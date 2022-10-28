Read full article on original website
Prosper preschool teacher arrested after 4 students exposed to THC
PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A preschool teacher in Prosper has been arrested for allegedly exposing students to tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive found in marijuana. On Oct. 31 at about 4:35 p.m., Prosper police received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper. Four students from the same classroom suddenly became ill.Evidence revealed that the four students, all toddlers, were exposed to THC. Prosper police have arrested Anisah Burks, a Primrose staff member. Burks faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child. A spokesperson from Primrose said...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Staff Member Arrested After Kids Exposed to THC on Halloween at Primrose in Prosper
Prosper Police said it arrested a staff member on Halloween after four children became suddenly ill at Primrose School of Prosper and had to be taken to the hospital. In a statement, Police said on Monday around 4:35 p.m., Prosper Dispatch received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper located at 1185 La Cima Blvd.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Riding Miniature Motorcycle Struck by Vehicle: White Settlement PD
A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was struck by a car while riding a miniature motorbike Tuesday afternoon in White Settlement, police say. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said it happened at about lunchtime near Brewer Middle School. Police pictures from the scene showed first responders at the intersection of Gibbs Drive and South Cherry Lane.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eyewitness: Armed Man Pointed Gun at Officers Before Deadly Shooting
An eyewitness is sharing her perspective in the moments leading up to a deadly Dallas police shooting that happened Sunday night in South Dallas. Two Dallas police officers fired on a man who police say was shooting at them. That man died and another bystander was injured. Even 48 hours...
Richardson Police Department to purchase armored vehicle for critical incidents
The Richardson Police Department will purchase its own armored vehicle after a purchase order was approved by City Council. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Richardson Police Department was approved to purchase an armored rescue vehicle that will be used for responding to calls involving active shooters and high-risk weapons offenses. This...
Man wounded in what North Richland Hills police call "family disturbance"
A man’s in the hospital after getting shot at a home in North Richland Hills over the weekend. Police are calling it a “family disturbance.”
McKinney homeowner's camera captures someone placing candy into bowl on front porch
MCKINNEY, Texas — A man dressed in all black walked onto a homeowner's porch on Halloween night and put candy into a bowl, based on video obtained by the McKinney Police Department. McKinney Police shared the video Tuesday afternoon, which shows a man dressed in all black with gloves...
Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot at Yello Belly Drag Strip
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a man who shot two people at Yello Belly Drag Strip.Deputies said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Both victims are in stable condition, police said. Witnesses told law enforcement officials the shooter ran into a wooded area by the raceway, which is located at 4702 E. Main St.The Criminal Investigations Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.
KWTX
Police: Texas 17-year-old shoots another teen with AR-15 style rifle over dispute about a girl
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested after shooting another teen with an AR-15 style rifle over a dispute about a girl, White Settlement police said. The teen--who CBS DFW will not be identifying--was arrested early Saturday morning in reference to a shooting that occurred last weekend.
dallasexpress.com
Local Rep. Wants Investigation into Release of Alleged Hospital Shooter
State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) is calling for an investigation into Texas’ Board of Pardons and Parole’s early release of the alleged shooter that killed two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this past Saturday. Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, was on parole and wearing an active ankle...
kwhi.com
FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY
Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
Inmate escapes from Seagoville federal prison
The manhunt is on in Dallas County where a prisoner escaped from the federal lock-up in Seagoville Monday. There’s no word on how he did it but inmate Salvador Gallegos slipped away from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville
Man killed by Dallas police identified
The man who died by Dallas police gunfire Sunday has now been identified as a 61-year-old man named Donathy Doddy. Police say Doddy is the man who opened fire on officers near Fair Park Sunday.
Drive-by shooting shakes up Lake Worth neighborhood, no one was hit
Lake Worth police are looking for the shooter who sprayed a quiet neighborhood Sunday night. When the shots were fired, 911 calls came in, sending police to a home on Caddo Trail, a few blocks from Lake Worth Boulevard
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
keranews.org
One death at a time, gun violence claimed more than 400 lives in just three North Texas counties
Guns take a deadly toll in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Just in three counties — Dallas, Collin and Tarrant — more than 400 men, women and children perished in gun-related incidents during the first six months of 2022. That included 217 victims whose deaths were ruled a homicide...
AOL Corp
Gang member sentenced to 75 years for 2020 killing of Arlington Martin High School student
A gang member was sentenced on Friday to 75 years in prison in the 2020 shooting death of an Arlington Martin High School student on a Fort Worth street. Adrian Robinson, 21, was sent to prison after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty on Thursday on the charge of organized criminal activity-murder in the death of 17-year-old Cheyenne Moore on Jan. 12, 2020.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shoe store owner's numerous security measures confound burglars
FORT WORTH, Texas - A Fort Worth store owner released surveillance video of three masked burglars grabbing, throwing and bagging up boxes of high end Nikes, Yeezys and other expensive sneakers. Or at least that is what they thought. Chad Steward, the owner of Laced Connection, says when he opened...
Driver injured in crash that ended a high-speed police chase in Fort Worth
The driver is in the hospital after a crash that ended a high-speed chase in Fort Worth last night. Police were pursuing a four-door car which was going very fast. The pursuit only ended when the driver crashed
