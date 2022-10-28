Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
‘Julie & Julia' Author Julie Powell Dead at 49
Julie Powell, the food blogger played by Amy Adams in the film "Julie & Julia," died at age 49 in her New York residence Oct. 26, per The New York Times. According to her husband, Eric Powell, Julie's cause of death was cardiac arrest. Her passing comes about 20 years...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Emily in Paris' Actor Ashley Park's Career Advice: ‘You're Allowed to Dream Big'
Ashley Park has long kept it positive. The award-winning "Emily in Paris" actor grew up in Ann Arbor, Michigan, always a performer ― dance, a-cappella, musical theater. She credits her parents with planting the seed of positivity in her head. "My mom and dad have taught me by example...
NBC Los Angeles
How Taylor Swift Went Back to the Past and Turned ‘Midnights' Into Her Biggest Album Success Yet
Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album topped her own record for weekly sales last achieved by the pop icon with "Reputation" five years ago. The new album is a return to the past for Swift in several key respects. She's been back on social media with a major marketing effort; she's planning...
NBC Los Angeles
K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy
K-pop fans around the world are mourning the loss of singer Lee Ji-han. The young entertainer was among more than 150 people killed during a crowd rush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea Oct. 29. He was 24. The following day, 935 Entertainment, which represents Ji-han, released a...
