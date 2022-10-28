ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

CBS DFW

Prosper preschool teacher arrested after 4 students exposed to THC

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  – A preschool teacher in Prosper has been arrested for allegedly exposing students to tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the main psychoactive found in marijuana. On Oct. 31 at about 4:35 p.m., Prosper police received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper. Four students from the same classroom suddenly became ill.Evidence revealed that the four students, all toddlers, were exposed to THC. Prosper police have arrested Anisah Burks, a Primrose staff member. Burks faces multiple charges, including felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child. A spokesperson from Primrose said...
PROSPER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Staff Member Arrested After Kids Exposed to THC on Halloween at Primrose in Prosper

Prosper Police said it arrested a staff member on Halloween after four children became suddenly ill at Primrose School of Prosper and had to be taken to the hospital. In a statement, Police said on Monday around 4:35 p.m., Prosper Dispatch received a call about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper located at 1185 La Cima Blvd.
PROSPER, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

14-Year-Old Riding Miniature Motorcycle Struck by Vehicle: White Settlement PD

A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was struck by a car while riding a miniature motorbike Tuesday afternoon in White Settlement, police say. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said it happened at about lunchtime near Brewer Middle School. Police pictures from the scene showed first responders at the intersection of Gibbs Drive and South Cherry Lane.
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Eyewitness: Armed Man Pointed Gun at Officers Before Deadly Shooting

An eyewitness is sharing her perspective in the moments leading up to a deadly Dallas police shooting that happened Sunday night in South Dallas. Two Dallas police officers fired on a man who police say was shooting at them. That man died and another bystander was injured. Even 48 hours...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police searching for suspect after 2 men shot at Yello Belly Drag Strip

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas County Sheriff's Department deputies are searching for a man who shot two people at Yello Belly Drag Strip.Deputies said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Oct. 30. Both victims are in stable condition, police said. Witnesses told law enforcement officials the shooter ran into a wooded area by the raceway, which is located at 4702 E. Main St.The Criminal Investigations Department said the shooting was an isolated incident.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Rep. Wants Investigation into Release of Alleged Hospital Shooter

State Rep. Rafael Anchía (D-Dallas) is calling for an investigation into Texas’ Board of Pardons and Parole’s early release of the alleged shooter that killed two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this past Saturday. Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez, 30, was on parole and wearing an active ankle...
DALLAS, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY

Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
BRENHAM, TX
WFAA

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

