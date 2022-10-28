ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland

By Madalyn Bierster
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZKsm_0iqbQlCp00

MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year.

Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada.

“We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and none of her friends knew,” said Caitlin’s sister Rachael.

Caitlin Denison boarded that plane sometime around January 9th of 2018 for Midland.

“January 9th, she texted Rachael and said, ‘hey, I’m going to call you at this time and pick up, pick up.’ And then that time came and she didn’t call her. So the next day she did call Rachael and said, ‘Hey, I’m in Midland, Texas. I’m inside a Walmart right now using the wi-fi to call. She didn’t have service on her phone,” said Caitlin’s close family friend, Emily Watson.

Caitlin’s family and friends didn’t know that she even knew anyone from the Basin and were shocked to hear she was there. It was a call that would change the lives of the Denison family.

“So she called Rachael said she was scared. She said that the man she was with made her scared for her life. She hung up abruptly, sent location to Rachael and stopped answering,” said Watson.

That would be the last time they heard from Caitlin.

“We didn’t hear from her until the 10th at 1230. And then that’s when she sent her location and called Rachel. And that’s the last time we had heard from her,” said Watson.

The location pinged to the Walmart on Midland Drive near loop 250. Caitlin was also one to two months pregnant at the time of her disappearance, adding to the families worries.

“I just had never felt, like, so defeated and I mean angry. And I’m just empty, I guess, is the best way to describe it. It’s not like that feeling hasn’t stopped,” said Caitlin’s sister Rachael.

Her phone hasn’t picked up service since that day and the phone hasn’t been found either.

“I’m just, it’s a lot of, like, confusion and frustration and, like, heartache. It’s that feeling hasn’t really wavered. It’s not been anything easy,” said Rachael.

“Just kind of exhausting. It’s like a part of you is missing. It’s like Rachel, I, you know, like both of our older sister. We loved her and still do very dearly. And it’s just like a part of us is gone, not knowing where she is, if she’s okay, if she was safe, if she was hurt. It’s exhausting having that weight on you constantly, all the time, thinking about someone that you cared for with your whole being,” said Caitlin’s other sibling, Nimbus Denison.

Since then, the family says they’re still searching for answers almost five years later from Midland Police.

“Just to get her home and just to get some closure. After all these years and just…yeah, most importantly, getting her home and keeping her safe,” said Rachael.

The investigation was turned over from Reno’s jurisdiction to Midland’s, and a new detective was assigned to the case.

We reached out to the Public Information Officer for the City of Midland, Karisa Danley, who said they are not willing to do an interview about Caitlins’ disappearance.

“We just want her back home,” said Rachael.

There’s also been no information provided by the airport as to who bought Caitlin’s plane ticket.
Surveillance video from the airport where Caitlin was picked up is gone, and so is the surveillance video from the Walmart Caitlin visited during that last phone call.

“She was always there for her friends, which is why it’s so weird that she’s been gone almost five years because she wouldn’t go this long without talking to someone,” said Watson.

Caitlin’s two younger siblings as well as one of her best friends have started a Go Fund Me . They’re using that money to help raise awareness of Caitlin’s disappearance. That money helps fund billboards, potential DNA testing and would also go to help Caitlin in the future if she’s found.

“Yeah, we’ve been in the process of, like, trying to find somebody to help us. There’s, like, DNA testing that costs like an arm and a leg. So literally, like the Go Fund Me to fall back on has been very helpful. But we’re also hoping to be able to use that for when she does come home and have give her something to fall back on as well,” said Watson.

“And hopefully, I hope to god she comes home alive so we can give her this money and help her get back on her feet,” said Rachael.

DNA has been provided by Caitlin’s younger sister Rachael and another family member for matching potential.

“I went in and gave the the detective that was initially working on the case here in Reno. She swabbed me and then she swabbed my uncle from my mom’s side,” said Rachael.

Caitlin does have several identifiable tattoos and piercings. Her family says they just want her home.

“Below her lip and and she just has like beautiful bright blue eyes and just like a welcoming smile. And she is just such a bubbly person and that that never stopped, no matter what she was going through. She was just always so kind to everyone,” said Watson.

The family is hoping this cold case can be solved. So anyone with information about Caitlin’s disappearance or if you think you might have seen her at any point, please call Midland Police at (432) 685-7108 .

You can always submit a tip anonymously through the Crime Stoppers App: P-3 Tips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 13

Stephanie TX
3d ago

Surveillance video from airport and Wal-Mart are gone. We see surveillance video all the time of shoplifters but regarding missing people they got nothing, WTF! Sounds like incompetance.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

7 teen approved party ideas in Midland, Odessa

(KMID/KPEJ)- Are you looking for an epic party venue to celebrate your teen’s next birthday? Here are seven teen, and parent, approved ideas that won’t break the bank. Rimrock Raceway Zoom into the celebration with the folks at Rimrock Raceway- Located at 12412 W Highway 80 E, in Odessa, Rimrock Raceway offers party packages starting […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland resident offers help toward Andrews family

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, we covered a story on a family that lost their home after a fire in Andrews. Now, a Midland resident, wants to help this family get back on their feet by donating home essentials. Midland resident, Jose Rivera, says he always loves to help whenever...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Woman, 26, accused of attacking elderly boyfriend

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her 75-year-old boyfriend.  Debra Goodman-Traylor, 26, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person. According to court documents, on October 27, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Edwards Street after a man […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7′s Midland Mayoral Race Profiles: Lori Blong

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Born and raised in Midland, Lori Blong has served as a city councilmember for the last three years. Now, with the backing of several former Midland mayors, she hopes to step into the role of mayor herself. “So much has happened in Midland and the world...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of running over woman Halloween morning

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Halloween morning after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and ran over a woman amid an argument. Jesus Munoz Becerra, 24, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle and Escaping Custody.  According to court records, around 2:00 a.m. on October […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

H-E-B to hold Feast of Sharing events in the Permian Basin

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B has released dates and times for its 2022 Feast of Sharing events. The annual tradition provides free meals to thousands of people across Texas and Mexico and has been happening since 1989. Dinners are spread across November and December. They also often include live entertainment,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Christian School presents new president

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Christian School announced months ago that Doctor Gregory Anderson as its new president, and today, they held his inauguration and first day as president. Chairman of the board of trustees, Jason Stockstill says that Dr. Anderson’s background in politics and his doctrine in education, made him...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa neighbors concerned about rooftop runners

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Odessa’s Lakeside Drive, neighbors say kids are getting up on the roofs and running from house to house. Many are worried that someone could get seriously hurt or worse. “My biggest concern is the safety of these kids. Kids are going to be kids and do these kind of things, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for vandalism suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of vandalizing a vehicle.  According to a Facebook post, the suspect pictured below has been accused of pouring paint on a vehicle that was parked at Wash ‘Em Up Laundry, located at 2101 N Midland Drive. […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Kermit woman killed in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit woman killed earlier this week in an auto versus pedestrian crash has been identified as Pilar Moon.  According to the Odessa Police Department, just after 1:00 a.m. on October 27, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the scene of a pedestrian crash in the eastbound lanes of the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Major crash impacts eastbound traffic on I-20

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A car wreck on I-20 slowed traffic and left several people injured Tuesday night. The crash, that happened near mile marker 127, caused traffic to be shut down and diverted. At last update, traffic was still being impacted. The number of injuries and their severity...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Good Samaritan search in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Malloween takes over Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, Music City Mall celebrated its annual event ‘Malloween’, which has been a part of West Texas for over ten years. Hundreds of kids lined up along the entrances of retail stores to trick-or-treat. CBS7′s very own Eduardo Huijon Jr. and Jair Brooks...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy