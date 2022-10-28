Well, this is an interesting time for a "Blood Moon", having it on Election Day for the first time ever. Is that a sign of something, or just dumb luck? It's the latter, obviously, but it's fun to think otherwise. The last total lunar eclipse was back in May. If you remembered to get up, at least in Cheyenne, you were disappointed because of the cloud coverage.

