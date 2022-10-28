ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a cold front that is expected to pass through the state later this week could dump up to a foot of snow on mountains in southeast Wyoming. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not expected to get those kinds of snow accumulations,...
Wyoming Is Among The Most Expensive States For Healthcare

With open enrollment season underway, Americans are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance, especially with the average cost for health care being over $10,000 per person in 2020. In some parts of the country, however, health care costs (i.e. premiums and deductibles) are higher and more residents have...
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees

Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
UWYO Cent$ible Nutrition Program Welcomes A New Assistant Director

Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) welcomes Megan McGuffey Skinner as assistant director, according to a release. CNP is a hands-on cooking, nutrition, and physical activity program that serves income-qualifying families across the state. A Wyoming native, McGuffey Skinner first became involved in the program as a student at the...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
