Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witnessRoger MarshTitusville, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to OrlandoUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
SpaceX Falcon Heavy ready to launch Tuesday morning; double sonic boom expected
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After SpaceX completed the Falcon Heavy static fire test last week, SpaceX has approved a 9:40 a.m. launch on Tuesday. The classified USSF-44 mission from Launch Complex 39A in Florida will be the first Falcon Heavy launch since June 2019. It is a classified mission,...
Kennedy Space will have viewing packages for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center has announced that it’s offering viewing packages for people to see the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch on Tuesday. SpaceX Falcon Heavy will launch the USSF-44 mission, departing from Launch Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center between 9:40 a.m. to 10:11 a.m.
mynews13.com
Following roundabout rejection, Cape Canaveral considers new A1A improvement options
A stretch of busy State Road (SR) A1A that cuts through the City of Cape Canaveral is preparing to get a makeover to help improve safety. Before then, the city council will work through a pair of options before presenting the desired option to the Florida Department of Transportation. The discussion is one of two items that will take place during the Nov. 1 city council meeting.
mrobusinesstoday.com
Dassault to open new major maintenance facility at Melbourne Orlando International Airport
The 175,000 square-foot Dassault facility will accommodate all Falcon models, including the Falcon 10X, and perform major MRO and modifications services on up to 18 Falcon jet models. Dassault Falcon Jet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has announced the decision to construct a new maintenance facility at Melbourne Orlando...
Brightline to test high train speeds in Brevard County this weekend
COCOA, Fla. — Brightline will begin testing trains at higher speeds in Brevard County this weekend to prepare for the opening of its Orlando extension. Motorists can expect delays along a 13-mile stretch of track, where 18 crossings will be impacted between Rockledge and Sharpes. The train will reach...
brevardtimes.com
Port Canaveral Charter Captain Batters Taxi Driver, Rams HOA Gate With Truck
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida – Zachary Taylor Shedd, a Port Canaveral charter boat captain for Fired Up Fishing Charters, plead guilty to battering a 67-year-old taxi cab driver in Cape Canaveral, Florida. According to the arrest affidavit, a taxi driver with his passenger was attempting to enter the security gate...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sebastian, FL
Discover the beauty of nature and the rich history of Sebastian, a city in Indian River County, Florida. Sebastian is between Vero Beach and Melbourne on the Indian River Lagoon. The lagoon is one of the most diverse estuaries in North America. In addition to its natural charm, Sebastian is...
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights
Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
thrillgeek.com
White Castle Crave & Go is now open in Orlando
Faithful fans of White Castle® in Orlando will soon have a new way to Crave. On October 26, 2022, America’s first fast-food hamburger chain is scheduled to open its inaugural Crave & Go location. The first of its kind in the White Castle system, Crave & Go is...
positivelyosceola.com
Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Governor Pedro Pierluisi of Puerto Rico Sign Agreement to Share Police Intelligence
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Puerto Rican State Police have signed an agreement to share police intelligence regarding suspects of crime. Sheriff Marcos Lopez and Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ to share police intelligence on Friday, a first for the Sheriff’s Office and Puerto Rican State Police.
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
Child, 8, hit by SUV while riding bike in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An 8-year-old was hit by an SUV on Friday afternoon while riding a bicycle in the Port St. John neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the child was struck shortly before 2:30 p.m. by a Toyota Highlander at Ackerman Avenue and Barbara Road.
floridaing.com
What Happened to Lake Apopka?
If you’re looking for a place to laugh in Florida, look no further than Lake Apopka. A little piece of Florida history: In the 1980s, Lake Apopka was one of the most polluted lakes in the country. Thanks to a massive cleanup effort, it’s now teeming with wildlife and is a popular spot for fishing and birdwatching.
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
WESH
Roads on Volusia County island still flooded one month after Hurricane Ian
STONE ISLAND, Fla. — One month after Hurricane Ian dumped more than a foot of rain on many Central Florida counties, some neighborhoods are still dealing with flooding. “I've never seen it like this,” Liz Darwick, a resident of Stone Island, said. Darwick has lived on Stone Island...
Streets flooded in Winter Park after heavy rain Friday morning
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Several streets in Winter Park were flooded after early morning storms on Friday. Streets in and around North Denning Drive were flooded after the rain moved through the area. Strong storms impacted parts of Orange County, including Winter Park for hours. Read: Florida doesn’t protect...
Human trafficking still a ‘huge problem’ in Central Florida, expert says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators now say a 16-year-old girl who was found shot to death Monday in Pine Hills is linked to a human trafficking investigation. Deputies say De’Shayla Ferguson had been missing for the past two months before she was found murdered. According to the Florida...
Comments / 0