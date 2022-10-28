Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
65 MPH Gusts Expected to Blast Portions of I-80 Tonight-Wednesday
Wind gusts up to 65 mph are expected to blast portions of Interstate 80 in southeast Wyoming tonight through Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. High Wind Warnings are in effect for much of Carbon County from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Wednesday. URGENT...
Foot Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a cold front that is expected to pass through the state later this week could dump up to a foot of snow on mountains in southeast Wyoming. While Cheyenne and Laramie are not expected to get those kinds of snow accumulations,...
Have You Seen Wyoming’s Museum of Military Vehicles?
I am continually impressed with what Wyoming has to offer. I know there are people that keep saying, stop telling people what we have, so they won't come here. Honestly that would be a shame. The history and beauty offered by the Cowboy State, needs to be shared with others.
See the View from a Wyoming Peak 20 Feet Taller than Grand Teton
Yes, Grand Teton is the most iconic peak in Wyoming, but it's not the tallest. A brand new video shows what the view is like from Wyoming's tallest peak which is 20 feet taller than the tallest in the Tetons. The WannaBe Pro YouTube channel just shared a new video...
Total Lunar Eclipse & “Blood Moon” In Store For Next Week Across Wyoming
Well, this is an interesting time for a "Blood Moon", having it on Election Day for the first time ever. Is that a sign of something, or just dumb luck? It's the latter, obviously, but it's fun to think otherwise. The last total lunar eclipse was back in May. If you remembered to get up, at least in Cheyenne, you were disappointed because of the cloud coverage.
Wyoming Is Among The Most Expensive States For Healthcare
With open enrollment season underway, Americans are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance, especially with the average cost for health care being over $10,000 per person in 2020. In some parts of the country, however, health care costs (i.e. premiums and deductibles) are higher and more residents have...
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
LOOK: Yellowstone’s Astounding Petrified Trees
Last week we gave you the story of a row of "petrified trees" in Wyoming that turns out not to be petrified trees at all. They sure do look like it, but, NOPE!. One of the best places to see real petrified trees is in Yellowstone. Specimen Ridge in Yellowstone...
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Has Halloween Look-A-Likes
I think one of my favorite things, outside of how great of a country artist Ian Munsick is, is that he has a great sense of humor. The guy really does a great job of coming off as a fun-loving guy on social media. Halloween time is no different. Yesterday,...
Time is Running out to Apply for Preference Points in Wyoming
Halloween isn't the only big thing happening on the 31st... it's the last day to apply for preference points. If you're looking to up your odds of another notch on the ol' hunting license, you can still purchase preference points. "Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn...
Here, Kitty, Kitty. Homeowner Finds Wyoming Cougar At Their House
You can make as many cougar jokes as you want, but I don't think you'd want a real-life cougar hanging out at your house like one Wyomingite discovered. I'm sure he didn't do the "pssss pssss pssss" sound for it to come to them, either. A wild video on TikTok...
RIDE and Wyoming SBE Discussed Public Input Findings on Graduate Initiative
Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) discussed the findings from the public input gathered by the RIDE and Profile of a Graduate initiative at a joint meeting last week, according to a press release.
UWYO Cent$ible Nutrition Program Welcomes A New Assistant Director
Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) welcomes Megan McGuffey Skinner as assistant director, according to a release. CNP is a hands-on cooking, nutrition, and physical activity program that serves income-qualifying families across the state. A Wyoming native, McGuffey Skinner first became involved in the program as a student at the...
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
