ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

‘Julie & Julia' Author Julie Powell Dead at 49

Julie Powell, the food blogger played by Amy Adams in the film "Julie & Julia," died at age 49 in her New York residence Oct. 26, per The New York Times. According to her husband, Eric Powell, Julie's cause of death was cardiac arrest. Her passing comes about 20 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Los Angeles

K-Pop Singer Lee Ji-han Dead at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush Tragedy

K-pop fans around the world are mourning the loss of singer Lee Ji-han. The young entertainer was among more than 150 people killed during a crowd rush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea Oct. 29. He was 24. The following day, 935 Entertainment, which represents Ji-han, released a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy