta we’ve all been searching for! It’s so effective that shoppers call it “a miracle...
AOL Corp
Sephora dropped hundreds of beauty gift sets before the major holiday sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There's nothing better than opening a shiny new...
msn.com
Goodwill Online Retail Shop Also Offers Luxury Brands Like Gucci and Prada
It’s been a long time coming, but Goodwill, the 120-year-old non-profit organization, has finally launched an online shopping site, bringing with it an initial inventory of 100,000 donated items available for purchase. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. GoodwillFinds was launched on Oct. 4...
Walmart has a secret sales room where you can get up to 65% off – but the deals end in only three days’ time
WALMART has offered discounts of nearly 65 percent off selected items, but the sale ends in less than three days. The retail giant's Flash Picks offer weekly discounts on different products in electronics, beauty, kitchen, and more. But the sales will be gone in a flash, so it's worth looking...
ETOnline.com
21 Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals to Shop for Major Savings on Luxury Skin Care and Hair Tools
Christmas has come early this year. We shopped steeply discounted Black Friday deals ahead of time with the help of Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale, and now they're making Santa's job easier with the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul. From now until November 6, you can save big at Amazon's sale, which is like Prime Day for beauty.
One of the best Dyson vacuums we've ever tried is 32% off at Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale
Don't sleep on the Dyson V8. The stick vacuum is one of the best Dyson vacuums we've tried, and right now it's $160 off at Wayfair's Way Day sale ahead of Black Friday.
I found a Beautyblender makeup dupe for $1.25 at Dollar Tree, it sells for $20 at Target and Ulta
AN influencer found makeup blending dupes for $1.25 that she said work just as well as the name brand which sells for $20 at places like Ulta. Jacquelyn Fricke, who operates the TikTok theshoppingbestie, raved about the Dollar Tree beauty find in a recent video. "I think I like this...
iheart.com
Oprah Drops Favorite Things 2022 - Check It Out
It's HERE! Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and this year the focus is on local, woman owned, small business and much more!. Honestly this is the first year that I've seen a lot of affordable gifts for everyone on the list. Clearly there are a few pricey items like a $900 espresso machine and a $700 pizza stone, but most of the pricey items are understandably under the kitchen gadget section.
Prevention
Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Sale Event Includes Best Sellers Starting at $5
If your skincare and makeup supply could use replenishing right about now, you’re in luck. Amazon is currently holding its Holiday Beauty Haul sale, which is brimming with deals on makeup, styling tools and even some of Prevention’s all-time favorite skincare products. Word to the wise: While you’re...
Albany Herald
The Best Nordstrom Pre-Black Friday Sales Happening Now—Shop Deals on Sam Edelman, Free People and Olaplex
On your mark, get set, save! Black Friday doesn't officially start until November 25, but early Black Friday sales have already started across a range of major retailers. That includes Nordstrom, which is offering impressive discounts on a slew of products, from beauty, fashion, home, and more categories. Check these out as you gear up for the official Black Friday.
AOL Corp
MAJOR NEWS: The Dyson Airwrap is on sale at Sephora for up to 20% off
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The Dyson Airwrap has had the beauty (and...
Bustle
Ulta’s Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Starting Early
For beauty shopping enthusiasts, nothing compares to Black Friday. But if you can’t wait until after Thanksgiving to put your credit card to work, Ulta has an exciting announcement that will help fill that void. From now until November 19, you can officially shop Ulta’s Early Black Friday 2022 Sale.
KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and More Kitchen Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Wayfair's October Way Day
Here are the 26 deals worth buying.
Business Insider
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: All the early sales including TVs, laptops, and smart home products
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is the one time every year that retailers big and small turn up to offer excellent discounts. Best Buy is one of the biggest participants, offering all-time lows on products of every category, from Beats headphones to Dyson stick vacuums.
AOL Corp
Bethenny Frankel calls this new Bliss anti-aging lotion an 'excellent product' — just $9
Bliss products are iconic. From the signature-scented Lemon & Sage Body Butter to the self-heating Hot Salt Scrub, we've yet to meet an item from their body care line we don't like. (And we're not alone because one is sold every 40 seconds.) Don't even get us started on how much we love Bliss Spa. It's no wonder tons of celebrities like Bethenny Frankel are singing the praises of the brand's latest launch: Cloud 9 Body Lotion, available now at Walmart. It's just nine bucks, packed with anti-aging goodness, and here just in time to help battle dry skin as the temperatures continue to drop.
Men's Health
Dyson's Having a Rare Sale on Its Cordless Vacuums
WE DON'T know who needs to hear this, but there's a pretty big difference between liking a clean home and liking to clean your home. But, the good news is that the right vacuum can change everything—yes, even make your chores easier and more enjoyable. And, if you can find that game-changing vacuum on sale? Even better. Fortunately, the shopping stars have officially aligned this week: Dyson is currently taking $150 off its V8 Absolute Vacuum.
ETOnline.com
Roomba Vacuum Are on Sale on at Amazon Ahead Black Friday 2022
The holiday season is almost here, but right now you can score Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Roomba vacuum cleaners, which are popular and easy to use. While spending most of your work week at home you're probably aware of how dusty hard floors can get and looking for a convenient way to keep them clean. If you're wishing to have an opportunity to save on a new robot vacuum, Amazon has a ton of discounts on Roomba's best-selling models right now that match the unbeatable savings. The cult-favorite Roombas are known for being a splurge, but you won't break the bank with Amazon. The retailer has these robot vacuums on sale up to 50% off.
Health
