FOOTBALL NOTES: CIF playoff pairings coming but final week of league play memorable
Cypress quarterback Aidan Houston had a big game Thursday night leading the Centurions to a victory over Crean Lutheran. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt) We realize many of you are looking ahead to Sunday morning when the CIF football playoff pairings are announced. But before we do that, a...
PHOTOS: San Juan Hills Football Captures League Title Outright, Qualifies for Playoffs
CIF football playoff pairings get mostly favorable reviews from Orange County coaches
It was the day that high school football fans, coaches and players have been waiting for. CIF officials announced the brackets for the CIF playoffs which include 14 divisions. Playoffs are scheduled for Friday, but games can also be played on Thursday and Saturday due to stadium conflicts. Coaches contacted...
Top seeds and a look ahead to this week’s CIF high school football playoffs (brackets)
Seven Orange County teams earned top seeds in the CIF football playoffs announced Sunday. The opening round games are Friday at 7 p.m. Some games could be played on Thursday or Saturday if the same teams use one stadium. So far, two Thursday games have been scheduled. —HIGHLIGHTS:. —-There are...
PHOTOS: Spirit from CdM-Edison, Santa-Ana Orange and Cypress-Crean Lutheran games
It was Friday night date night for Corona del Mar, with players asking girls to wear their jersey (road jersey) during the game with Edison. Olivia Ohsvold (1) and Alexa Cohn (9), hydration specialists for the team, wore the jerseys of receiver Cooper Hoch (1) and linebacker Christian Brooks (9). (Photo illustration courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone).
An elderly man with dementia is missing in Costa Mesa
CRITICAL MISSING PERSON: Richard Heiserman (75) Mr. Heiserman was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, Led Zeppelin t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black cowboy hat. He has dementia and high blood pressure and requires medication. Mr. Heiserman was staying at the Motel 6 on Gisler Avenue, Costa Mesa. Yesterday,...
Local Latino Musician Drops New Single, Racks Up YouTube Views
Coast Guard conducts oil recovery from sunken fishing vessel in San Pedro
On Friday the Coast Guard completed cleanup efforts after the vessel Bill Ketner, a 70-foot fishing vessel, partially sank at the pier in San Pedro last Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on October 24, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach Incident Management Division received notification that the Fishing Vessel Bill Ketner had partially sunk at the pier with a max capacity of 2,500 gallons of diesel onboard. Capt. Ryan Manning, the Federal On-Scene Coordinator, approved the opening of the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and the contracting of an oil spill response organization. The organization was contracted to raise the vessel, remove the fuel still onboard, and clean up the discharge in the water. Working alongside Los Angeles Port Police (LAPP) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife: Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), Coast Guard Pollution Responders oversaw the successful clean-up operation.
Newton Pham named the new chair of the OC Fair Board
COSTA MESA (Oct. 31, 2022) – The OC Fair & Event Center Board of Directors has named Newton Pham as Chair and Nick Kovacevich as Vice Chair. Pham, who previously served as Vice Chair, replaces Doug La Belle as Chair. The board voted in new leadership at its Oct. 27 meeting.
Judge OK’s Cold Weather Shelter in Santa Ana
City of Irvine to Honor Nation’s Troops at Veterans Day Ceremony Friday, November 11
In honor of veterans and in support of their families, the City of Irvine is hosting a special Veterans Day Ceremony Friday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Formal Garden at Colonel Bill Barber Marine Corps Memorial Park. “Veterans Day is a chance to honor and...
Seven day local weather forecast for October 30 through November 05
Seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 23 through October 29. Sunday: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly clear,...
Bring joy to local families by donating to Garden Grove’s holiday gift drive
The City of Garden Grove’s youth and family centers are seeking donations for the 2022 Garden Grove Holiday Drive, which works to bring joy, hope, and holiday spirit to local children and families that are underserved. From Tuesday, November 1 through Friday, December 9, unwrapped toys and board games can be dropped off at the recreation counter, located in Garden Grove City Hall, at 11222 Acacia Parkway; Buena Clinton Youth and Family Center, located at 12661 Sunswept Avenue; and Magnolia Park Family Resource Center, located at 11402 Magnolia Street.
Five people were injured in a two car collision in Santa Ana last night
Santa Ana – Firefighters responded to a two vehicle traffic collision in the 1300 block of S. Flower St. at 7:10 pm yesterday. One of the cars ended up jumping the curb and crashing into a tree. On arrival, it was determined there were five patients involved in the...
New Eye Care Experience, eyeXam, Opens in Crystal Cove Shopping Center
A new eye care experience opens on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Crystal Cove Shopping Center, and it looks to be unlike most vision care facilities. It’s called eyeXam, and it offers cutting-edge eye care technology, services, and high-end eyewear. According to information provided by eyeXam, the vision care...
How to stay safe on Halloween Safety in Santa Ana
While we all hope that kids in Santa Ana will be safe and have fun on Halloween, the unfortunate reality is that, every year, many children suffer from automobile accidents, falls, cuts, tampered “treats”, and other unnecessary miseries. The following tips for parents – and Trick-or-Treaters of all...
RSV outbreak prompts declaration of Health Emergency in Orange County
(Santa Ana, CA) – The County Health Officer today issued a Declaration of Health Emergency in Orange County due to rapidly spreading RSV virus infections causing record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits. Additionally, a Proclamation of Local Emergency has been declared, which allows the County to access State and Federal resources to address the situation and seek mutual aid from surrounding counties.
Irvine Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Critical Missing Person
The Irvine Police Department (IPD) is seeking the public’s help in locating 84-year-old Changyu Zhou who was last seen at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Zhou was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Wycliffe. He is described as a Chinese, male, 5’2”, 130 pounds, with white hair, and brown eyes. When he left his residence he was wearing a black baseball cap, green shirt, black vest, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.
