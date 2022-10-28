TikTok is convinced that Katy Perry, the beloved chanteuse that gave us karaoke bangers like "Firework" and "California Gurls" in addition to being the artist with the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show, ever, is not human. Instead, after what looked like a glitch in the matrix, social media became infatuated with the idea that Perry is a robot that was experiencing a malfunction. Not one to let a chance at self-promotion go to waste, Perry jumped on the trend and let everyone know that the whole thing is just a party trick that she pulls out now and again — and that if anyone wanted to see it, they could just get tickets to Play, her Las Vegas residency (which happens to have dates in 2023).

4 DAYS AGO