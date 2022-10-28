Read full article on original website
Irvine Fine Arts Center’s 40th Annual Holiday Faire is November 5
The Irvine Fine Arts Center invites the community to the 40th annual Holiday Faire Saturday, November 5, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Great Park. An event that began as a home boutique and has since tripled in size, the Holiday Faire has become Irvine’s favorite destination to shop and support local artists, and expose new and established artists to a growing community.
Local Chefs Help Raise $450K for Unconditional Dog Rescue at Chef Masters Culinary Event in Laguna Beach
Nearly three dozen chefs and 320 guests were barking up the “right” tree at the Chef Masters culinary extravaganza held October 16 at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach, which helped raise $450,000 for Unconditional, a senior and special needs dog rescue. The evening began with...
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrated Halloween with treats and Kanikapila music
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club gathered at the Cerritos Senior Center on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to celebrate Halloween with surprise bags of candy treats, word games, and a pumpkin decorating activity prepared by Program Co-VP’s Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States of America, Frank Yoshii led the singing of “Hawaii Pono ‘I, and Hedy Anduha led club members in singing “Happy Birthday” in English and Hawaiian to the club’s October birthday celebrants.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Harbor Department Honored, Abandoned Vessel Auction
On Monday, October 31 the Central Library will host the 5th Annual Halloween Party with “not-so-scary” stories at 4 p.m., followed by crafts and trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes are encouraged and all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please stay safe this Halloween!...
Local Latino Musician Drops New Single, Racks Up YouTube Views
City of Irvine to Honor Nation’s Troops at Veterans Day Ceremony Friday, November 11
In honor of veterans and in support of their families, the City of Irvine is hosting a special Veterans Day Ceremony Friday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Formal Garden at Colonel Bill Barber Marine Corps Memorial Park. “Veterans Day is a chance to honor and...
Bring joy to local families by donating to Garden Grove’s holiday gift drive
The City of Garden Grove’s youth and family centers are seeking donations for the 2022 Garden Grove Holiday Drive, which works to bring joy, hope, and holiday spirit to local children and families that are underserved. From Tuesday, November 1 through Friday, December 9, unwrapped toys and board games can be dropped off at the recreation counter, located in Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway; Buena Clinton Youth and Family Center, located at 12661 Sunswept Avenue; and Magnolia Park Family Resource Center, located at 11402 Magnolia Street.
Letter to the Editor: The Wrong Choice for City Council
In the November election, the Newport Beach city council will substantially change due to term limits. In District Three, civic activist Jim Mosher is one of three candidates running for a seat on the council. I have a lot of respect for Jim. He is invariably polite and has a...
PHOTOS: Spirit from CdM-Edison, Santa-Ana Orange and Cypress-Crean Lutheran games
It was Friday night date night for Corona del Mar, with players asking girls to wear their jersey (road jersey) during the game with Edison. Olivia Ohsvold (1) and Alexa Cohn (9), hydration specialists for the team, wore the jerseys of receiver Cooper Hoch (1) and linebacker Christian Brooks (9). (Photo illustration courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone).
How to stay safe on Halloween Safety in Santa Ana
While we all hope that kids in Santa Ana will be safe and have fun on Halloween, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. The following tips for parents – and Trick-or-Treaters of all...
Coast Guard conducts oil recovery from sunken fishing vessel in San Pedro
On Friday the Coast Guard completed cleanup efforts after the vessel Bill Ketner, a 70-foot fishing vessel, partially sank at the pier in San Pedro last Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on October 24, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach Incident Management Division received notification that the Fishing Vessel Bill Ketner had partially sunk at the pier with a max capacity of 2,500 gallons of diesel onboard. Capt. Ryan Manning, the Federal On-Scene Coordinator, approved the opening of the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and the contracting of an oil spill response organization. The organization was contracted to raise the vessel, remove the fuel still onboard, and clean up the discharge in the water. Working alongside Los Angeles Port Police (LAPP) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife: Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), Coast Guard Pollution Responders oversaw the successful clean-up operation.
An elderly man with dementia is missing in Costa Mesa
CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Richard Heiserman (75) Mr. Heiserman was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat. He has dementia and high blood pressure and requires medication. Mr. Heiserman was staying at the Motel 6 on Gisler Avenue, Costa Mesa. Yesterday,...
RSV outbreak prompts declaration of Health Emergency in Orange County
(Santa Ana, CA) – The County Health Officer today issued a Declaration of Health Emergency in Orange County due to rapidly spreading RSV virus infections causing record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits. Additionally, a Proclamation of Local Emergency has been declared, which allows the County to access State and Federal resources to address the situation and seek mutual aid from surrounding counties.
The Westminster Police are hunting for a man who burglarized a storage facility
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 0121 hrs., a suspect unlawfully entered the Lighthouse Self Storage facility at 14400 Beach Blvd. and stole several items from a unit. The suspect then fled the scene on a red TREK mountain bike. Suspect 1: Male, White, approx. 30-40 years old., with a...
PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Captures League Title Outright, Qualifies for Playoffs
Five people were injured in a two car collision in Santa Ana last night
Santa Ana – Firefighters responded to a two vehicle traffic collision in the 1300 block of S. Flower St. at 7:10 pm yesterday. One of the cars ended up jumping the curb and crashing into a tree. On arrival, it was determined there were five patients involved in the...
The Westminster police are searching for a home burglary suspect
On Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1610 hrs., a suspect jumped the rear wall of the residence and entered via an unlocked back slider door. The victim was inside of the residence, and the suspect followed her into her bedroom where he demanded the victim’s purse. The suspect then fled the location over the back wall onto Newland St.
12K Fentanyl pills found in candy boxes in drug bust at LAX
On October 19, 2022, at approximately 0730 hours, LA County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau Detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents assigned to a task force at the Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills. The suspect attempted to go through TSA screening with several bags of...
Seven people were injured in an intersection collision in Irvine
Irvine – Firefighter paramedics responded to a traffic collision in the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Blvd. involving two vehicles, on Sunday night. One of the vehicles required the use of our hydraulic rescue tools to provide for extrication. A total of seven patients were treated and transported by...
Seven day local weather forecast for October 30 through November 05
Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Sunday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear,...
